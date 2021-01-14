Dogtopia Ranks 12th on the Franchise Times Annual Fast & Serious List

PHOENIX, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogtopia, the nation's leading dog daycare franchise, ended 2020 on a high note with its recent jump 18 spots to No. 12 on the Franchise Times Fast & Serious list, an annual ranking of the smartest growing brands. Thanks to its 116 percent sales growth and 89 percent unit growth from 2017 to 2019, Dogtopia has continued to gain industry recognition and the attention of strong franchise candidates.

Dogtopia kicked off 2020 with high expectations, impacted by a worldwide pandemic. After various state-mandated shutdowns and needing to prove its essential service, the brand quickly pivoted to over-supporting its franchisees while leveraging its technology and operating systems. Dogtopia's mobile app allowed pet parents to request 130,000 curbside pickup and drop off notifications from the comfort of their vehicle and the pandemic's puppy binge helped attract more than 40,000 new pet parents to Dogtopia's daycare services. Despite a challenging year, the brand opened 28 new daycare centers, delivered nearly 2 million daycare experiences and continued to prove its business model as recession and pandemic resistant.

"We were determined at the beginning of 2020 to make it our greatest yet," said Neil Gill, CEO and President of Dogtopia. "As the year progressed, it became obvious that we needed to pivot. As a committed group of entrepreneurs, we became more determined to embrace 2020 by working closely with our franchisees and uniting their unmatched dedication with our ability as a support team to improve systems, technology and service offerings. We embraced the opportunities the pandemic presented rather than running from the challenges. The learnings from the pandemic have allowed us to improve our model, enhance our support and collect every ounce of gumption when it mattered most – allowing us to launch into 2021 stronger and more united than before."

In September, Dogtopia was also featured on MSN Money as a "best franchise to buy post-pandemic." As franchise inquiries soared during the outset of the pandemic, the brand awarded 25 new licenses over the summer alone. With more than 150 centers open and 230 in development, Dogtopia continued to deliver strong exponential growth by entering four new states – Connecticut, Rhode Island, Oregon and Nevada – as well as the District of Columbia. The brand is on track to open at least 50 daycare centers in 2021.

Dogtopia provides an open-play daycare environment with protective rubber flooring to ease joints while promoting safe socialization, exercise and education for dogs. Safety is Dogtopia's top priority and through its extensive team training and pet-safe cleaning program, pet parents can have peace of mind knowing their furry children are being cared for by the best in the pet industry. Dogtopia's daycare fees are all-inclusive with meals prepared according to each pet parent's request at no extra charge, or pet parents can bring their own food. Dogtopia's webcams also provide pet parents the ability to check in on their pups when they are away. The Dogtopia family is composed of many different types of entrepreneurs, including both single-unit and multi-unit operators.

