Dogtopia Secures 31 Signed Franchise Agreements in Q1 2021

PHOENIX, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogtopia, the nation's leading dog daycare, boarding and spa franchise, achieved a quarter of record growth to start 2021. Today the company announced it signed 31 new franchise agreements from January 1 to March 31 and is currently on pace to open more than 50 new centers in 2021. Dogtopia also opened three new locations in Q1, entering new markets including Long Island, NY, Canton, OH and Tinton Falls, NJ, proving there is high demand for dog daycare across the country after millions of people welcomed new dogs into their homes during the coronavirus pandemic and are now seeking a safe place to send their pups for safe socialization, exercise and fun.

"In addition to our loyal, returning pet parents, we are excited to see a new wave of parents seeking Dogtopia's daycare services for their pandemic puppies who are in need of socialization, education and exercise for when mom and dad go back to the office," said Neil Gil, CEO of Dogtopia. "We are delighted to deliver this necessary service with nearly 160 daycare centers across North America and 50 more opening this year, in partnership with our incredible local business owners and their local communities."

Entrepreneurs looking to diversify their business portfolios and cash in on the pandemic puppy boom have become a driving force behind Dogtopia's growth. In Q1 alone, Dogtopia brought on new franchise owners with previous experience in several leading hotel franchises as well as Orangetheory Fitness, Sport Clips, Jersey Mike's and Primrose Schools. These newly signed franchise agreements will bring Dogtopia locations to San Antonio, Corpus Christi, Houston (TX), Tulsa (OK), King of Prussia (PA), Knoxville (TN), South Florida and Virginia over the coming years. Three existing Dogtopia franchisees also expanded with the purchase of additional licenses in Virginia and Florida.

"We signed with Dogtopia because we identified dog daycare as an under-served need in our community and we felt that Dogtopia's emphasis on that segment, coupled with its focus on retail space positioning with bright and fun branding, really sets it apart from the competition and will be highly appealing to consumers in Knoxville, Tennessee," said Jeremiah Web, a new Dogtopia franchise owner and multi-unit Primrose Schools franchisee. "It was an ideal supplement to our current childcare facility holdings, as we are already well-versed in offering daycare services that are centered on customer trust within safe and clean environments."

With nearly 160 centers now open and 280 in development, Dogtopia continues to solidify itself as a pet and franchise industry leader. Franchise Business Review recently crowned Dogtopia a "Top Recession-Proof Franchise," and Entrepreneur Magazine ranked the brand at No. 54 on its 2021 Franchise 500 list, up 17 spots from the previous year. Additionally, Dogtopia was ranked at No. 12 on Franchise Times' annual Fast & Serious List at the end of 2020.

Dogtopia provides an open-play daycare environment with protective rubber flooring to ease joints while promoting safe socialization, exercise and education for dogs. Safety is Dogtopia's top priority and through its extensive team training and pet-safe cleaning program, pet parents can have peace of mind knowing their furry children are being cared for by the best in the pet industry. Dogtopia's daycare fees are all-inclusive with meals prepared according to each pet parent's request at no extra charge, or pet parents can bring their own food. Dogtopia's webcams also provide pet parents the ability to check in on their pups when they are away. The Dogtopia family is composed of many different types of entrepreneurs, including both single-unit and multi-unit operators.

To learn more about Dogtopia and what it takes to own a franchise, visit https://www.dogtopia.com/franchising-us/.

About Dogtopia

Founded in 2002, Dogtopia is an early pioneer and innovator in the pet services industry, offering an experience focused on quality of care, safety and transparency in the market. With an emphasis on education, exercise and safe socialization for dogs, pet parents have the assurance of leaving their beloved furry family members in the hands of trained professionals in an environment created with the safety and wellness of dogs in mind. For more information, visit www.dogtopia.com.

