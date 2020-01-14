DOGTV Offers Pet Parents The Chance To Make Their Dog Instafamous As The Chief Puppy Officer

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DOGTV , the first 24/7 digital TV channel scientifically developed for dogs, announced they are looking for dog candidates to serve as the first-ever Chief PUPPY Officer (CPO) this year. This exciting opportunity to serve as a brand representative also includes that chance for pet owners to make their dog instafamous!

"We are thrilled to offer pet parents this unique chance to make their dog a pet influencer on Instagram," said Beke Lubeach, General Manager at DOGTV. "We've partnered with several popular social media influencers to provide the CPO's dog parent with insight, tips, and training to help grow their pet's Instagram account. This is our first time selecting a CPO and we look forward to working with the winner to spread the word about bringing joy to pups through DOGTV."

The full benefits awarded to the pup lucky enough to be selected as the CPO include:

To be considered for the role of CPO, applicants must meet the following qualifications:

Be a pup of any age

Fan of DOGTV

Have an Instagram account (or their person needs to be willing to create one)

Love their human unconditionally and live to make them happy

This contest coincides with DOGTV's first-ever puppy takeover called Puppies Gone Wild. During the week leading up to the Big Game on February 2, puppies are taking over the channel. DOGTV is accepting applications for the CPO from now through Saturday, February 1 at DOGTV.com/puppies . Applicants are encouraged to have their family and friends vote to increase their chances of being selected as the CPO. The identity of the dog selected to serve in this special role will be revealed on DOGTV's Instagram on Tuesday, February 4.

About DOGTV

DOGTV is the only technology created specifically for dogs to help relax and entertain them when home alone or in anxious situations. The sights and sounds that DOGTV provides enriches the dogs' environment and allows them to experience happy stimulation and relaxation. Over 1 million happy dogs love and trust DOGTV every day. To learn more, visit www.dogtv.com and follow DOGTV on Facebook , Instagram and YouTube

Media Contact:

Mackenzie Smith

mackenzie.smith@fetchingcommunications.com

(877) 703-3824 x 106

SOURCE DOGTV