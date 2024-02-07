Dogtopia Announces Launch of Dog Spa Product Line

News provided by

Dogtopia

07 Feb, 2024, 09:37 ET

Nation's Leading Pet Services Franchise Introduces an Exclusive Collection of Products to Ensure Canine Health and Wellness

PHOENIX, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogtopia, the leading dog wellness franchise, has announced the launch of its comprehensive Dogtopia Spa product line, now available to all pet parents on DogtopiaShop.com with free shipping. Crafted with thoughtfulness for canine wellbeing, the Dogtopia Spa product line includes 12 new products catering to various aspects of dog health.

Among the highlights are a variety of specially formulated shampoos, conditioners, and deodorizing sprays. Each Dogtopia spa product is water-based, alcohol-free, and hypoallergenic, making them safe for all dog skin and coat types, even those with sensitive skin. The skin and coat care products include:

  • Aloe & Oatmeal Shampoo and Conditioner naturally soothes skin and promotes a healthy, soft, and shiny coat
  • EFA (Essential Fatty Acid) Deodorizing Shampoo and Conditioner promotes healing for skin types, including flaky, itchy, scaly, and creased skin folds prone to hot spots and odor
  • Bright & Shine Shampoo for enhancing light and dark coats and promoting healthy skin with colloidal oatmeal to soothe naturally
  • Keto-Dog Medicated Shampoo for dermatological conditions in need of therapeutic relief with an antifungal and antibacterial formula to promote healing and restore moisture
  • Deodorizers for extra freshness after or in between baths, available in two scents (Cherry Blossom and Piña Colada)

In addition to the skin and coat care lineup, Dogtopia provides three distinct products for gentle ear cleaning, healing, and the prevention of ear irritation and infection: 

  • Ear Wash for routine cleaning
  • Ear Wipes for convenient daily cleaning
  • Ear Care Pro for gentle cleaning to help prevent and heal infections from microbial and fungal activity and eliminate odor

The line also includes Dogtopia's 3-in-1 balm for healthy paws, nose, and elbows, which is ideal for promoting healing and restoring moisture to dry, cracked, or painful paws, nose, or elbows. Made with antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties, the balm provides instant and long-lasting relief.

"With Dogtopia's impressive growth, most recently surpassing 265 open daycares, we continue to lead the charge on canine wellness, so our spa product line is a natural next step," said Neil Gill, CEO and President of Dogtopia. "Dogtopia's top priority has always been to improve the lives of dogs and their parents in communities throughout North America. We're helping further that commitment by offering products we truly believe are among the best to ensure the health and safety of dogs."

For more information on Dogtopia's spa products or to purchase, visit https://www.dogtopiashop.com/spa.

For more information on Dogtopia's franchising opportunities, visit dogtopia.com/franchising.

About Dogtopia:

Founded in 2002, Dogtopia is an early pioneer and innovator in the dog daycare industry, offering an experience focused on wellness, quality of care, safety, and transparency in the market. The ultimate destination for improving the physical and mental well-being of dogs and pet parents, Dogtopia helps our furry friends live long, healthy, and happy lives with services that holistically address canine wellness. Pet parents have the assurance of leaving their beloved furry family members in the hands of trained professionals in an environment created with the safety of dogs in mind, including spacious playrooms assigned by size and play style, comfortable rubber flooring to reduce the impact on joints and paws, and webcams for pet parents to check in on their pups. For more information, visit www.dogtopia.com.

Media Contact:  Ashlyn Pinkowski, Fishman PR, [email protected] or 847-945-1300

SOURCE Dogtopia

