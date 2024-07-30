Dogwood State Bank Reports Higher Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Reflecting Strong Operating Momentum Heading into Community First Acquisition

News provided by

Dogwood State Bank

Jul 30, 2024, 08:00 ET

RALEIGH, N.C., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogwood State Bank (OTCQX: DSBX) ("Dogwood") announced today its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 as it prepares to close its previously announced acquisition of Community First Bancorporation and Community First Bank, Inc. ("Community First") this Thursday, August 1, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Net income grew to $2.7 million in Q2 2024 from $1.8 million in Q1 2024 and $2.0 million in Q2 2023. Dogwood incurred merger and acquisition expenses of $562 thousand in Q2 2024 and $958 thousand in Q1 2024 related to the acquisition of Community First.
  • Net income, after adjusting for merger and acquisition expenses (non-GAAP), improved to $3.1 million in Q2 2024 from $2.6 million in Q1 2024 and $2.0 million in Q2 2023.
  • Net interest margin increased to 3.53% in Q2 2024 from 3.41% in Q1 2024 and 3.50% in Q2 2023.
  • SBA lending income rose to $2.7 million in Q2 2024 from $2.2 million in Q1 2024 and $2.2 million in Q2 2023.
  • Loans held for investment grew by $87.8 million in Q2 2024 and by $240.5 million over the past twelve months.
  • Deposits grew by $35.3 million in Q2 2024 and by $185.6 million over the past twelve months.

"This week marks a pivotal moment as we prepare for the successful completion of our acquisition of Community First," commented Steve Jones, Chief Executive Officer.  "We look forward to welcoming our new customers, employees, and shareholders to the Dogwood family.  We believe this strategic transaction will position Dogwood for enhanced earnings growth and long-term value creation." 

Mr. Jones continued, "Our second quarter results reflect Dogwood's strong operating momentum heading into the Community First acquisition.  We achieved robust loan and core deposit growth, meaningfully expanded our net interest margin, and grew SBA lending income on a higher volume of SBA loan sales and improved secondary market premiums."

Community First Acquisition

On January 31, 2024, Dogwood entered into a merger agreement to acquire Community First in an all-stock transaction.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, each outstanding share of Community First common stock will be exchanged for 0.5875 shares of Dogwood voting common stock, and each outstanding share of Community First preferred stock will be exchanged for 64.7719 shares of Dogwood voting common stock.  A total of 3.4 million shares of Dogwood voting common stock will be issued in the acquisition of Community First.

As of June 30, 2024, on a pro forma basis reflecting the acquisition of Community First, Dogwood had approximately $2.2 billion in assets, $1.7 billion in loans, and $1.8 billion in deposits.  In Q2 2024, the Bank incurred pre-tax merger and acquisition expenses of $562 thousand. For the first half of 2024, merger and acquisition expenses totaled $1.5 million.

Q2 2024 Earnings Performance

Net income in Q2 2024 was $2.7 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to $2.0 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, in Q2 2023.  This increase was primarily due to higher net interest income, partially offset by $562 million of merger and acquisition expenses in Q2 2024 related to the acquisition of Community First. 

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) in Q2 2024, which excludes the impact of merger and acquisition expenses, was $3.1 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, which was an increase from $2.0 million, or $0.13 per share in Q2 2023.  Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) in Q2 2024 was $6.0 million, an increase from $4.3 million in Q2 2023.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $12.5 million in Q2 2024, an increase from $9.9 million in Q2 2023.  The increase was primarily due to significant growth in interest-earning assets over the past year and some improvement in net interest margin.

Total average interest-earning assets increased to $1.43 billion in Q2 2024 from $1.13 billion in Q2 2023. Average loans increased by $249.2 million. Average investment securities balances increased by $12.2 million, and average interest-earning cash balances increased by $35.8 million.

