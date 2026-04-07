New Dogtopia Dog Daycare Opened April 6 in Peachtree City-Tyrone with Founders' Club for First 100 Members

Offering the Best Care for Your Furry Best Friend, Dogtopia of Peachtree City-Tyrone Is Set to Open April 6

PEACHTREE-TYRONE, Ga., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogtopia, the nation's leading dog wellness franchise, opened a new location on the border of Tyrone and Peachtree City on April 6. Located at 120 St. Stephens Court, Dogtopia of Peachtree City-Tyrone will provide award-winning dog daycare, boarding, and spa services to dog parents in the community. To celebrate the community, the location is hosting a grand opening ribbon cutting event on April 14, which will feature a local Veteran and service dog team from one of Dogtopia Foundation's partners, K9s for Warriors. The new location is inviting local dog owners to join its exclusive Founders' Club, limited to the first 100 members. For a limited time, members can secure unlimited daycare for one year for $99 per week or choose to receive 1 free day of daycare per week if they purchase a 2 or 3 day per week enrollment. Dogtopia is also proud to offer special rates for first responders, teachers, and military families, reflecting founder Ortman's commitment to giving back to the community.

Providing personalized care for Peachtree City pups in a fun, enriching and safe environment, Dogtopia sets the industry standard among daycares with a focus on socialization, exercise, and education. Dogtopia allows dogs to enjoy plenty of exercise, play with like-minded dogs, and learn important social skills, all under the supervision of professionally trained Canine Coaches. All dogs undergo a careful evaluation to ensure they're ready for the high-energy, social play environment, including a thorough head-to-tail health check before entering and heading home. Strict vaccine and spay/neuter policies are enforced to keep everyone safe. Each of the indoor and climate-controlled playrooms includes dogs of similar size and play style and is built with compressed rubber flooring to reduce the impact on dogs' paws and joints.

Dogtopia of Peachtree City–Tyrone is owned and operated by Lynn Ortman, a 10-year Peachtree City resident and seasoned executive with more than 25 years of leadership experience as a management consultant. A dedicated dog foster and longtime animal advocate, Ortman recognized a growing need for trusted, safety-focused dog care in the area and turned her passion into a local business. Located near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, with a strong Delta employee community and major hospital system, the facility offers seven-day-a-week care for busy families. Ortman, a single parent who grew up in an Army family, understands the importance of strong support systems and is committed to giving back to her community.

"As a dog lover and longtime member of this community, I saw firsthand how much families need a place they can truly trust with their pets," said Ortman. "My goal with Dogtopia of Peachtree City–Tyrone is to create a safe, structured, and loving environment where dogs thrive and owners have complete peace of mind."

Dogtopia also operates the Dogtopia Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to enabling dogs to positively change our world. The Foundation funds programs focused on three worthy causes: service dogs for veterans, therapy dogs for students, and employment initiatives for adults with autism. One hundred percent of funds raised are donated directly to the supported organizations. To learn more, visit www.dogtopiafoundation.org .

Dogtopia of Peachtree City–Tyrone is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information on Dogtopia of Peachtree City-Tyrone, call (770) 370-8869, or visit https://www.dogtopia.com/tyrone-peachtree-city/.

About Dogtopia:

Founded in 2002, Dogtopia is an early pioneer and innovator in the dog daycare industry, offering an experience focused on wellness, quality of care, safety, and transparency in the market. The ultimate destination for improving the physical and mental wellbeing of dogs and pet parents, Dogtopia helps our furry friends live long, healthy, and happy lives with services that address canine wellness in a holistic manner. Pet parents have the assurance of leaving their beloved furry family members in the hands of highly trained professionals in an environment created with the safety of dogs in mind, including spacious playrooms assigned by size and play style, comfortable rubber flooring to reduce impact on joints and paws, and webcams for pet parents to check in on their pups. For more information, visit www.dogtopia.com.

SOURCE dogtopia