DogSpot Announces National Expansion in 2018

Smart cities are recognizing that meeting the needs of dog owners adds to a city's walkability, supports brick and mortar retail economy, and nurtures a sense of community. In response, City Mayors have signed and delivered formal letters of invitation to DogSpot to be added to the company's expansion waitlist. Some cities that will be launched within the year include: Los Angeles, CA; Washington, DC; Boston, MA; San Jose, CA; Orlando, FL; Kansas City, MO; Columbus, OH; Chattanooga, TN; Jersey City, NJ; Charleston, SC; Columbia, SC; West Palm Beach, FL; Southampton, NY; and New Rochelle, NY.

DogSpot founder and CEO Chelsea Brownridge says, "New York has been a great place for us to test this service. For the last two years, we've had people beg us to come to their city next, to which we've always had to reply 'not yet.' But now I'm thrilled to say 'We're ready!'"

Bob Bennett, Chief Innovation Officer of City of Kansas City, Missouri explains his enthusiasm to bring DogSpot to his city. "Through our Innovation Partnership program, we've been investing in ensuring Kansas City is a connected, engaged and thriving city of the future for our constituents. DogSpot aligns with this vision. As a dog owner myself, I know that when I can bring my dog, I'm even more excited to explore, and DogSpot makes that more possible than ever."

Buddy Dyer, the Mayor of Orlando echoes, "Orlando is a proud dog-friendly community, also known as a leader in technology and innovation. DogSpot supports our commitment to both. We can't wait for DogSpot to make our downtown a healthier and even happier place to live."

The expansion follows a successful pilot in Brooklyn, NY that boasted a 50-location network built on partnerships with local businesses that were committed to becoming more dog friendly. Brooklyn was a proving ground for the female-owned tech company and demonstrated utilization, technology performance, and benefit for business partners. Data showed that consumer behavior changed, specifically that users switched where they shopped in favor of stores with a DogSpot, felt less rushed while they were shopping than when they had tied their dog up outside, and made more unplanned stops to local retail venues.

Business owner and chef of Bella Gioia Restaurant Nico Daniele said, "Virtually everyone living in Brooklyn has a dog so it made sense to partner with DogSpot to fulfill their dog loving needs. In fact, business increased by 10%, as people knew they now had a safe place to leave their pet."

Dog owner and DogSpot power-user Kevin Dopp raved, "Being able to spend more time with our dog Harper is the best part."

In response to the success of the pilot, leaders from cities around the country (and beyond) have reached out to DogSpot seeking to bring the future of dog-friendly to their communities. DogSpot is working with planners in these cities, as well as with businesses and pet advocates to ensure a smooth expansion. Specific timing of those launches will be announced in the coming weeks and months.

DogSpot has made fans out of dog owners, retailers, developers, city governments, and pet experts alike, affirming that the future of dog-friendly is, as they claim, here.

About DogSpot

DogSpot is a Brooklyn-based startup that makes state-of-the-art sidewalk sanctuaries placed at the entrance of locations where dogs are prohibited. These technology-enabled dog houses serve as a safe, legal, and convenient alternative to tethering or leaving dogs in cars, featuring heat & A/C, auto-sanitizing UV lights, an in-app Puppy Cam, and 24/7 customer service. DogSpot strives to make the world better for dog owners and dogs alike, and in doing so support local retail and strengthen communities.