Net interest margin improved to 3.53% in Q2 2024 from 3.50% in Q2 2023.  While cost of funds increased by 0.66% over the periods under comparison due to significant increases in the federal funds target rate in 2022 and 2023, higher yields on interest-earning assets coupled with a more favorable mix of those assets contributed to the improved net interest margin.

Provision for Credit Losses and Asset Quality

Provision for credit losses was $2.0 million in Q2 2024, an increase from $1.7 million in Q2 2023. The increase in provision expense was partially due to a $196 thousand increase in net charge-offs along with stronger net loan growth over the same periods. The Bank's allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.08% as of June 30, 2024, compared to 1.07% as of March 31, 2024 and 1.12% as of June 30, 2023.

Nonperforming loans were 0.17% of total loans as of June 30, 2024, compared to 0.17% as of March 31, 2024 and 0.19% as of June 30, 2023.  Annualized net charge offs were 0.33% of average loans in Q2 2024, consistent with 0.33% in Q2 2023. Substantially all charge offs recognized in Q2 2024 were related to unguaranteed portions of U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $3.4 million in Q2 2024, an increase from $2.8 million in Q2 2023.  Most of this increase was related to SBA lending income. SBA lending income rose by $562 thousand due to higher secondary market premiums on sales of guaranteed loans and an increase in the volume of guaranteed SBA 7(a) loans sold in the quarter.

The weighted average net premium on SBA loans sold in Q2 2024 was 9.90%, an increase from 9.07% in Q2 2023.  Guaranteed balances of SBA loans sold totaled $29.3 million in Q2 2024, an increase from $22.6 million in Q2 2023.  Loan production under the SBA's 7(a) loan program totaled $44.6 million in Q2 2024, compared to $28.3 million in Q2 2023.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $10.5 million in Q2 2024, an increase from $8.4 million in Q2 2023.  The largest contributor to this increase was compensation and benefits, which increased by $1.1 million. Significant investments have been made in human capital across the Bank to support its growth.  Additionally, merger and acquisition expenses of $562 thousand incurred in Q2 2024 related to the acquisition of Community First.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $811 thousand in Q2 2024, compared to $550 thousand in Q2 2023.  The effective tax rate was 23.41% in Q2 2024, which was higher than 21.74% in Q2 2023.

Year-to-Date 2024 Earnings Performance

Net income in the first six months of 2024 ("YTD 2024") was $4.5 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, compared to $4.8 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2023 ("YTD 2023").  This decrease was primarily due to $1.5 million of merger and acquisition expenses in YTD 2024 related to the pending acquisition of Community First.  

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) in YTD 2024, which excludes the impact of merger and acquisition expenses, was $5.7 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, which was an increase from $4.8 million, or $0.33 per share in YTD 2023.  Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) in YTD 2024 was $10.3 million, an increase from $8.5 million in YTD 2023.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $23.8 million in YTD 2024, an increase from $19.9 million in YTD 2023. The increase was due to significant growth in interest-earning assets over the past year, partially offset by a lower net interest margin YTD 2024 compared to YTD 2023.  Net interest margin was negatively impacted by funding costs rising at a faster rate than interest-earning asset yields.

Total average interest-earning assets increased to $279 million in YTD 2024 from $1.2 million in YTD 2023 to $1.5 million in YTD 2024. Average loans increased by $237.0 million. Average investment securities balances increased by $10.6 million, and average interest-earning cash balances increased $31.3 million. Net interest margin decreased to 3.47% in YTD 2024, compared to 3.64% in YTD 2023.

Provision for Credit Losses and Asset Quality

Provision for credit losses was $2.9 million in YTD 2024, an increase from $2.5 million in YTD 2023. The increase in provision expense was primarily due to a $266 thousand increase in net charge-offs.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $6.3 million in YTD 2024, an increase from $5.4 million in YTD 2023.  Most of this increase was related to SBA lending income.  SBA lending income increased by $693 thousand due to higher secondary market premiums on sales of guaranteed loans and an increase in the volume of guaranteed SBA 7(a) loans sold YTD.

