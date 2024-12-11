Dogs Deserve Better: YuMOVE Explains How Green Lipped Mussels Could Transform a Pet's Joint Health

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Joint pain, stiffness, and mobility issues are some of the most common things that dogs of any age can struggle with, but what if there was a natural, effective solution that not only helped ease their discomfort but supported their joint health?

Green Lipped Mussel could be the breakthrough a dog's joint health deserves.

That is where Green Lipped Mussel (GLM) comes in. The Green Lipped Mussel, named after its green edges and coloring, is exclusively found in the waters around New Zealand and is considered a superfood due to its numerous health benefits. It is rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, and this powerful supplement is quickly gaining attention for its ability to improve mobility in dogs with joint issues. From senior dogs with arthritis to active pups needing extra support, Green Lipped Mussel could be the breakthrough a dog's joint health deserves.

While supplements containing Green Lipped Mussel are becoming increasingly popular, it is important to pay particular attention to the quality. YuMOVE, the UK's no.1 vet recommended joint supplement brand,* sources Green Lipped Mussel (GLM) at the peak of maturity from the pristine bays of New Zealand and then through a revolutionary one-step drying process, which takes the all-natural, joint-soothing mollusc from a liquid to a powder in just 30 seconds, creates the brand's ActiveEase® GLM found in its joint care supplements.



"While Green Lipped Mussel can be helpful in reducing inflammation, which is a critical step in easing occasional stiff joints, with YuMOVE we wanted to make sure that we provided a high-quality joint supplement that addressed mobility issues as fully as possible. So, we added plant-based Glucosamine along with Chondroitin to help repair cartilage, and Manganese to support overall joint health, as well as Hyaluronic Acid to help lubricate and cushion the joint," said Heather Scott, chief marketing officer for Vetnique, the home of YuMOVE. "This triple-action formula is a proven way to support joint health and promote mobility for dogs."

YuMOVE is trusted by vets and backed by over 15 years of research, featuring premium, sustainably sourced ingredients like ActivEase® Green Lipped Mussel. With tailored options for pets of all ages and forms, like tablets, bites, and chews, YuMOVE ensures every pet gets the care they deserve.

To learn more about ActivEase® GLM and how it can support a dog's joint health, visit www.us.yumove.com, and check out customer reviews on Trustpilot.

*YuMOVE is the UK's no.1 vet recommended joint supplement brand with 8 out of 10 UK veterinarians recommending YuMOVE Advance 360 – Survey conducted by CM Research. November 2021 (n = 101)

