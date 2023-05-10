Dogtopia Surpasses 500 Signed Franchise Agreements in the U.S. Following Historic Deal with Los Angeles-Based Family Office

LA-Based Family Office Acquires Development Rights for 33 Daycares in Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas

PHOENIX, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogtopia, the nation's leading dog daycare, overnight, and spa franchise, announced today it has surpassed 500 signed franchise agreements in the U.S. since new management took over in 2015, solidifying its dominance as the largest and leading pet services franchise in the world. Propelling the company past this milestone is a historic development agreement, which will lead to 33 new locations over the next several years. Behind the deal is a prestigious Los Angeles-based entrepreneurial family with decades of experience owning national franchise brands.

"By crossing this milestone, Dogtopia is ready to meet the all-time high demand for pet services, including daycare, in North America," said Neil Gill, President and CEO of Dogtopia. "Thanks to great partners like this renowned Family Office, we are able to accelerate Dogtopia's growth but also further our noble cause – to enhance the joy of pet parenthood and enable dogs to positively change our world—by bringing more dogs to more daycares throughout the U.S."

The deal with Dogtopia represents the family's first direct investment as a franchisee, and they have recruited Harold Ceron, an experienced operator with more than 30 years in franchising, to lead the Company as CEO.

"We're honored to be partnering with this respected and successful family," Alex Samios, Chief Growth Officer of Dogtopia, said. "Their interest in Dogtopia is a testament to our leadership team, model and culture and the fact that we are the largest and leading brand in the pet services industry."

From 2021 to 2022, Dogtopia, a nearly $200 million company, recorded a 46.9% increase in systemwide sales and 13% same-store sales improvement. Additionally, in 2022 alone, Dogtopia awarded a record 114 new units to current and new franchisees.

Dogtopia has attracted entrepreneurs from a variety of notable backgrounds and franchise brands, such as Orangetheory Fitness, Primrose Schools, Dunkin, Jimmy John's, Jersey Mike's Subs, and Sports Clips. The network comprises both single-unit and multi-unit operators, including husband and wife teams, father and daughter/son duos, siblings, and many different types of experienced business owners.

About Dogtopia

Founded in 2002, Dogtopia is an early pioneer and innovator in the dog daycare industry, offering an experience focused on wellness, quality of care, safety, and transparency in the market. The ultimate destination for improving the physical and mental well-being of dogs and pet parents, Dogtopia helps our furry friends live long, healthy, and happy lives with services that address canine wellness in a holistic manner. Pet parents have the assurance of leaving their beloved furry family members in the hands of trained professionals in an environment created with the safety of dogs in mind, including an open-play environment with comfortable rubber flooring to ease joints and paw as well as webcams for pet parents to check in on their pups. For more information, visit www.dogtopia.com.