The weighted average net premium on SBA loans sold in YTD 2024 was 9.45%, an increase from 8.47% in YTD 2023.  Guaranteed balances of SBA loans sold totaled $50.2 million in YTD 2024, an increase from $44.5 million in YTD 2023.  Loan production under the SBA's 7(a) loan program totaled $78.1 million in YTD 2024, compared to $59.4 million in YTD 2023.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $21.3 million in YTD 2024, an increase from $16.8 million in YTD 2023.  Some of the increase was related to compensation and benefits, which increased by $2.0 million.  Significant investments have been made in human capital across the Bank to support its growth, including recent growth into the Piedmont-Triad NC market.  Additionally, merger and acquisition expenses of $1.5 million were incurred YTD 2024 related to the acquisition of Community First.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $1.4 million in YTD 2024, compared to $1.3 million in YTD 2023.  The effective tax rate was 23.75% in YTD 2024, which was higher than 20.83% in YTD 2023.

About Dogwood State Bank 

Dogwood State Bank is a state-chartered community bank headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, with approximately $1.5 billion in total assets.  Dogwood provides a wide range of banking products and services through its online offerings and branch offices across North Carolina.  Dogwood also specializes in providing lending services to small businesses through Dogwood State Bank Small Business Lending.  Dogwood is focused on becoming the bank for businesses, business owners, professionals, and their employees and redefining what it means to Bank Local.  By leveraging leadership, investing in technology, and committing to personalized, superior customer service, Dogwood is changing the landscape of community banking.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release, other than those concerning historical financial information, may be considered forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Our ability to predict results, or the actual effect of future plans or strategies, is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have a material effect on the Bank's operations and future prospects include but are not limited to: the expected growth opportunities or cost savings from the proposed merger (the "merger") of Community First and Community First Bank, Inc. with and into the Bank may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the businesses of the Bank and Community First may not be integrated successfully or such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; deposit attrition, operating costs, customer losses and business disruption prior to and following the merger, including adverse effects on relationships with employees and customers, may be greater than expected; the regulatory and shareholder approvals required for the merger may not be obtained; changes in interest rates, general economic and business conditions; legislative/regulatory changes; the monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; the quality and composition of the Bank's loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products and other financial services in our market areas; inflation; deposit flows; competition; our implementation of new technologies and ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; changes in the securities markets; and changes in accounting principles, policies and guidelines.  These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We undertake no obligation to update or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Bank uses the non-GAAP financial measures discussed herein in its analysis of the Bank's performance. The Bank's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods by excluding the impact of items or events that may obscure trends in the Bank's performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation table for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Quarterly Financial Tables

Dogwood State Bank







Income Statements











Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Jun 30
2024

Mar 31
2024

Dec 31
2023

Sept 30
2023

Jun 30
2023

Jun 30
2024

Jun 30
2023












Net interest income

$        12,521

$        11,312

$        11,900

$        11,005

$          9,853

$        23,833

$        19,880

Provision for credit losses

2,017

921

1,638

1,063

1,725

2,938

2,464


Net interest income after provision

10,504

10,391

10,262

9,942

8,128

20,895

17,416

Non-interest income








SBA lending

2,717

2,197

1,838

2,362

2,155

4,914

4,221

Service charges and debit card income

340

351

343

345

358

691

711

Bank-owned life insurance

219

211

201

187

183

430

363

Securities gains (losses), net

(6)

6

5

94

(13)

-

(22)

