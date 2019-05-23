Dog’s Life Saved by “Rubber Dockie”

Jody Gates said her daughter, Kelli, was preparing to leave their house on Jimmerson Lake to take a walk with her baby. After bundling up her son, Kelli called the dogs—Bogey, Kolby and Lincoln. Bogey and Kolby came inside, but not Lincoln.

She went outside to find that Lincoln had fallen through the ice on the lake. His head was above water, but he couldn't get out! As a former lifeguard, Kelli knew how to make rescues. She quickly went to get their paddleboard or kayak, but both were suspended in the garage on a pulley system that she was unable to work.

Kelli spotted the Rubber Dockie hanging in the garage, carried it to the edge of the water, and laid it on the ice. Then she sat on the float and scooted across the ice on the Rubber Dockie to her struggling dog. Kelli was able to reach Lincoln by the scruff of his neck and pull the 100-pound dog out of the freezing water with just one hand.

"While I certainly don't recommend using this product as a lifesaving or rescue tool, I am so thankful that the Rubber Dockie kept my daughter safe and allowed her to rescue my granddog," says Jody, who bought the Rubber Dockie for Kelli's family as a Christmas present. "This is probably number one among my best and most useful purchases ever!"

About Rubber Dockie

Based in North Sioux City, S.D. Rubber Dockie is a leading provider of recreational floating mats. Designed for lakes, rivers or even the ocean, Rubber Dockie is made of a closed-cell foam, so it requires no air pump. Available from a variety of popular online stores, Rubber Dockie can be tethered to stationary objects such as boats, docks or even an old anchor, to provide instant outdoor fun. For more information, please visit www.rubberdockie.com.

