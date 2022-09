DOGS SET TO TAKE OVER COLUMBUS WITH AKC MEET THE BREEDS®

- Tickets on Sale Now for the City's Biggest Pet Event -

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickets are on sale NOW for Columbus' first AKC Meet the Breeds®, arriving at the Greater Columbus Convention Center Saturday, October 15th, 2022, 9am – 5pm. The American Kennel Club® (AKC) brings this educational event to Columbus to give attendees the unique opportunity to meet and play with a variety of different dog breeds while learning about responsible pet ownership and how to find the best breed(s) for their lifestyle straight from the experts. The event is sponsored by YuMOVE, the official dog joint supplement of the American Kennel Club, The Farmer's Dog, and Nationwide®. From Affenpinschers to Yorkshire Terriers, this canine extravaganza is fun for the whole family.

Attendees can:

with tons of different dog breeds in booths that depict each breed's country of origin, historical purpose/function Discover new breeds and talk to breed experts to determine what dog will work for their lifestyle

about responsible pet ownership See fun and entertaining demonstrations of dog sports and working dogs exhibiting their skills

fun and entertaining demonstrations of dog sports and working dogs exhibiting their skills Engage in unique activities such as testing your agility skills in our interactive fun zone. Attendees can also participate in games and photo opportunities with the whole family.

The event is open to the general public and is perfect for the whole family. Admission is $10 for children, $20 for adults and $15 for students, seniors and military. There is also upgraded VIP admission available. Tickets are on sale now! Use promo code PAWS for $5 off all General Admission tickets.

"We are thrilled to bring this event to Columbus," said AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo. "We can't wait to introduce attendees to new breeds and give them the chance to play with their favorites up close. The event is sure to be fun for the whole family!"

Not only can you meet and play with lots of different dog breeds, but there will also be exciting demonstrations that highlight the athleticism and work ethic of dogs, including:

Agility – Watch these super talented dogs navigate an obstacle course of jumps, weaves & tunnels courtesy of the Columbus All Breed Training Club.

– Meet members of the Mansfield Police Department's K-9 Unit & watch their incredible skills in action! AKC Trick Dog – These are not your average trick dogs! Watch these canine companions perform tricks such as crawling on the floor, walking on their hind legs, dancing and much more, courtesy of the Columbus All Breed Training Club.

There will be tons of activities for kids of all ages as well, including:

– kids can play Plinko, take selfies in the designated selfie area, color and do crafts, and visit the mini shop with plush toys and more! Art Contest Winners – see artwork created by students around Columbus who are the finalists and winners of AKC's art contest.

For images from previous Meet the Breeds events held around the country, click HERE.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit our website here.

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization, which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 22,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests. Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite and the AKC Museum of the Dog. AKC Clubs comprise America's largest rescue network. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

