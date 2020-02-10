Dogtopia Earns Global Franchise Magazine's Best Lifestyle Franchise Award

PHOENIX, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogtopia, the nation's fastest-growing pet franchise, is kicking off 2020 with another award after being recognized as Global Franchise's Best Lifestyle Franchise. This recent accolade is priming the Phoenix-based brand for another explosive year as it prepares to debut in 7 new states with an additional 60 daycares slated to open this year.

Each year, the Global Franchise Awards recognizes top companies judged by an independent panel of key industry experts, adhering to the criteria created by the Global Franchise team. Judges select the entry from each category they feel best demonstrates the values that Global Franchise is looking to celebrate.

"We are extremely excited and humbled to earn the winning spot of the Best Lifestyle Franchise this year," said Neil Gill, CEO and President of Dogtopia. "This win can be attributed to the hard work and dedication of our local owners across North America and the highest quality experience they give to both dogs and pet parents. Our Dogtopians work very hard each day and we are excited to receive this award to help fuel our success as we bring Dogtopia's unparalleled dog daycare experience to more communities."

In 2020, Dogtopia will introduce its leading daycare into brand new regions including Oregon, Rhode Island, Connecticut and Las Vegas. Building on 2019's 32% same-store sales growth and real estate advancements including the first Dogtopia @ Work corporate campus in Michigan, the brand is primed and proven to carry on these achievements into 2020. As a tool to carry on this success, Dogtopia is kicking off the new year by implementing their "Top Dog" certification program as a standard within their system to help raise the bar in the entire industry for what it means to be a safe, fun and convenient dog daycare.

"Our Top Dog program is going to help us maintain our high credibility and standard of excellence through our locally owned daycare centers," said Gill. "As we continue to grow, these standards will not only help our brand, but the daycare industry as a whole, giving dogs and pet parents the daycare experiences and peace of mind they deserve. Our same-store sales growth is an indicator of the existing health of our local owners and overall system and we are excited to continue entering new markets."

With more than 130 locations across North America, Dogtopia is the nation's fastest-growing brand in the booming $79B pet industry. At Dogtopia, dogs enjoy an open-play environment with protective rubber flooring to ease joints while promoting safe socialization, exercise and education. Dogtopia's daycare rates are all-inclusive with meals prepared according to each pet parent's request at no extra charge, or pet parents can bring their own food. Dogtopia's webcams also provide pet parents with peace of mind and the ability to check in on their pups when they are away. The Dogtopia family is composed of both single-unit and multi-unit operators, including husband and wife teams, father and daughter/son duos, siblings and many different types of business owners.

About Dogtopia

Founded in 2002, Dogtopia is an early pioneer and innovator in the pet services industry, offering an experience focused on quality of care, safety and transparency in the market. With an emphasis on education, exercise and safe socialization for dogs, pet parents have the assurance of leaving their beloved furry family members in the hands of trained professionals in an environment created with the safety of dogs in mind. For more information, visit www.dogtopia.com.

Media Contact: Rachel Shaykin, Fishman Public Relations, 847-945-1300, rshaykin@fishmanpr.com

SOURCE Dogtopia

Related Links

http://www.dogtopia.com

