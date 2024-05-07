DOGTV Unveils Westminster Kennel Club Archival Footage & Videos

NEW YORK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Westminster Dog Show -- DOGTV , the first and only television network created specifically for dogs and their pet parents, is thrilled to announce newly released Westminster Kennel Club archival footage and images found exclusively on DOGTV.

Footage from the decades that Westminster Kennel Club has been hosting its Dog Show will be viewable on an archive site along with exclusive images. Content is available for viewing on DOGTV before the 2024 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Additional archival footage will be released each subsequent month and hosted on DOGTV's streaming platforms and app.

"We are so excited to provide access to some of our treasured archives to our fans through this partnership with DOGTV," states Donald Sturtz, Westminster Kennel Club President. "It feels like an incredibly fitting platform to bring our archival content to our passionate followers and broader dog enthusiasts and we look forward to building and releasing more exclusive content through this collaboration."

DOGTV will be engaging with Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show attendees throughout the event, providing fun photo opportunities for guests, and filming and recording episodes of their "Pets Add Life" Podcast on-site. DOGTV will also host a complimentary evaluation for animal actor certifications (a $250 value) on Tuesday, May 14th for dogs to be featured in DOGTV programming and future content coordinated through The Animal List , powered by Pets on Q a talent agency for pets.

Attendees of the events during Westminster Week including the Dog Show, Agility and Obedience programming will receive a free month of DOGTV. A portion of proceeds from DOGTV subscriptions will be donated to " Westminster Cares ," which supports animal and community-based organizations.

"We are thrilled to launch exclusive never-before-seen historical footage from the Westminster Kennel Club 'vaults,' leading up to their 150th Anniversary. Hosting archival videos for new and seasoned Westminster Kennel Club viewers is a privilege we are excited to have," states Beke Lubeach, CEO of DOGTV.

About DOGTV:

DOGTV is the first and only television network created specifically for dogs, providing scientifically developed content designed to keep dogs relaxed, entertained, and stimulated when home alone. With a unique blend of programming tailored to canine sensibilities, DOGTV offers a groundbreaking solution to alleviate separation anxiety and enrich dogs' lives worldwide. Visit DOGTV.com for more information and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , YouTube and Twitter/X .

About The Westminster Kennel Club:

The Westminster Kennel Club, established in 1877, is America's oldest organization dedicated to the sport of showing dogs. It hosts the iconic, annual dog show—a conformation competition for purpose-bred dogs—and the Masters Agility Championship and Masters Obedience Championship—where dogs from all backgrounds are eligible to compete—make Westminster Week, with thousands of dogs from the U.S. and around the world, a pinnacle experience for any dog lover. The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show has captivated canine enthusiasts for more than a century. Learn more at westminsterkennelclub.org .

About "The Animal List" Powered by Pets on Q

Pets on Q, is the industry leader in connecting animal talent. Dubbed the "Fiverr for Hiring Animals," The Animal List is a revolutionary addition to the Pets on Q brand, offering a dynamic and user-friendly marketplace for anyone seeking animal talent. From pet owners to marketers to producers and event coordinators, The Animal List provides a streamlined process for discovering and hiring the perfect animal for any project.

