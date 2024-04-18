Dogness Reports Financial Results for the Six Months Ended December 31, 2023

PLANO, Texas, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogness (International) Corporation ("Dogness" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DOGZ), a developer and manufacturer of a comprehensive line of Dogness-branded, OEM and private label pet products, today announced its financial results for the six months ended December 31, 2023.

Silong Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dogness, commented, "We continue to face challenges due to intense competition in the domestic market and the ongoing trade dispute between China and the United States, which are impacting and will likely continue impacting our domestic and export sales in the near future."

"The decrease in the Company's revenue during the half year ended December 31, 2023 was also partially caused by a significant drop in the average selling price of our intelligent pet products and further affected by decreases in sales volume. To counter the effects of weak sales, we are actively focused on expanding our customer base and exploring new markets by developing more new high-tech products to differentiate us from competitors and meet customer demands. In particular, we are targeting younger consumers who show a strong interest in our smart pet products. We are also implementing cost-saving measures to streamline supply chain processes, enhance production efficiency and improve profit margins."

"We also target to actively seek merger and acquisition opportunities to capitalize on industry challenges and expand our market presence. By acquiring complementary companies, we can strengthen our industrial chain and exercise greater control over manufacturing costs. Through effective cost control we aim to improve sales performance and margins, so to deliver strong return on investment for our valued shareholders in the near future."

Financial Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2023

Revenues decreased by approximately $3.7 million, or 35.8%, to approximately $6.7 million for the six months ended December 31, 2023 from approximately $10.4 million for the same period in 2022. The decrease in revenue was primarily attributable to the significant decrease in sales for both domestic and international markets.

The following table breaks down Dogness' revenue by product and service type for the six months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022:





For the six months ended December 31,





2023

2022

Products and services category

Revenue

Revenue Variance % Products

















Traditional pet products

$ 3,601,676

$ 4,720,547

(23.7) % Intelligent pet



2,234,220



4,909,115

(54.5) % Climbing hooks and others



761,742



722,312

5.5 % Total revenue from products



6,597,638



10,351,974

(36.3) %



















Services

















Dyeing services



77,049



-

- % Other services



-



46,633

(100.0) % Total revenue from services



77,049



46,633

65.2 % Total

$ 6,674,687

$ 10,398,607

(35.8) %

─ Traditional pet products

Revenue from traditional pet products decreased by $1.1 million or 23.7%, from $4.7 million in the six months ended December 31, 2022, to $3.6 million in the six months ended December 31, 2023. The decline was due to a $0.40 decrease in average selling price per unit.

─ Intelligent pet products

Revenue from intelligent pet products decreased by $2.7 million or 54.5%, from $4.9 million in the six months ended December 31, 2022, to $2.2 million in the six months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease was driven by a $28.40 decrease in average selling price per unit, and more low-value intelligent pet products were sold during the six months ended December 31, 2023, compared to the same period in 2022.

─ Climbing hooks and others

Revenue from climbing hooks and other products increased by $39 thousand from $0.7 million in the six months ended December 31, 2022, to $0.8 million in the six months ended December 31, 2023. The increase was due to a $0.10 increase in average selling price per unit.

─ Dyeing service

For the six months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, the Company earned approximately $0.1 million and $Nil, respectively, in dyeing service fees.

─ International vs. Domestic sales

International sales decreased by approximately $2.3 million or 33.7%, to $4.5 million for the six months ending December 31, 2023, compared to $6.8 million in the same period in 2022. The decline was primarily driven by a significant drop in the average selling price of intelligent pet products during this period.

Domestic sales decreased by approximately $1.4 million or 39.9%, from approximately $3.5 million for the six months ended December 31, 2022, to approximately $2.1 million for the six months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease was mainly due to a decrease in customer orders caused by intense competition in the domestic market.

Cost of revenues was approximately $5.4 million during the six months ending December 31, 2023, compared to around $7.7 million for the same period in 2022. This decrease was due to a significant drop in the average unit cost of intelligent pet products. The cost of goods sold as a percentage of revenues increased by about 6.5 percentage points, reaching 80.4% for the six months ending December 31, 2023, compared to 73.9% in 2022.

Gross profit decreased by approximately $1.4 million or 51.7%, to about $1.3 million for the six months ending December 31, 2023, compared to around $2.7 million in 2022. This decline was primarily due to the lower average selling price of our intelligent pet products. The overall gross profit margin was 19.6%, a decrease of 6.5 percentage points from the 26.1% margin achieved in 2022.

