Dogness Receives Large Follow-on Order from Petco

PLANO, Texas, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogness (International) Corporation ("Dogness" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DOGZ), a developer and manufacturer of a comprehensive line of Dogness-branded, OEM and private label pet products, today announced it received a large follow-on order from Petco, expanding availability of the Company's 6L programmable automatic dog/cat feeders across Petco's 1,600 retail stores. The highly rated, large capacity, automatic food dispenser features a customizable feeding schedule, portion control, voice recordings and a patented anti-jamming mechanism.

Dogness announced the planned expansion of sales activities at Petco on November 24, 2020. This latest order follows the announcement in January 2021 of Petco's orders for more than 4,000 units of the Dogness' 2L programmable automatic dog and cat feeders.

Silong Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dogness, commented, "We are proud to be further expanding with Petco, one of the industry's top retailers. This large follow-on order underscores the high demand we are enjoying as more and more pet owners give their loved ones the best environment and healthy dietary options. Our focus on pet health and wellness and commitment to R&D position Dogness as a leader in smart pet-tech products, which we are finding to be the product of choice based on customer demand."

Mr. Chen added, "By leveraging advanced technology, we are able to provide increased benefits to pets, while giving owners greater comfort knowing their pets are not only eating and drinking but eating and drinking the right amounts at the right time, and giving them the ability to check-in by camera when remote. We believe these features will become basic requirements as people return to normal schedules and need the convenience and security of portioning their pets' food and drink when they are away."

Dogness' 6L Automatic Dog/Cat Feeder Features:

Large capacity, sleek design, easy-to-use settings.

Programmed feeding schedule with voice recordings that can play at set meal times.

Accurate portion control ensures dietary limits.

Redundant power supply.

supports audio chat/recording.

Two food dispenser trays allow owners to switch portion sizes.

Free Dogness iOS/Android app is compatible with iOS 7.5 or Android 4.0 and above.

Dimensions: L 16.5" x W 8.66" x H 16.14".

Features a 1-year warranty.

About Dogness

Dogness (International) Corporation was founded in 2003 from the belief that dogs and cats are important, well-loved family members. Through its smart products, hygiene products, health and wellness products, and leash products, Dogness is able to simplify pet lifestyles, make them more scientific, and enhance the relationship between pets and pet caregivers. The Company ensures industry-leading quality through its fully integrated vertical supply chain and world-class research and development capabilities, which has resulted in over 200 patents and patents pending. Dogness products reach families worldwide through global chain stores and distributors. For more information, please visit: ir.dogness.com .

Forward Looking Statements

No statement made in this press release should be interpreted as an offer to purchase or sell any security. Such an offer can only be made in accordance with the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws. Certain statements in this press release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations intended to qualify for the "safe harbor" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on our customers' businesses and end purchasers' disposable income, our cooperation with telecom companies to secure 4G coverage, our ability to meet development, production and shipping targets, our ability to raise capital on any particular terms, fulfillment of customer orders, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, our ability to realize revenue from expanded operation and acquired assets in China and the U.S., our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, client concentration, industry segment concentration, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These filings are available at www.sec.gov . Dogness may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. In addition, please note that any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

SOURCE Dogness International Corporation

Related Links

www.dogness.com

