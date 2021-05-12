Dogness Secures Over RMB 2 Million in New Orders and Wins Two Gold Awards at Shenzhen Pet Supplies Exposition

PLANO, Texas, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogness (International) Corporation ("Dogness" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DOGZ), a developer and manufacturer of a comprehensive line of Dogness-branded, OEM and private label pet products, today announced the company secured over RMB 2 million in new orders and received two prestigious gold awards for Quality Ingenuity and Brand Quality at the 7th China (Shenzhen) International Pet Supplies Exhibition trade show. As one of the world's largest pet industry events, the four-day Shenzhen Pet Expo in April 2021 attracted more than an estimated 100,000 attendees to the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center.

Dogness featured its fast growing, expanded line of enhanced pet IoT solutions and smart products, including its recently launched innovative Dogness Smart GPS Pet Tracker, the next generation of smart pet tracking; the Dogness' Smart iPet robot, Smart CAM feeder and Smart CAM treater. Dogness also showcased its newly upgraded retractable leash products, which combine aviation-grade ultra-light aluminum fasteners and a newly upgraded structural design focused on portability and comfort for pet and owner alike.

Silong Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dogness, commented, "This was one of the first in-person trade show events since COVID-19 hit and the Shenzhen pet expo far exceeded our expectations. The event brought an estimated 600 exhibitors and more than 6,000 high profile brands together. Dogness' commitment to R&D, innovation and product excellence was recognized by two prestigious gold awards. More importantly, we secured over RMB 2 million in new orders and were able to have meaningful discussions with dozens of new distribution and sales partners, on top of our already strong and growing customer base."

About Dogness

Dogness (International) Corporation was founded in 2003 from the belief that pet dogs and cats are important, well-loved family members. Through its smart products, hygiene products, health and wellness products, and leash products, Dogness is able to simplify pet lifestyles, make them more scientific, and enhance the relationship between pets and pet caregivers. The Company ensures industry-leading quality through its fully integrated vertical supply chain and world-class research and development capabilities, which has resulted in over 200 patents and patents pending. Dogness products reach families worldwide through global chain stores and distributors. For more information, please visit: ir.dogness.com .

Forward Looking Statements

No statement made in this press release should be interpreted as an offer to purchase or sell any security. Such an offer can only be made in accordance with the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws. Certain statements in this press release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations intended to qualify for the "safe harbor" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on our customers' businesses and end purchasers' disposable income, our cooperation with telecom companies to secure 4G coverage, our ability to meet development, production and shipping targets, our ability to raise capital on any particular terms, fulfillment of customer orders, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, our ability to realize revenue from expanded operation and acquired assets in China and the U.S., our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, client concentration, industry segment concentration, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These filings are available at www.sec.gov . Dogness may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. In addition, please note that any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