Total operating expenses decreased by approximately $1.4 million or 21.8%, to about $4.9 million for the six months ending December 31, 2023, compared to around $6.2 million for the same period in 2022.

─ Selling expenses

Selling expenses decreased by approximately $1.0 million or 64.8%, from around $1.5 million to about $0.5 million. The decrease was due to reduced marketing research activities. As a percentage of sales, selling expenses were 7.9% in 2023 and 14.4% in 2022.

─ General and administrative expenses

General and administrative expenses decreased by about $0.3 million or 7.6%, from around $4.2 million to approximately $3.9 million. The decrease was mainly due to lower consultant fees and expenses associated with furnishing the new facility. As a percentage of sales, general and administrative expenses were 58.0% in 2023 and 40.3% in 2022.

─ Research and development expenses

Research and development expenses decreased by $0.1 million or 12.4%, from $0.6 million to approximately $0.5 million. As a percentage of sales, research and development expenses were 7.3% in 2023 and 5.3% in 2022.

Net loss was approximately $3.2 million for the six months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to approximately $3.0 million for the six months ended December 31, 2022. The increased net loss was the result of decreased sales and gross profit, offset by decreased operating expenses as discussed above.

About Dogness

Dogness (International) Corporation was founded in 2003 from the belief that dogs and cats are important, well-loved family members. Through its smart products, hygiene products, health and wellness products, and leash products, Dogness' technology simplifies pet lifestyles and enhances the relationship between pets and pet caregivers. The Company ensures industry-leading quality through its fully integrated vertical supply chain and world-class research and development capabilities, which has resulted in over 200 patents and patents pending. Dogness products reach families worldwide through global chain stores and distributors. For more information, please visit: ir.dogness.com.

DOGNESS (INTERNATIONAL) CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in USD) (Unaudited)





As of December 31,



As of June 30,





2023



2023

ASSETS















CURRENT ASSETS















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,479,010



$ 4,483,308

Accounts receivable from third-party customers, net



2,101,516





1,492,762

Accounts receivable from related parties



1,118,431





1,272,384

Inventories, net



3,087,595





2,679,275

Due from related parties



94,281





87,430

Prepayments and other current assets



4,925,636





3,748,955

Advances to supplier- related party



115,863





239,729

Total current assets



13,922,332





14,003,843



















NON-CURRENT ASSETS















Property, plant and equipment, net



61,743,326





61,686,849

Operating lease right-of-use lease assets



17,303,060





17,537,096

Intangible assets, net



1,853,039





1,845,006

Long-term investments in equity investees



1,548,800





1,516,900

Deferred tax assets



1,586,428





1,281,634

Total non-current assets



84,034,653





83,867,485

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 97,956,985



$ 97,871,328



















LIABILITIES















CURRENT LIABILITIES















Short-term bank loans

$ 705,200



$ 887,000

Current portion of long-term bank loans



625,274





2,959,918

Accounts payable



1,347,606





895,694

Accounts payable – related parties



-





-

Due to related parties



99,281





85,843

Advances from customers



231,029





121,687

Taxes payable



1,198,575





1,015,444

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



1,024,780





1,026,218

Operating lease liabilities, current



2,364,014





2,326,162

Total current liabilities



7,595,759





9,317,966



















NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES















Long term bank loans



3,855,168





1,595,549

Operating lease liabilities, non-current



11,038,675





10,612,508

Total non-current liabilities



14,893,843





12,208,057

TOTAL LIABILITIES



22,489,602





21,526,023



















Commitments and Contingencies (Note 6)

































EQUITY















Class A Common shares, no par value, unlimited shares

authorized; 1,557,566 and 1,552,762 issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and June 30,

2023, respectively



86,369,647





85,716,578

Class B Common shares, no par value, unlimited shares

authorized; 9,069,000 issued and outstanding as of both

December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023



18,138





18,138

Statutory reserve



291,443





291,443

Retained earnings



(2,532,613)





664,004

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(8,679,275)





(10,345,832)

Equity attributable to owners of the Company



75,467,340





76,344,331



















Non-controlling interest



43





974

Total equity



75,467,383





76,345,305



















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$ 97,956,985



$ 97,871,328



DOGNESS (INTERNATIONAL) CORPORATION STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (All amounts in USD) (Unaudited)





