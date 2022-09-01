Dogs 24/7 LLC Announces its Senior Leadership Team

CHANDLER, Ariz., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogs 24/7 announced the appointment of its Parent Company Leadership Team. "As we continue to expand outside the Phoenix-Metro market, our Senior Leadership Team has vast experience with any and all scenarios to help and guide future acquisitions toward strategic success." Says Stephen Biles, Founder & President of Dogs 24/7 LLC. "Joe, Hannah, Madison, Carlos, Erica and Savanna have been the internal engine that makes Dogs 24/7 flourish. All of them have been home grown! We are excited to take our company to the next level."

Joseph Kruse, Vice President brings 10 years of company experience in cage-free operations and facility construction to the team. He has worked in various leadership roles throughout the enterprise. Joe is one of the preeminent authorities in dog behavior at the national level. He has trained hundreds of staff members through the years with the art of cage-free dog handling. He has overseen several facility buildouts in his career - including the Glendale, Mesa, Tempe and Chandler locations. Joe also leads the company's Risk Management program with equal attention to loss prevention and loss control.

Joe has a staff of two Senior Managers that have combined experience of 10 years in the company. They work exclusively as roving leaders throughout the enterprise.

Hannah Young, Director, Sales brings 5 years of company experience in cage-free operations, customer care, and sales to the team. Hannah oversees our proprietary CRM Sales Pipeline. She also leads the Sales and Customer Care teams company-wide.

Madison Van Houten, Deputy Controller , brings 9 years of company experience in cage-free operations to the team. She has worked at multiple locations in various leadership positions in Operations and Customer Care. For the last year, she has taken the lead in the parent company's Finance, Accounting, Payroll and M&A activity.

Carlos Johnson, Deputy Director, Business Development brings 9 years of industry experience in both traditional kennels and cage-free operations to the team. He started his career working for a traditional kennel before moving to our cage-free business model. Carlos is an expert dog behaviorist with many years of cage-free facility leadership under his belt. He currently leads new customer acquisition. Carlos also helps transition new facility onboarding and periodically visits/inspects all our facilities with an eye towards quality control.

Erica Kruse, Deputy Director, Marketing brings 11 years of company experience to the team. Erica has worked in various positions at multiple locations in Operations, Customer Care, Sales, Brand and Promotion. Currently, her focus is in Brand Development and Promotion.

Savanna Harper, General Manager, Human Resources graduated from Arizona State University with a degree in Psychology. She has 2 years experience with the company and 4 years of industry experience. Savanna has been rolling out our benefits program to all of our locations and concurrently working on recruiting talent. She has keen insight on our unique employee experience.

Founded in 2009, Dogs 24/7 is the national leader in cage-free dog boarding and daycare with over 150 dog-loving employees at seven locations in two states. Focused on providing a less-stressful, more loving environment for our dog guests, Dogs 24/7 goes the extra mile by staffing skilled behaviorists/caretakers directly in the dog rooms 24/7. For more information, please visit www.247.dog

