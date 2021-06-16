Dogs Set To Take Over Dallas With AKC Meet The Breeds®

NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickets are on sale NOW for Dallas' first AKC Meet the Breeds®, which comes to the Kay Bailey Hutchison Dallas Convention Center on August 21- August 22, 2021. The American Kennel Club® (AKC) and GF Sports & Entertainment bring this two-day educational event to Dallas to give attendees the unique opportunity to meet and play with hundreds of dogs all while learning about responsible pet ownership and which breed(s) is best for their lifestyle straight from the experts. The event is perfect for the whole family with children's ticket prices under $20 per person and a variety of ticket options including early access and VIP experiences. Tickets are on sale now through the tour's exclusive ticket provider SeatGeek®.

"We're thrilled to take AKC Meet the Breeds on the road and have the people of Dallas experience this wonderful event," said Gina DiNardo, Executive Secretary of the American Kennel Club. "Dog lovers are going to have the opportunity to meet hundreds of dogs and see all of the demonstrations we have planned. It's the perfect opportunity for potential and current dog owners to do their research and find what breed best fits their lifestyle through a fun, hands-on experience."

The educational extravaganza will feature demonstrations including popular AKC sports, among others. The AKC Meet the Breeds Event is open to the general public and invites people of all ages to meet, pet, and learn about over 100 different dog breeds at your own pace. Throughout the day you will be entertained by different dog demonstrations that showcase the best in the sport and the jobs that dogs were bred and trained to do. The event includes unique activities such as testing your own agility skills in our interactive area and participating in games and photo opportunities with the whole family.

There is plenty to do at AKC Meet The Breeds. Aside from meeting your favorite breeds and discovering new ones, there will be several demonstrations that highlight the athleticism and work ethic of dogs, including:

Tricks & Freestyle Shows – See the amazing Pam Martin , former finalist on "America's Got Talent," and her talented cast of dogs as they perform trick and dance routines. You will not believe how they perform as a team!

– See the amazing , former finalist on "America's Got Talent," and her talented cast of dogs as they perform trick and dance routines. You will not believe how they perform as a team! Agility – Dogs navigate an obstacle course of jumps, tunnels and weaves in this speed sport brought to us by the Dallas Agility Working Group

– Dogs navigate an obstacle course of jumps, tunnels and weaves in this speed sport brought to us by the Dallas Agility Working Group Obedience – Watch the precision work of competition obedience dogs as they heel, retrieve and show how dogs can advance from the basics to upper-level skills – Dog Training Club of Dallas County

– Watch the precision work of competition obedience dogs as they heel, retrieve and show how dogs can advance from the basics to upper-level skills – Dog Training Club of Rally – Enjoy this fun "Simon Says" game in which owners & dogs navigate a course of stations that tell them various obedience exercises to perform – Dog Training Club of Dallas County

– Enjoy this fun "Simon Says" game in which owners & dogs navigate a course of stations that tell them various obedience exercises to perform – Dog Training Club of Flyball – Get ready to cheer as teams of dogs race each other in this exciting relay race brought to you by the Top Dog Racers!

– Get ready to cheer as teams of dogs race each other in this exciting relay race brought to you by the Top Dog Racers! AKC Scent Work – Dogs have an amazing sense of smell & see how you can let your dog put his to work in the fun sport of AKC Scent Work – Dog Training Club of Dallas County

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.akc.org/meetthebreeds.

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization, which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 22,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests. Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite and the AKC Museum of the Dog. AKC Clubs comprise America's largest rescue network. For more information, visit www.akc.org.



AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

About GF Sports & Entertainment

GF Sports & Entertainment is a global events and operations company that elevates the experience of live sports, entertainment and interactive events. The company owns two of the ATP Tour's longest running American tennis tournaments, the Dallas Open and the Truist Atlanta Open, as well as the National Lacrosse League New York Riptide. In partnership with the American Kennel Club (AKC), the leading registry and governing body of canine events in the United States, they operate the AKC Meet the Breeds® touring show. GF Sports & Entertainment also incubates new and emerging sport concepts, this includes Wolf Pack Ninjas, which operates ninja-focused events globally.

GF Sports & Entertainment was founded in July 2015 by New York-based private equity firm GF Capital. For additional information, please visit www.gfsportsandentertainment.com.

