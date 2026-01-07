Dogtopia's DASH Activity Monitor Now Available Across All Locations Nationwide

To Celebrate, Pet Parents Receive a Free DASH When Enrolling Their Pup at Dogtopia Starting in January

PHOENIX, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet parents and their canine companions will be able to conquer their wellness resolutions together in 2026 as Dogtopia has officially rolled out its proprietary DASH activity monitor in all Dogtopia daycares nationwide. Created in partnership with PitPat, the UK Pet Tech leader, DASH is an innovative dog activity monitor that gives parents insight into their dog's activity levels, rest patterns and overall well-being both at daycare and at home – all within the Dogtopia mobile app. The device is the first of its kind in the dog daycare space and only device approved for Dogtopia's playrooms.

Dogtopia's DASH activity monitor is now available across all locations nationwide. Pet parents can receive a free DASH monitor when they enroll their dog in any wellness plan between January 5th and February 15th, 2026.

Offer for New Dogtopia Dogs and Pet Parents

To celebrate the availability of DASH in more than 250 of Dogtopia's daycares, the stores are offering a free DASH activity monitor for all new dogs enrolled in any wellness plan between January 5th and February 15, 2026. This is a timely incentive as parents and their pups embrace New Year's resolutions together.

"As people focus on their health and wellness resolutions in the New Year, Dogtopia wants to make sure parents are including their furry companions in that journey toward a longer, healthier and happier life," said Neil Gill, CEO of Dogtopia. "Now that our revolutionary DASH activity monitor is available in all of our daycares, we hope every parent can benefit from its eye-opening, life-changing insights."

Benefits of DASH for Dogs

Data shows that dogs at Dogtopia average more than 8 miles per day at daycare, which is more than double what they typically get at home. With the DASH monitor, parents can now physically see the positive effects dog daycare has on their dog's mood, behavior and physical well-being, empowering parents to be more proactive about their dog's health.

The DASH activity monitor is lightweight, comfortable, and securely attaches to a dog's collar. Designed for daily wear, it is durable enough for active play while remaining unobtrusive for dogs of all sizes, and its battery life is 12 months – no ongoing charging. Additionally, the Dogtopia mobile app offers a fun gamification experience with Dogtopia leaderboards featuring dogs getting the most activity, viewable both by Dogtopia location and by individual playrooms.

About Dogtopia

Founded in 2002, Dogtopia is an early pioneer and innovator in the dog daycare industry, offering an experience focused on wellness, quality of care, safety, and transparency in the market. The ultimate destination for improving the physical and mental wellbeing of dogs and pet parents, Dogtopia helps our furry friends live long, healthy, and happy lives with services that holistically address canine wellness. Pet parents have the assurance of leaving their beloved furry family members in the hands of trained professionals in an environment created with the safety of dogs in mind, including spacious playrooms where dogs are assigned by size and play style, comfortable rubber flooring to reduce the impact on joints and paws, and webcams for pet parents to check in on their pups. For more information, visit www.dogtopia.com.

