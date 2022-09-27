Dogtopia Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Opening of 200th Daycare and Sponsorship of 200th Service Dog

Daycares Around the Country Commemorated Milestones with Special Events, Treats for Pups and Their Parents

PHOENIX, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogtopia, the national dog daycare franchise, is wagging its tail proudly today as the company celebrated its 20th anniversary and achievement of a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the most photos of dogs sitting uploaded to Instagram in 1 hour. The dog daycare rallied its community of pet parents across the United States and Canada to share photos of their Dogtopia dog to Instagram to achieve the title. In addition to showing dogs the love for 20 years, the franchise's 200th daycare, Dogtopia of Uptown Phoenix, is set to open soon in the headquarters' backyard of Phoenix, Arizona.

Along with these impressive milestones, Dogtopia Foundation, the franchise's charitable arm, sponsored its 200th service dog during National Service Dog Month (September).

"We are indebted to our loyal franchise partners, pet parents and their furry children for their loyalty leading up to these incredible achievements. Their dedication is what sets Dogtopia apart in the bustling pet industry," said Neil Gill, CEO of Dogtopia. "After 20 years in business, we are growing faster than ever, so it feels like just the beginning with many more amazing years ahead to provide pet parents with a safe and trusted daycare that always has the health, wellness and best interest of dogs in mind."

As part of the franchise's 20th anniversary celebration, all daycares offered special activities for the dogs and celebrated with dog-safe birthday cake-flavored bubble parties during open play. More than 40,000 dogs visit Dogtopia locations across North America on a weekly basis and this special celebration made their visit to daycare that much more exciting. But this isn't a one-off occasion, Dogtopia locations regularly host fun events like birthday parties, agility activities and treat days for the dogs to help them learn positive behavior they can show off at home.

Founded in 2002, Dogtopia is an early pioneer and innovator in the pet services industry, helping all dogs live long, healthy and happy lives with services that provide canine wellness in a holistic manner. The company has garnered many accolades in its years of franchising, recently ranked at #51 on Entrepreneur Magazine's Annual Franchise 500 list, and solidified partnerships with major brands like Nutrisource, Minecraft and Painting with a Twist.

Just in time for National Service Dog Month in September, the Dogtopia Foundation surpassed the sponsorship of 200 service dogs for veterans with the help of Dogtopia's dedicated franchise partners. More than 100 of those dogs were sponsored in the last year as the Foundation has ramped up efforts for this cause, with some daycares sponsoring their 6th and 7th dogs. Other recent initiatives include a partnership with Painting with a Twist, through which 50 percent of proceeds from Paint Your Pet events will be donated to the Foundation, and support for a Purdue University College of Veterinary Medicine study on service dogs for veterans, which was published this summer.

For more information about the Dogtopia franchise, visit www.dogtopia.com . If you are interested in learning more about the Dogtopia Foundation and its efforts, visit www.dogtopiafoundation.org .

About Dogtopia:

Founded in 2002, Dogtopia is an early pioneer and innovator in the pet services industry, offering an experience focused on wellness, quality of care, safety and transparency in the market. The ultimate destination for improving the physical and mental well-being of dogs and pet parents, Dogtopia helps our furry friends live long, healthy, and happy lives with services that address canine wellness in a holistic manner. Pet parents have the assurance of leaving their beloved furry family members in the hands of trained professionals in an environment created with the safety of dogs in mind, including an open-play environment with comfortable rubber flooring to ease joints and paws, top quality meals and snacks, as well as webcams for pet parents to check in on their pups. For more information, visit www.dogtopia.com.

About Dogtopia Foundation

The Dogtopia Foundation enables dogs to positively change our world through funding programs focused around service dogs for veterans, youth literacy programs and employment initiatives for adults with autism. The Foundation's aim is to identify needs, fill gaps and integrate knowledge for continuous improvement in the three areas of focus. By connecting dogs with organizations the Foundation supports, the Foundation is helping returning veterans, children and adults with autism reach their full potential. To learn more, visit www.dogtopiafoundation.org.

