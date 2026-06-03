Dogtopia Launches Canine Behavior Expert Council to Advance Dog Wellness

New Council Strengthens Systemwide Behavior Resources, Franchisee Support and Consistent Care Standards Across Dogtopia Daycare Locations Nationwide

PHOENIX, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogtopia, the nation's leading pet wellness franchise, has proudly announced the formation of the Dogtopia Canine Behavior Expert Council, establishing a new standard of credentialed behavior expertise within the pet services industry.

Pictured from top to bottom are Mikayla Morris, CPDT-KA; Heather Antos, LVT; and Kaitlyn Azemar, CPDT-KA, members of Dogtopia’s Canine Behavior Expert Council.

The council will help shape training, enrichment and behavior guidance that supports safer play, reduced stress and more positive dog daycare experiences. It brings together experienced Dogtopians with backgrounds in canine behavior, training, veterinary care, enrichment and playroom management to help Dogtopia teams better understand each dog's individual needs. The group also will provide more consistent behavior guidance and develop educational resources for franchisees, team members and pet parents.

The launch comes as Dogtopia continues to strengthen its authority and earn national recognition within the pet franchise industry. The brand was recently ranked No. 2 among pet franchises in Entrepreneur's 2026 list of the top franchises by industry and stands as the highest-ranked dog daycare franchise on the list. The recognition further validates Dogtopia's continued growth, brand strength and investment in franchisee support.

"As Dogtopia continues to grow and earn national recognition as one of the top pet franchises, we have a responsibility to keep investing in the resources that help our franchisees deliver consistent, high-quality care," said Neil Gill, President and CEO of Dogtopia. "Through this council, we are creating a more structured way to share expertise across our network so franchisees, teams and parents can make more informed decisions that support dogs' long-term well-being."

Advancing Behavior-Based Care Across Communities

Since January, Dogtopia's Canine Behavior Expert Council has developed more than 36 individual behavior modification plans to help daycare teams support dogs with specific behavioral needs. Designed as practical, operational resources, each plan includes step-by-step guidance, positive reinforcement-based strategies, prevention-focused recommendations for the daycare environment and suggested messaging teams can use when communicating with pet parents.

Additionally, the plans include home training guidance, recognizing that consistency between daycare and home is one of the strongest drivers of lasting behavioral success. By equipping local Dogtopia daycare teams with tools they can apply in the playroom and share with families, the council is helping strengthen behavior-based care across the communities Dogtopia serves.

Council members also contribute training and enrichment resources for Dogtopia teams, including videos on handling nervous dogs during nail trims and setting up playroom enrichment games. Members meet monthly with the Dogtopia Support Office to discuss training trends, review behavior case studies, evaluate tools and collaborate on internal and external education initiatives.

"The goal is to make behavior support more accessible and consistent across Dogtopia's daycare locations nationwide," said Lorraine Rhoads, Senior Director of Health and Safety at Dogtopia. "As the council continues its work, we see an opportunity to further strengthen systemwide standards for canine behavior, safety and enrichment, while helping shape a more education-driven approach to dog daycare environments where behavior insight is part of everyday care."

Meet the Dogtopia Canine Behavior Expert Council

Council members include:

Mikayla Morris, CPDT-KA: A Dogtopia general manager and certified professional dog trainer with experience in canine behavior, enrichment, leash reactivity, agility training, working equitation, training facility management and playroom safety.

A Dogtopia general manager and certified professional dog trainer with experience in canine behavior, enrichment, leash reactivity, agility training, working equitation, training facility management and playroom safety. Heather Antos, LVT: General manager of Dogtopia of Summerville, a licensed veterinary technician and pet care professional with more than 15 years of veterinary medicine experience, along with education in psychology and veterinary technology.

General manager of Dogtopia of Summerville, a licensed veterinary technician and pet care professional with more than 15 years of veterinary medicine experience, along with education in psychology and veterinary technology. Kaitlyn Azemar, CPDT-KA: General manager and dog trainer at Dogtopia of South Lafayette with more than seven years of training experience, including work with working canines, behaviorally challenged shelter dogs, dog-to-dog interactions, playroom management and new-store training.

To learn more about the Dogtopia Canine Behavior Expert Council, visit dogtopia.com/meet-the-experts. For more information about Dogtopia or to find a location near you, visit www.dogtopia.com.

About Dogtopia

Founded in 2002, Dogtopia is an early pioneer and innovator in the dog daycare industry, offering an experience focused on wellness, quality of care, safety, and transparency in the market. The ultimate destination for improving the physical and mental wellbeing of dogs and pet parents, Dogtopia helps our furry friends live long, healthy, and happy lives with services that holistically address canine wellness. Pet parents have the assurance of leaving their beloved furry family members in the hands of trained professionals in an environment created with the safety of dogs in mind, including spacious playrooms assigned by size and play style, comfortable rubber flooring to reduce the impact on joints and paws, and webcams for pet parents to check in on their pups. For more information, visit www.dogtopia.com .

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SOURCE Dogtopia