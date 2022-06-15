Dogs 24/7 Completes Acquisition of Learning Pawsibilities in Phoenix

"We are excited to merge Learning Pawsibilities to our family of excellence at Dogs 24/7." Said Stephen Biles, Founder & President of Dogs 24/7. They have a reputation for excellent care and have been cage-free 24/7 since they opened in 2014. They understand our cage-free vision very well."

About Dogs 24/7 LLC

Founded in 2009, Dogs 24/7 is the national leader in cage-free dog boarding and daycare with over 150 dog-loving employees at seven locations in two states. Focused on providing a less-stressful, more loving environment for our dog guests, Dogs 24/7 goes the extra mile by staffing skilled behaviorists/caretakers directly in the dog rooms 24/7. For more information, please visit www.247.dog

Media Contact: Stephen Biles, [email protected]

SOURCE Dogs 24/7 LLC