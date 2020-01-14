Dogtopia Crowned Industry Leader by Entrepreneur Magazine, Concludes Another Record Year of Growth

PHOENIX, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogtopia, the nation's fastest-growing dog daycare, boarding and spa franchise, is looking forward to 2020 after another record year of success. Capping off a groundbreaking year of growth by awarding 120 new franchise licenses and opening 43 new daycare centers, Dogtopia ranked as the No. 1 pet services franchise in Entrepreneur Magazine's 41st Annual Franchise 500® List. Overall, the company ranked in the top 100 at No. 71 on the list, an increase of 133 spots from the 2019 ranking.

Each year, the Franchise 500® acknowledges top companies for outstanding performance in areas including financial strength and stability, growth rate and size of the franchise system. The highly coveted list is seen as a gold standard in the franchise industry and dominant competitive measure for franchisors. Additionally, individuals seeking established franchise concepts with proven systems and results use the Franchise 500® as a primary comparative research tool.

"We are humbled to earn the top spot in the pet services category by Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® this year," said Neil Gill, CEO and President of Dogtopia. "As Dogtopians, we all work hard every day to create a fun and safe environment for both the dogs and our pet parents. This honor can be attributed to the dedication of our amazing franchisees, the committed teams in our daycare centers and the unparalleled support we provide."

In 2019, the Phoenix-based brand had shown exponential growth, with a combined total of more than 250 locations sold and in development, a 524% increase in unit sales and a 32% same-store sales increase compared to 2018. The brand unveiled several real estate advancements pushing them ahead of the pack, including the first Dogtopia @ Work corporate campus in Michigan. Dogtopia plans to continue this growth with a goal to open at least 60 new daycare centers in 2020, averaging more than one new Dogtopia each week.

"Our focus of being locally owned and operated and ensuring the highest level of care within one of the hottest growth industries will help us maintain this position," said Gill. "Receiving this prestigious industry ranking and recognition from Entrepreneur is quite the honor. We are proud of this achievement and our position as the trusted authority in the sector."

With more than 125 locations across North America, Dogtopia is the nation's fastest-growing brand in the booming $79B pet industry. At Dogtopia, dogs enjoy an open-play environment with protective rubber flooring to ease joints while promoting safe socialization, exercise and education. Dogtopia's fees are all-inclusive with meals prepared according to each pet parent's request at no extra charge, or pet parents can bring their own food. Dogtopia's webcams also provide pet parents with peace of mind and the ability to check in on their pups when they are away. The Dogtopia family is composed of both single-unit and multi-unit operators, including husband and wife teams, father and daughter/son duos, siblings and many different types of business owners.

Founded in 2002, Dogtopia is an early pioneer and innovator in the pet services industry, offering an experience focused on quality of care, safety and transparency in the market. With an emphasis on education, exercise and safe socialization for dogs, pet parents have the assurance of leaving their beloved furry family members in the hands of trained professionals in an environment created with the safety of dogs in mind. For more information, visit www.dogtopia.com.

