Dogtopia Shows Impressive Growth in 2020 Despite Pandemic

PHOENIX, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogtopia, the nation's fastest-growing pet franchise, has many reasons to celebrate this upcoming National Dog Day (August 26). It was announced today that the company has awarded 36 new franchise licenses this year, with the majority of new franchisees joining over the past few months. Along with the new franchise sales, the company has opened 14 new daycares with 9 more centers planned to open by October, debuting in new markets like Washington D.C. and Connecticut. In addition to the rapid growth throughout the last several months, Dogtopia has also been active in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Considered an essential service in most states, the brand developed a series of new protocols to keep dogs, pet parents and team members healthy and safe and has been able to service front-line medical workers. As a result, Dogtopia's NPS score soared from 88 to 94 during the last several months, proving top satisfaction for those using Dogtopia's daycare and boarding services.

The continued success and growth is due to a variety of factors, including an uptick in puppy and dog adoption during the pandemic, pet parents working from home who need dog daycare to help socialize and exercise their pups, and the brand's rapid response amidst COVID-19 pandemic. Safety is of the utmost importance to Dogtopia – so when the pandemic struck, the brand was quick and decisive when developing a plan of how to enhance each daycare center's safety protocols. Curbside drop off and pickup via Dogtopia's mobile app, required masks and wellness checks, and in some locations, a UV light system, are practices that have been implemented across the franchise network to ensure safety for both employees and pet parents.

"Whether they've adopted a new puppy or have been trying to focus while working from home, now more than ever, pet parents are realizing the importance of dog daycare," said Neil Gill, CEO and president of Dogtopia. "That paired with Dogtopia being deemed an essential service and our thoughtful, thorough safety protocols have helped us thrive and spurred our growth. We plan to keep providing the best care possible to each dog we look after even as 2020 continues to throw challenges everyone's way."

With nearly 150 locations across North America, Dogtopia is the nation's fastest-growing brand in the booming $95B pet industry, reflected by its recent rank on the annual Inc. 5000 list, up 214% from last year. At Dogtopia, dogs enjoy an open-play environment with protective rubber flooring to ease joints while promoting safe socialization, exercise and education. Dogtopia's daycare rates are all-inclusive with meals prepared according to each pet parent's request at no extra charge, or pet parents can bring their own food. Dogtopia's webcams also provide pet parents with peace of mind and the ability to check in on their pups when they are away. The Dogtopia family is composed of both single-unit and multi-unit operators, including husband and wife teams, father and daughter/son duos, siblings and many different types of business owners.

Founded in 2002, Dogtopia is an early pioneer and innovator in the pet services industry, offering an experience focused on quality of care, safety and transparency in the market. With an emphasis on education, exercise and safe socialization for dogs, pet parents have the assurance of leaving their beloved furry family members in the hands of trained professionals in an environment created with the safety of dogs in mind. For more information, visit www.dogtopia.com.

