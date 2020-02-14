Dogtopia Announces Sponsorship of To Be of Service Screenings Nationwide

PHOENIX, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogtopia, the nation's leading dog daycare, spa, and boarding franchise, in partnership with The Dogtopia Foundation, announced today that it will sponsor screenings of the documentary, To Be of Service, across at least 10 cities in North America. The film, which provides an in-depth look into how service dogs can improve the lives of our veterans, will screen in major markets including Austin, Chicago, Dallas, Jacksonville, New York, Phoenix, Sacramento, San Diego, Seattle and Washington D.C. throughout 2020.

Since its inception, The Dogtopia Foundation has enabled dogs to positively change our world through supporting causes centered on youth literacy programs, employment initiatives for adults with autism, and providing service dogs to veterans and first responders. The story told in To Be of Service falls right in line with the Foundation's mission to aid those who have served in the United States military and armed forces.

To Be of Service is the latest documentary from Academy Award nominated filmmaker, Josh Aronson. It spotlights veterans with PTSD who, after years of struggle with substance abuse, suicide attempts, therapy and prescription medications, finally have the chance to bond with a highly trained service dog. Through the unconditional acceptance and love of their service dogs, these veterans re-establish their lives and family connections and find a way back to independence, emotion and love.

"We could not think of a more perfect film than To Be of Service to align with Dogtopia's charitable efforts to support veterans," said Neil Gil, CEO of Dogtopia. "The movie is extremely compelling in how it creates awareness for our veterans with PTSD and other mental health struggles and the important role of service dogs in their lives."

The inaugural Dogtopia-sponsored screening of the documentary will take place on Sunday, February 23 in Phoenix, Arizona at FilmBar. Tickets are available for purchase on FilmBar's website: https://thefilmbarphx.com/movie/to-be-of-service-hosted-by-dogtopia

Thereafter, showings will take place in other major markets through September 2020.

The Dogtopia Foundation enables dogs to positively change our world through funding programs focused around service dogs for veterans and first responders, youth literacy programs and employment initiatives for adults with autism. The Foundation's aim is to identify needs, fill gaps and integrate knowledge for continuous improvement in the three areas of focus. By connecting dogs with the organizations the Foundation supports, the Foundation will help returning veterans, children and adults with autism reach their full potential.

Community screenings are being added all the time. For a list of upcoming dates and markets, visit www.dogtopiafoundation.org. To learn more about To Be of Service, please visit www.tobeofservicefilm.com.

Founded in 2002, Dogtopia is an early pioneer and innovator in the pet services industry, offering an experience focused on quality of care, safety and transparency in the market. With an emphasis on education, exercise and safe socialization for dogs, pet parents have the assurance of leaving their beloved furry family members in the hands of trained professionals in an environment created with the safety of dogs in mind. For more information, visit www.dogtopia.com.

