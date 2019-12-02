DOGTV Partners with Dogs on Deployment for Giving Tuesday

PHOENIX, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Holiday season can be particularly difficult for military personnel, especially those deployed overseas away from their home and families, including their dogs. DOGTV has partnered with Dogs on Deployment for #GivingTuesday and throughout the month of December to help give peace of mind, concerning their pets, to military members.

Meet Paige, a Shepherd mix from North Dakota. Paige will be reunited with her human, military personnel deployed overseas, Brad in early March 2020. Meet Hank, a German Shepherd from North Carolina. Hank will be reunited with his human, deployed military personnel, Jerry in late March 2020.

This month, DOGTV will give $10 to Dogs on Deployment for every new subscription beginning on #GivingTuesday or you can also give by donating directly to Dogs on Deployment. Visit www.dogtv.com/givingtuesday and use the code: GivingTuesday to get started. Your donations help Dogs on Deployment achieve their mission to find volunteer boarders willing to care for military pets, and promote pet-owner responsibility by providing financial resources for military members to give care for their pets during times of need.

DOGTV also created video greeting cards for several of the dogs in the care of Dogs on Deployment foster homes. "We're hoping to brighten the day of our military personnel that can't make it home to share the holiday this year with their beloved dogs," stated Beke Lubeach, DOGTV General Manager. "We're excited to partner with Dogs on Deployment this holiday season to help generate awareness and funds for the great work they do all year long."

About Dogs on Deployment:

Dogs on Deployment is a national 501(c)(3) non-profit providing a central network for military members to find volunteers willing to board their pets while they are deployed or have other service commitments, making them unable to temporarily care for their pets. No pet should ever be surrendered to a shelter due to a military commitment. DoD exists to help military members keep their pets by alleviating the need for pet relinquishment from military members due to the hardships of deployments. www.dogsondeployment.org

About DOGTV:

DOGTV is the only technology created specifically for dogs to help them relax and to entertain them when their pet parents have to leave the home and leave their dogs home alone. The sights and sounds that DOGTV provides enriches the dogs' environment and allows them to experience happy stimulation and relaxation. Over 1 million happy dogs love and trust DOGTV every day.

DOGTV is currently available through DIRECTV, DISH, Comcast Xfinity, COX, RCN, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV, Roku, and as an iOS and Android app.

