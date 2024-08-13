Dogtopia Revolutionizes the Dog Daycare Experience with New Virtual World

Nation's Leading Dog Wellness Franchise Partners with Obsess to Bring an Interactive Tool to All Pet Parents

PHOENIX, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogtopia , the nation's leading dog wellness franchise, recently announced the launch of its new virtual world with Obsess, an AI-powered interactive tool creating the next-generation online shopping interface. The tool lets dog moms and dads experience everything Dogtopia has to offer without leaving their homes.

The innovative virtual world provides a convenient way for pet parents to learn more about Dogtopia's daycare, boarding and spa offerings and how they help dogs live long, healthy and happy lives. Jam-packed with immersive features, this tool will prepare parents for their dog's Meet & Greet and answer frequently asked questions. Additionally, it will enhance the experience for existing Dogtopia parents with entertaining and educational elements.

Not only can dog parents tour the virtual daycare, but they can also participate in a scavenger hunt to win a prize, take an educational quiz about dogs and learn more about Dogtopia's services. Pet parents can also peruse products from the Dogtopia Shop, which features at-home items for both dogs and parents, and discover more about the Dogtopia Foundation.

"As the world advances technologically, Dogtopia is committed to staying at the forefront of innovation to ensure the best experience for all dogs and their families," said Neil Gill, President and CEO of Dogtopia. "We are thrilled to introduce this cutting-edge virtual world and provide parents with a modern, immersive way to explore our wellness offerings and choose Dogtopia with confidence."

Dogtopia has always been ahead of the curve when it comes to technology. The company's live webcams provide parents peace of mind and the ability to check in on their pups when they are away. Its mobile app has been ahead of its time in the industry, offering curbside drop-off and pickup concierge services long before the pandemic. To top it off, Dogtopia has a new device releasing soon that will allow parents to monitor their dog's daily activity—a first in the dog daycare space.

The virtual world can be found here. For more information about Dogtopia or to find a location near you, visit www.dogtopia.com .

