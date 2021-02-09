Dogness Urges Pet Parents to Show Extra Love this Valentine's Day

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogness (International) Corporation ("Dogness" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DOGZ), a developer and manufacturer of a comprehensive line of Dogness-branded, OEM and private label pet products, is urging pet parents to show extra love to their beloved pets this Valentine's Day.

There are a variety of ways pet parents can do something special for their pet, from spending quality time together playing, to sitting quietly together, to enjoying fresh air outdoors. Healthy treats are always welcome and can be part of an overall health and wellness program. Nothing says, "I love you", like a check-up at your local veterinarian. Pet tech and smart pet products give pet parents new ways to have fun with their furry friends. Whether it is a new leash with Bluetooth speakers to make that walk even more enjoyable or an interactive treat-dispensing robot that lets pet parents interact with their pets from anywhere in the world, Dogness finds ways to enhance the bond with our fuzzy sweethearts.

Dogness is proud to highlight some of its best selling products for pet parents who want to give a special Valentine's Gift to their favorite four legged family members:

Smart Cam iPet Robot: They say that absence makes the heart grow fonder, but fonder still is the pet parent who can stay connected with their beloved pets while on the go. The state-of-the-art Dogness Smart Cam iPet Robot boasts full 360 degree and view, built in HD camera, view and record functionality, two way audio, a laser pointer for play and treat storage to reward great behavior. This is the ultimate in pet monitoring and safety, with extra long, 15 day battery standby. Pet owners can set themselves at ease knowing their beloved pets are happy!

Programmable, Automatic Feeders: Shakespeare: "If music be the food of love, play on." Shakesdog: "Food is the food of love, more please." Dogness' programmable automatic feeders are one of its top selling pet-tech and smart pet products. The 2L version is great for small dogs and cats and the 7L version is perfect for larger pets The sleek, clean design features a protected, easy to read LCD screen that can set a routine pet feeding schedule without an internet connection. Dogness developed its programmable automatic feeder with a patented anti-jamming food dispensing mechanism and a stainless steel feeding tray for hassle-free cleaning. With a USB power connection and a self-activating built-in backup battery for emergencies, you can be confident your pet has the right amount of food at the right time – a critical part of any health and wellness program.

Smart Water Fountains: W.H. Auden once wrote, "Thousands have lived without love, not one without water." Fortunately, you can make sure your pets have plenty of both. Dogness' sleek, easy to use smart pet fountains are a big hit, with high demand for all three smart filtering fountains, including the Smart Fountain Mini (1L), Smart Fountain (2L) and Smart Fountain Plus (3.2L). The automatic fountains are a perfect gift! The automatic flow of clean water removes foul odors and tastes that are all too common with traditional water bowls, while encouraging your pet to drink more.

Smart Retractable Leashes: If you love some dog, let it go. But make sure it stays on leash. Dogness' highly-rated smart retractable leashes come in a variety of colors to best match your pet's personality be it Romantic Pink for Valentine's Day, Forest Green , Lavender Purple, Blue Orange, or any of the other vibrant choices. The durable stainless steel switching device is made to withstand pulling strength five times that of your pet's weight. The ergonomic handle adds both comfort and control.

Smart Accessories: Whether it is adding a LED light to make your nighttime walks safer and brighter, or a Bluetooth speaker to stream your pet's favorite music, Dogness has you covered with the unique products and long battery life you need!

Availability: Dogness products are available at specialty, mass market, online/eCommerce and retail stores everywhere, including, Chewy, Petco, Walmart.com, Target.com, Amazon, Lowes.com, Wayfair.com, Costco road shows, and more.

Silong Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dogness, commented, "We are urging pet parents to give a little extra love to their beloved pets this Valentine's Day. Our pets love us unconditionally and have taken on the added role of stress relievers during the global pandemic. It's only fair that we take the opportunity to give back to them as part of an overall health and wellness program."

About Dogness

Dogness (International) Corporation was founded in 2003 from the belief that pet dogs and cats are important, well-loved family members. Through its smart products, hygiene products, health and wellness products, and leash products, Dogness is able to simplify pet lifestyles, make them more scientific, and enhance the relationship between pets and pet caregivers. The Company ensures industry-leading quality through its fully integrated vertical supply chain and world-class research and development capabilities, which has resulted in over 200 patents and patents pending. Dogness products reach families worldwide through global chain stores and distributors. For more information, please visit: ir.dogness.com .

