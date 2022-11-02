Dogs 24/7 Completes Acquisition of Lazy Dog Crazy Dog in Seattle, Washington

CHANDLER, Ariz., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogs 24/7 LLC announced it has completed the acquisition of Lazy Dog Crazy Dog, a cage-free dog boarding and daycare facility in the Ballard area of Seattle, Washington. The acquisition extends the Dogs 24/7 footprint into a new state, now serving dog parents across Phoenix, Santa Fe and Seattle.

"We are excited to merge Lazy Dog Crazy Dog to our family of excellence at Dogs 24/7," said Stephen Biles, Founder & President of Dogs 24/7. "They have been cage-free 24/7 since they opened in 2019 and understand our cage-free vision very well."

Lazy Dog Crazy Dog

About Dogs 24/7 LLC

Founded in 2009, Dogs 24/7 is the national leader in cage-free dog boarding and daycare with over 150 dog-loving employees at eight locations in three states. Proudly celebrating 13 years of providing a less-stressful, more loving environment for our dog guests. Dogs 24/7 goes the extra mile by staffing skilled behaviorists/caretakers directly in the dog rooms 24/7. For more information, please visit www.247.dog

Contact: Stephen Biles, [email protected]

SOURCE Dogs 24/7 LLC