For The Six Months Ended December 31,





2023



2022















Revenues–third party customers

$ 6,573,379



$ 9,388,291

Revenues – related parties



101,308





1,010,316

Total Revenues



6,674,687





10,398,607



















Cost of revenues – third party customers



(5,280,923)





(7,012,038)

Cost of revenues – related parties



(82,835)





(671,876)

Total Cost of revenues



(5,363,758)





(7,683,914)

Gross Profit



1,310,929





2,714,693



















Operating expenses:















Selling expenses



529,021





1,501,469

General and administrative expenses



3,873,442





4,192,810

Research and development expenses



485,849





554,393

Total operating expenses



4,888,312





6,248,672



















Loss from operations



(3,577,383)





(3,533,979)



















Other income (expense):















Interest expense, net



(113,690)





(100,255)

Foreign exchange transaction gain



32,469





76,962

Other income, net



80,891





64,719

Rental income from related parties, net



148,406





165,656

Total other income, net



148,076





207,082



















Loss before income taxes



(3,429,307)





(3,326,897)

Income taxes benefit



(231,756)





(315,036)

Net loss



(3,197,551)





(3,011,861)

Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest



(934)





(57,103)

Net loss attributable to Dogness (International)

Corporation



(3,196,617)





(2,954,758)



















Other comprehensive loss















Foreign currency translation



1,666,560





(2,326,099)

Comprehensive loss



(1,530,991)





(5,337,960)

Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling

interest



(931)





(66,346)

Comprehensive loss attributable to Dogness

(International) Corporation

$ (1,530,060)



$ (5,271,614)



















Loss Per share















Basic

$ (0.30)



$ (0.28)

Diluted

$ (0.30)



$ (0.28)



















Weighted Average Shares Outstanding















Basic



10,622,663





10,580,323

Diluted



10,622,663





10,580,323



DOGNESS (INTERNATIONAL) CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (All amounts in USD) (Unaudited)





For The Six Months Ended December 31,





2023



2022















Cash flows from operating activities:















Net loss

$ (3,197,551)



$ (3,011,861)

Adjustments to reconcile loss income to net cash

provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



1,414,937





1,553,520

Share-based compensation for services



399,470





18,583

Gain from disposal of property, plant and

equipment



(9,845)





-

Change in bad debt allowance



111,105





-

Deferred tax benefit



(275,121)





(336,131)

Accrued interest income



-





(97,622)

Amortization of right-of-use lease assets



591,705





408,602

Warrants modification



239,308





-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable



(682,445)





(37,436)

Accounts receivable-related parties



177,374





(445,099)

Inventories



(359,976)





(630,430)

Prepayments and other current assets



(1,080,158)





(589,816)

Advances to supplier-related party



126,527





(102,305)

Accounts payables



425,101





291,728

Accounts payables-related party



-





(370,662)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



16,516





(156,628)

Advance from customers



104,887





182,887

Operating lease liabilities



188,379





(1,320,452)

Taxes payable



159,612





220,999

Net cash used in operating activities



(1,650,175)





(4,422,123)



















Cash flows from investing activities:















Purchase of property, plant and equipment



(294,828)





(1,084,008)

Proceeds from disposition of property, plant and

equipment



56,000





-

Proceeds upon maturity of short-term investments



-





(10,374,920)

Net cash used in investing activities



(238,828)





(11,458,928)



















Cash flows from financing activities:















Net proceeds from exercise of warrants



15,101





-

Reverse split shares



(810)









Proceeds from short-term bank loans



691,000





400,000

Repayment of short-term bank loans



(885,800)





(50,000)

Proceeds from long-term bank loans



2,625,800





-

Repayment of long-term bank loans



(2,793,472)





(447,438)

Proceeds from related-party loans



6,498





585,157

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



(341,683)





487,719



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and restricted

cash



226,388





(489,499)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents



(2,004,298)





(15,882,831)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



4,483,308





16,605,872

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 2,479,010



$ 723,041



















SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH

FLOW INFORMATION:















Cash paid for interest

$ 154,884



$ 208,134



















Non-Cash Investing Activities















Right-of-assets obtained in exchange for operating

lease obligations

$ -



$ 14,939,726

Reduction of construction-in-progress through

accounts payable and other payable

$ (40,251)



$ -

Prepaid share-based compensation for services

$ (223,000)



$ 315,917