Gain on payoff of FHLB advances

-

-

1,230

-

-

-

-

Other

161

85

93

49

69

246

110


Total non-interest income

3,431

2,850

3,710

3,037

2,752

6,281

5,383

Non-interest expense








Compensation and benefits

6,683

6,506

6,910

6,003

5,567

13,189

11,226

Occupancy and equipment

707

719

634

590

591

1,426

1,179

Software

344

346

343

346

359

690

686

Loan related costs

314

290

254

305

174

604

355

Data processing

315

261

245

263

247

576

502

Professional fees

235

225

242

250

236

460

479

FDIC insurance

204

240

239

222

169

444

273

Merger and acquisition expenses

562

958

14

-

-

1,520

-

Amortization of other intangible assets

4

11

18

24

31

15

69

Other

1,102

1,259

1,274

1,137

976

2,361

1,996


Total non-interest expense

10,470

10,815

10,173

9,140

8,350

21,285

16,765


Net income before income taxes

3,465

2,426

3,799

3,839

2,530

5,891

6,034

Income tax expense

811

588

865

902

550

1,399

1,257


Net income

$          2,654

$          1,838

$          2,934

$          2,937

$          1,980

$          4,492

$          4,777












Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)(1)

$          5,482

$          3,347

$          5,437

$          4,902

$          4,255

$          8,829

$          8,498

Adjusted PPNR(1)

6,044

4,305

5,451

4,902

4,255

10,349

8,498












Per Share Data:








Earnings per share (EPS) - basic

$            0.18

$            0.13

$            0.20

$            0.20

$            0.14

$            0.31

$            0.34

Adjusted EPS - basic(1)

0.21

0.18

0.21

0.20

0.14

0.39

0.34

Earnings per share - diluted

0.17

0.12

0.20

0.20

0.13

0.30

0.33

Adjusted EPS - diluted(1)

0.20

0.17

0.20

0.20

0.13

0.37

0.33












Performance Ratios:








Return on average assets (ROA)

0.71 %

0.53 %

0.80 %

0.87 %

0.67 %

0.62 %

0.83 %

Adjusted ROA(1)

0.83 %

0.74 %

0.81 %

0.87 %

0.67 %

0.79 %

0.83 %

Return on average equity (ROE)

6.16 %

4.44 %

7.15 %

7.32 %

5.05 %

5.32 %

6.47 %

Adjusted ROE(1)

7.16 %

6.22 %

7.18 %

7.32 %

5.05 %

6.70 %

6.47 %

Return on tangible common equity (ROTCE)(1)

6.42 %

4.63 %

7.48 %

7.66 %

5.29 %

5.54 %

6.79 %

Adjusted ROTCE(1)

7.46 %

6.50 %

7.51 %

7.66 %

5.29 %

6.99 %

6.79 %

Net interest margin

3.53 %

3.41 %

3.42 %

3.43 %

3.50 %

3.47 %

3.64 %

Efficiency ratio

65.63 %

76.37 %

65.17 %

65.09 %

66.24 %

70.68 %

66.36 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio(1)

62.11 %

69.60 %

65.08 %

65.09 %

66.24 %

65.63 %

66.36 %












(1) Denotes a non-GAAP measure.  Refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation subsequently included in these materials for a reconciliation to the most directly 

comparable GAAP measure.  "Adjusted" items exclude the impact of merger and acquisition expenses.




Dogwood State Bank




Balance Sheets








Ending Balance

(In thousands, except per share data)

Jun 30
2024

Mar 31
2024

Dec 31
2023

Sept 30
2023

Jun 30
2023

Assets




Cash and due from banks

$              2,514

$              2,353

$              5,191

$              5,261

$              5,471

Interest-earning deposits with banks

59,073

91,365

123,474

220,206

105,237

Total cash and cash equivalents

61,587

93,718

128,665

225,467

110,708

Investment securities available for sale

58,989

55,984

49,244

40,887

39,565

Investment securities held to maturity

74,404

76,119

77,557

78,614

79,759

Marketable equity securities

329

336

329

324

230

Total investment securities

133,722

132,439

127,130

119,825

119,554

Loans held for sale

11,030

8,146

15,274

20,329

13,884

Loans

1,236,722

1,148,899

1,095,339

1,036,636

996,193

Less allowance for credit losses

(13,349)

