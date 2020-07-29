Dogs Can Now Run on Dunkin' Too: Dunkin' and BARK Introduce New Dog Toys for a Cause

Dunkin' guests who make a donation to the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation at a participating Dunkin' location will receive a Dunkin'-ized dog toy as a thank you, while supplies last. For a $12 donation, guests will receive the squeaky, crinkly, full-of-fluff hot coffee dog toy, and for $15, guests will receive a multipart box of MUNCHKINS® donut hole treats dog toy, lined with felt and complete with three plush, squeaky MUNCHKINS® donut hole treat toys inside. Like all BARK toys, these Dunkin' toys are bright, durable, and perfect for dogs of all ages and sizes. Just like their 'pawrents,' now dogs can run on Dunkin' throughout the day.

Funds raised will benefit the Foundation programs that provide joy to kids battling hunger or illness, including the Dogs for Joy program, introduced in 2018 to bring full-time service dogs to children's hospitals. The dogs bring joy, ease anxiety, and reduce stress for kids battling illness and their families. To date, the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation has funded 15 service dogs across 12 hospitals, impacting hundreds of thousands of young patients.

Dunkin's Joy In Childhood Foundation's Chief Joy Officer and Dogs for Joy ambassador, Cooper Dunkin', a lovable Black Lab and Golden Retriever mix, personally tested and approved the BARK Dunkin' inspired dog toy designs.

"Through our Dogs for Joy program, amazing service dogs like Cooper Dunkin', have the opportunity to spread joy to children who are battling illness," said Kari McHugh, Executive Director of the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation. "These lovable toys will make dogs almost as happy as they make us, while also helping support Foundation programming to bring joy to children facing hunger and illness."

Dog owners looking for more ways to give back and get their four-legged friends involved can join the Dunkin' JOY Run, a virtual race challenge inviting Dunkin' fans across the country to run or walk throughout August for a good cause. The first 1,000 race registrants will receive a virtual swag bag, including a BARK discount code, among other perks. All funds raised for the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation through the Dunkin' JOY Run will be directed to health and hunger organizations supporting children in underserved communities.

The Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation's mission is to provide the simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger or illness. It has granted more than $26 million since its inception in 2006 and will grant $5 million this year. Part of 2020's giving was centered around COVID-19 relief for families affected by the crisis. Since March, the Foundation has provided $1.25 million in emergency grants to hunger relief and health organizations, given free coffee and breakfast treats to 20,000 healthcare workers, started a first-of-its-kind healthcare worker trauma relief program, Hero Recharge, with First Descents, and more.

To learn more about the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation, visit www.bringjoy.org and follow on Facebook or Instagram.

About the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation

The Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation, the charitable foundation supported by Dunkin' and the generosity of its franchisees, guests, vendor partners and employees, provides the simple joys of childhood to kids battling hunger or illness. The Foundation partners with food banks, children's hospitals and nonprofit organizations to fund joyful environments and joyful experiences for kids when they need it most. Since 2006, the Joy in Childhood Foundation has granted more than $26 million to hundreds of national and local charities across the country. For more information, please visit www.bringjoy.org.

About BARK

BARK is the world's most dog-centric company, devoted to making dogs happy with the best products, services and content. BARK's dog-obsessed team applies its unique, data-driven understanding of what makes each dog special to design playstyle-specific toys, wildly satisfying treats and wellness supplements, and dog-first experiences that foster the health and happiness of dogs everywhere. Founded in 2012, BARK loyally serves dogs nationwide with monthly subscription services, BarkBox and Super Chewer; a curated e-commerce experience on BarkShop.com; and custom collections via its retail partner network, including Target. At BARK, we want to be the people our dogs think we are and promise to be their voice until every dog reaches its full tail-wagging potential. Sniff around at bark.co for more information.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Caroline Medeiros

781-737-5200

[email protected]

SOURCE Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation

Related Links

http://www.bringjoy.org

