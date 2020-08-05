"DOGS! A SCIENCE TAIL" Exhibition to Premiere at Denver Museum of Nature & Science on Aug. 14

The Incredible Dog: Step into a dog's world through playful, immersive activities where guests test their running pace against the top speeds of various breed and learn how dogs think and communicate.

Step into a dog's world through playful, immersive activities where guests test their running pace against the top speeds of various breed and learn how dogs think and communicate. Dogs and Humans, Together Forever: Explore how dogs and humans live and work together through unique bonds that affect people and societies, test canine pop-culture knowledge in a "Jeopawdy!" game show, and explore jobs for dogs as well as careers humans can do with dogs.

Explore how dogs and humans live and work together through unique bonds that affect people and societies, test canine pop-culture knowledge in a "Jeopawdy!" game show, and explore jobs for dogs as well as careers humans can do with dogs. Tail as Old as Time: Discover the amazing origin story of dogs through roleplay as an archaeologist and analyze bones and DNA patterns to see how scientists study the effects of dog domestication.

Discover the amazing origin story of dogs through roleplay as an archaeologist and analyze bones and DNA patterns to see how scientists study the effects of dog domestication. Caring for Dogs: Explore the possibilities and responsibilities that come with bringing a dog into your life.

"So many of us — more than 60 million Americans — love our dogs," said George Sparks, President & CEO of the Denver Museum of Nature & Science. "And we couldn't imagine a more exciting, interactive way to explore and inspire a love of nature and science than through the eyes of our furry friends."

"Dogs! A Science Tail" was created by the California Science Center with support from Annenberg Foundation and Wallis Annenberg PetSpace. PetSmart Charities® is sponsoring the national tour. The exhibition is presented in Denver by Champion Petfoods.

Tickets are on sale now (for humans only) at dmns.org/dogstail. Timed tickets are required.

To complement the exhibition, the Museum will feature the award winning documentary "Superpower Dogs," opening Monday, Aug. 17.

Visit dmns.org/dogspresskit for more information.

