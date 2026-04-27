As Pet Parents Prioritize Routine, Wellness and Transparency, Dogtopia Reaches 90 Net Promoter Score

Brand Builds Momentum to Meet Rising Demand for Reliable, Consistent Dog Care

PHOENIX, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogtopia, the nation's leading pet wellness franchise, reached an all-time high Net Promoter Score of 90 in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting a broader shift in what pet parents increasingly want from dog care: consistency, transparency and wellness benefits they can see.

Transparency is Strengthening Trust and Loyalty

Dogtopia’s DASH activity monitor tracks canine activity and wellness insights during daycare visits.

The strength of Dogtopia's customer advocacy is especially meaningful in a category shaped by trust, emotion and daily routines. Feedback across the network suggests that transparency is increasingly central to how parents evaluate care and decide where to return. Transparency at Dogtopia extends beyond visibility. It includes proactive communication, individualized knowledge of each dog, and clear, consistent standards that guide how care is delivered across every location.

While the Net Promoter Score reflects exceptionally strong customer loyalty and trust, it also provides an ongoing feedback loop that supports high retention, repeat visits and enrollment while guiding training, policy and customer experience improvements at Dogtopia. Together, those factors help strengthen the franchise's AUV to nearly $1 million.

"Collecting data is important, but it is only one piece of the puzzle. The clever teams in business learn to listen and act on the information contained within the data" said Neil Gill, President and CEO of Dogtopia. "Every data point and consumer feedback is an opportunity to better serve the families who trust us with their dogs."

Parents are Making Dog Care Part of a Wellness Routine

One of the clearest trends Dogtopia witnessed in Q1 was the growing consumer sentiment that dog daycare is part of a broader wellness routine rather than simply a convenience service. Customer feedback frequently referenced exercise, socialization, safety, cleanliness, webcams and the feeling that team members know and care for each dog like family.

Through tools such as DASH by Dogtopia®, the brand is making dog wellness more visible and measurable for parents by allowing them to track activity and rest, beyond observing their dogs on live webcam. Using DASH, Dogtopia recorded a daily average of about eight miles of activity, or more than 70,000 steps, per dog in daycare. Its webcam page now features the Top 50 DASH dogs by distance and those at the top are consistently averaging 20 miles per day.

"In the pet sector, safety and convenience are expected, although I believe we continue to set the standard in North America. Transparency and holistic wellness are the differentiators," said Gill. "Parents want more than a place for their dogs to spend the day. They want trusted, loving care that supports routine, socialization, wellness, peace of mind and longevity for their dogs and families."

Wellness Partnerships Reflect Evolving Consumer Priorities

That same shift is also shaping how parents think about their own routines. Dogtopia's partnership with YogaSix reflects growing interest in habits and experiences that support the health and well-being of the entire household, including their dogs. As wellness becomes a more central part of daily life, dog care is increasingly viewed not simply as a convenience, but as part of a broader lifestyle centered on consistency, mindfulness and overall well-being.

Against that backdrop, Dogtopia's collaboration with YogaSix -- spanning digital promotions, joint social content and the "Paws and Poses" campaign -- illustrates how the brand is aligning with evolving parent priorities and extending its wellness positioning beyond daycare.

Franchise Development Momentum Continues

As demand grows for trusted, wellness-focused dog care, Dogtopia is seeing that consumer shift translate into continued franchise momentum. In its broader growth story, the brand has reported nearly 5 million dog visits, 27 new agreements signed last year, and a development pipeline of more than 250 as it moves toward the 300-store milestone.

"Throughout the first quarter of 2026, we are very excited about the momentum, as we continued to deliver growth in the areas that matter most to our brand and parents — customer trust, wellness leadership and considered, strategic growth," said Gill. "Modern parents are seeking holistic care that supports their dogs' daily needs and their overall well-being. Dogtopia is proud to be part of the solution that allows dogs and their families to live longer, healthier and happier lives. After all, its takes a Village to raise a well-rounded pup!"

For more information about Dogtopia or to find a location near you, visit www.dogtopia.com.

About Dogtopia

Founded in 2002, Dogtopia is an early pioneer and innovator in the dog daycare industry, offering an experience focused on wellness, quality of care, safety, and transparency in the market. The ultimate destination for improving the physical and mental wellbeing of dogs and pet parents, Dogtopia helps our furry friends live long, healthy, and happy lives with services that holistically address canine wellness. Pet parents have the assurance of leaving their beloved furry family members in the hands of trained professionals in an environment created with the safety of dogs in mind, including spacious playrooms assigned by size and play style, comfortable rubber flooring to reduce the impact on joints and paws, and webcams for pet parents to check in on their pups. For more information, visit www.dogtopia.com .

Media Contact: Ashlyn Pinkowski, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE Dogtopia