(12,344)

(11,943)

(11,385)

(11,204)

Loans, net

1,223,373

1,136,555

1,083,396

1,025,251

984,989

Bank-owned life insurance

27,888

27,669

27,458

27,257

27,069

Premises and equipment, net

19,713

18,838

18,707

19,522

18,648

SBA servicing asset

4,568

4,373

3,967

3,913

3,879

Goodwill

7,016

7,016

7,016

7,016

7,016

Other intangible assets, net

-

4

15

33

58

Other assets

21,854

19,750

20,060

19,845

16,714


Total assets

$      1,510,751

$      1,448,508

$      1,431,688

$      1,468,458

$      1,302,519

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity




Deposits:





Noninterest-bearing

$         379,465

$         302,705

$         291,910

$         390,018

$         308,418

Interest-bearing

872,430

913,914

902,369

844,914

757,903



Total deposits

1,251,895

1,216,619

1,194,279

1,234,932

1,066,321

FHLB advances

60,000

40,000

50,000

50,000

60,000

Lease obligations

10,726

10,959

11,187

11,416

10,602

Other liabilities

13,162

11,459

11,719

12,012

7,937


Total liabilities

1,335,783

1,279,037

1,267,185

1,308,360

1,144,860

Shareholders' equity





Common stock ($1 par value)

15,541

15,020

14,710

14,695

14,695

Additional paid-in capital

137,431

135,077

132,373

132,113

131,859

Retained earnings

26,897

24,244

22,406

19,473

16,536

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(4,901)

(4,870)

(4,986)

(6,183)

(5,431)


Total shareholders' equity

174,968

169,471

164,503

160,098

157,659


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$      1,510,751

$      1,448,508

$      1,431,688

$      1,468,458

$      1,302,519









Per Share Information:





Shares outstanding

15,541

15,020

14,710

14,695

14,695

Book value per share

$              11.26

$              11.28

$              11.18

$              10.89

$              10.73

Tangible book value per share(1)

$              10.81

$              10.82

$              10.71

$              10.42

$              10.25









Capital Ratios:





Tier 1 leverage

11.39 %

11.75 %

11.05 %

11.72 %

12.92 %

Common equity Tier 1 capital

12.64 %

13.12 %

13.47 %

13.97 %

14.28 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital

12.64 %

13.12 %

13.47 %

13.97 %

14.28 %

Total risk-based capital

13.81 %

14.29 %

14.65 %

15.08 %

15.41 %

Tangible common equity(1)

11.17 %

11.27 %

11.05 %

10.47 %

11.62 %









(1) Denotes a non-GAAP measure.  Refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation subsequently included in these materials for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.  

Dogwood State Bank




Asset Quality Measures








Quarter Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

Jun 30
2024

Mar 31
2024

Dec 31
2023

Sept 30
2023

Jun 30
2023

Nonperforming Assets:





Non-accrual loans

$         2,069

$         1,938

$         1,670

$         1,684

$         1,918

Loans 90 days or more past due and accruing

-

-

-

-

-

Other real estate owned

-

-

-

-

-


Total nonperforming assets

$         2,069

$         1,938

$         1,670

$         1,684

$         1,918









Asset Quality Ratios:





Nonperforming loans/loans

0.17 %

0.17 %

0.15 %

0.16 %

0.19 %

Nonperforming assets/total assets

0.14 %

0.13 %

0.12 %

0.11 %

0.15 %

Nonperforming assets/loans and other real estate owned

0.17 %

0.17 %

0.15 %

0.16 %

0.19 %

Loans 30 days or more past due/loans (excludes non-accruals)

0.21 %

0.41 %

0.23 %

0.05 %

0.04 %









Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL):





ACL on Loans:





Balance, beginning of period

$       12,344

$       11,943

$       11,385

$       11,204

$       10,235

CECL adjustment

-

-

-

-

-

Loans charged off

(987)

