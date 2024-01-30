Dogtopia Secures No. 69 Spot in Entrepreneur Magazine's Esteemed Franchise 500 List

The nation's leading pet services franchise soars to the top of the pet care industry, ranked number 1 in their category for fifth year in a row

PHOENIX, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogtopia, the nation's largest and fastest-growing pet services franchise, was recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Ranked at No. 69 overall and No. 1 in the Pet Care Category, Dogtopia stands out among other pet franchises as an innovator in the dog daycare industry, offering an experience focused on wellness, quality of care, safety and transparency in the market.

Ranking at No. 69 in 2024 marks the fifth consecutive year that Dogtopia has placed in the top 100 of the Franchise 500®. Over the last year, the company has continued its exceptional performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability and brand power. This accolade comes on the heels of the brand's 250th daycare opening a few months ago, along with the milestone of 500+ licenses awarded across North America, maintaining Dogtopia as the largest daycare and wellness provider.

"Dogtopia's success continues to grow, and as we enter 2024, it seems like we're just getting started," said Neil Gill, CEO of Dogtopia. "Being ranked number 1 in the Pet Care category would not have been possible without our whole team – from our support office to our amazing franchisees to our dedicated pet parents and dogs. We are so grateful for everyone's hard work and can't wait to see what the future has in store for Dogtopia."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is then given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranked order.

"Every brand on the Franchise 500 has its own unique story, but they all collectively make the same statement: Franchising is strong and resilient, is full of innovation and opportunity, and provides a powerful entrepreneurial path for many people," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "Our 45th annual ranking is full of companies with fresh ideas, exciting business models, cultural sway, and the kind of business sophistication that will define the next 45 years and beyond."

Over its 45 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. Dogtopia's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

About Dogtopia:

Founded in 2002, Dogtopia is an early pioneer and innovator in the dog daycare industry, offering an experience focused on wellness, quality of care, safety, and transparency in the market. The ultimate destination for improving the physical and mental wellbeing of dogs and pet parents, Dogtopia helps our furry friends live long, healthy, and happy lives with services that holistically address canine wellness. Pet parents have the assurance of leaving their beloved furry family members in the hands of trained professionals in an environment created with the safety of dogs in mind, including spacious playrooms assigned by size and play style, comfortable rubber flooring to reduce the impact on joints and paws, and webcams for pet parents to check in on their pups. For more information, visit www.dogtopia.com.

