Dogness Reports 24X Surge in China e-Commerce Sales; Led by Expanded Smart Pet Product Line

PLANO, Texas, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogness (International) Corporation ("Dogness" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DOGZ), a developer and manufacturer of a comprehensive line of Dogness-branded, OEM and private label pet products, today reported its e-commerce sales in China increased 24 times for calendar year 2020, as compared to calendar year 2019, led by the Company's expanded smart pet product line.

Silong Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dogness, commented, "We established Dogness as a leading brand for pet parents seeking innovative, high-quality products, including our expanded line of enhanced pet IoT solutions and smart products. Our focus on pet health and wellness gives us a competitive advantage, with our smart pet feeder ranked in the category's Top 3, and high demand for our smart drinking fountains, leashes, collars and broader product line. We benefitted from our integrated distribution network, which was able to support the surge in e-commerce demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, we are far outpacing the overall market, with our online sales in China in calendar year 2020 increasing approximately 2,400 percent, compared to approximately 2 percent overall growth for China's urban pet market (dog and cat)."

Looking forward, Mr. Chen, added, "We remain unwavering in our commitment to investing in research and development as we work to bring exciting, new pet products to market, including our recently launched innovative Dogness Smart GPS Pet Tracker, the next generation of smart pet tracking, boasting real-time positioning with pin point accuracy. We expect the domestic China market will continue to grow and increase as a percentage of our global sales. To meet the ongoing market expansion, we will be investing in and adding further automation to our production and logistics, as we seek to improve efficiency and order delivery capabilities. At the same time, we are accelerating the development of products at our state-of-the-art R&D center, which opened in Dongguan last year. Through a series of initiatives, Dogness will continue to enhance its ability to quickly fulfill orders, optimize the aftermarket product sales experience and drive strong growth momentum.

About Dogness

Dogness (International) Corporation was founded in 2003 from the belief that pet dogs and cats are important, well-loved family members. Through its smart products, hygiene products, health and wellness products, and leash products, Dogness is able to simplify pet lifestyles, make them more scientific, and enhance the relationship between pets and pet caregivers. The Company ensures industry-leading quality through its fully integrated vertical supply chain and world-class research and development capabilities, which has resulted in over 200 patents and patents pending. Dogness products reach families worldwide through global chain stores and distributors. For more information, please visit: ir.dogness.com .

Forward Looking Statements

No statement made in this press release should be interpreted as an offer to purchase or sell any security. Such an offer can only be made in accordance with the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws. Certain statements in this press release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations intended to qualify for the "safe harbor" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on our customers' businesses and end purchasers' disposable income, our cooperation with telecom companies to secure 4G coverage, our ability to meet development, production and shipping targets, our ability to raise capital on any particular terms, fulfillment of customer orders, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, our ability to realize revenue from expanded operation and acquired assets in China and the U.S., our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, client concentration, industry segment concentration, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These filings are available at www.sec.gov . Dogness may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. In addition, please note that any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

SOURCE Dogness International Corporation

Related Links

www.dogness.com

