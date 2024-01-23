Dogtopia Is Top Dog in Pet Services After Another Banner Year

Largest and fastest-growing dog daycare provider opened 43 new locations and collected multiple accolades, including a new high on the Franchise Times Fast & Serious List

PHOENIX, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogtopia, the nation's largest and fastest-growing dog wellness franchise, is celebrating another year of unparalleled success and 70 new licenses awarded. With many accomplishments achieved, including the opening of its 250th daycare and recognition from respected media outlets and organizations like Franchise Times, Dogtopia remains a top franchise brand in the booming pet services industry.

Dogtopia is proud to share the many milestones it hit in 2023, most notably the opening of 43 new daycares for the year, bringing the total number of open locations to 266 and 500+ licenses awarded across North America. The company has plans to open 45 more daycares in 2024 and leverage the latest technology to launch a comprehensive, science-backed wellness program to help dogs live long, healthy, happy lives.

To help fuel that growth in 2024, Dogtopia has expanded its executive team to include Keith Ungerer as Chief Financial Officer, John Mansfield as VP of Operations and Revenue and Sumaya Shakir as VP of Information Technology. Ungerer has more than 35 years of experience in senior Finance/Accounting roles, most recently working with a Levine Leichtman Capital Partners portfolio company. Mansfield spent the last four years at Chemical Guys leading growth efforts across their omnichannel retail, franchising, and service channels and was at Porsche Lifestyle Group, PIRCH, El Pollo Loco and Oakley in senior retail leadership roles. Prior to joining Dogtopia, Shakir was the Head of Data & Analytics and Enterprise Application Integrations at GE and brings more than 20 years of global experience in business strategy and enterprise technologies to the team.

Capping off a banner 2023 and commencing an even better 2024, Dogtopia has yet again been placed on the Franchise Times Fast & Serious 2024 List in spot No. 13—a sizable leap for the brand from last year's placement of No. 39. The list spotlights 40 of the smartest-growing franchise brands over the course of the past year. The brands ranked have shown the most systemwide sales growth and unit growth, along with other impressive growth points. This is Dogtopia's third appearance on the Fast & Serious List.

Another major accomplishment to note is Dogtopia's recognition as Best in Category in the pet services sector on Franchise Business Review's list of the Top Franchises for 2024. Dogtopia was among more than 375 franchise brands that participated in Franchise Business Review's research. The brand's franchisees were surveyed on their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems—meaning Dogtopia has done an exceptional job over this past year in all areas of franchising.

"At Dogtopia, we are committed to continuously redefining the dog daycare industry with an absolute obsession for the long-term care of the dog – we are a parent's true care partner," said Dogtopia's CEO Neil Gill. "We have maintained our growth and success by being totally committed to our Noble Cause of enhancing both dog and parent wellness and longevity. With more than five million dog experiences last year alone, it's clear our parents trust that our commitment to their dogs is genuine, as each year continues to be more successful than the last. We have a lot of exciting initiatives in store for 2024 and are eager to share this with our dogs and their families."

More than just daycare, boarding, and spa services, Dogtopia is the trusted dog wellness expert dedicated to enhancing the lives of dogs and their families. Dogtopia's services and products are rooted in science, validated by data, and delivered with love. With guidance from an environmental biologist, veterinarian, and credentialed dog trainer, Dogtopia continues to set the industry standard for dog wellness and daycare to help dogs live long, healthy, happy lives.

For more information about Dogtopia or to find a location near you, visit www.dogtopia.com.

About Dogtopia:

Founded in 2002, Dogtopia is an early pioneer and innovator in the dog daycare industry, offering an experience focused on wellness, quality of care, safety, and transparency in the market. The ultimate destination for improving the physical and mental wellbeing of dogs and pet parents, Dogtopia helps our furry friends live long, healthy, and happy lives with services that holistically address canine wellness. Pet parents have the assurance of leaving their beloved furry family members in the hands of trained professionals in an environment created with the safety of dogs in mind, including spacious playrooms assigned by size and play style, comfortable rubber flooring to reduce the impact on joints and paws, and webcams for pet parents to check in on their pups. For more information, visit www.dogtopia.com.