(288)

(81)

(792)

(787)

Recoveries of loans previously charged off

11

9

40

29

7


Net loans charged off

(976)

(279)

(41)

(763)

(780)

Provision for credit losses

1,981

680

599

944

1,749

Balance, end of period

$       13,349

$       12,344

$       11,943

$       11,385

$       11,204










ACL on Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposures:





Balance, beginning of period

$         2,301

$         2,060

$         1,020

$             901

$             925

Provision for credit losses

36

241

1,040

119

(24)

Balance, end of period

$         2,337

$         2,301

$         2,060

$         1,020

$             901









Allowance for Credit Losses Ratios:





Allowance for credit losses/loans

1.08 %

1.07 %

1.09 %

1.10 %

1.12 %

Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans

645.19 %

636.95 %

715.15 %

676.07 %

584.15 %

Net charge-offs/average loans (annualized)

0.33 %

0.10 %

0.02 %

0.30 %

0.33 %









Dogwood State Bank
















Net Interest Margin Analysis









































Quarter Ended




June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023

(Dollars in thousands)

Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate

Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate

Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate

Interest-Earning Assets:

















Loans

$    1,192,611

$    19,547

6.59 %

$    1,125,595

$    18,116

6.47 %

$        943,379

$    13,995

5.95 %

Investment securities

133,164

1,066

3.22 %

131,250

1,029

3.15 %

120,947

808

2.68 %

Interest-earning deposits with banks

99,729

1,259

5.08 %

78,807

975

4.98 %

63,947

738

4.63 %


Total interest-earning assets

1,425,504

21,872

6.17 %

1,335,652

20,120

6.06 %

1,128,273

15,541

5.52 %

Non interest-earning assets

68,849




66,568




63,779





Total assets

$    1,494,353




$    1,402,220




$    1,192,052
























Interest-Bearing Liabilities:

















Interest-bearing demand

$        117,889

$          285

0.97 %

$        124,309

$          293

0.95 %

$        104,857

$          214

0.82 %

Savings and money market

606,729

6,239

4.14 %

601,319

6,110

4.09 %

369,055

2,769

3.01 %

Time

187,206

2,206

4.74 %

170,964

1,967

4.63 %

196,181

1,865

3.81 %


Total interest-bearing deposits

911,824

8,730

3.85 %

896,592

8,370

3.75 %

670,093

4,848

2.90 %

FHLB advances

41,099

552

5.40 %

27,253

368

5.43 %

67,253

779

4.65 %

Lease obligations

10,851

69

2.56 %

11,086

70

2.54 %

9,453

61

2.59 %


Total interest-bearing liabilities

963,774

9,351

3.90 %

934,931

8,808

3.79 %

746,799

5,688

3.05 %

Non-interest bearing deposits

343,732




288,518




280,580



Other liabilities

13,491




12,237




7,374



Shareholders' equity

173,356




166,534




157,299





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$    1,494,353




$    1,402,220




$    1,192,052



Net interest income and interest rate spread

$    12,521

2.27 %


$    11,312

2.27 %


$      9,853

2.47 %

Net interest margin



3.53 %




3.41 %




3.50 %





















Cost of funds



2.88 %




2.90 %




2.22 %

Cost of deposits



2.80 %




2.84 %




2.05 %




















































Six Months Ended






June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

(Dollars in thousands)





Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate

Average
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/
Rate

Interest-Earning Assets:

















Loans





$    1,159,104

$    37,663

6.53 %

$        922,073

$    26,732

5.85 %

Investment securities





132,206

2,095

3.19 %

121,629

1,628

2.70 %

Interest-earning deposits with banks





89,268

2,235

5.03 %

57,925

1,271

4.42 %


Total interest-earning assets





1,380,578

41,993

6.12 %

1,101,627

29,631

5.42 %

Non interest-earning assets





67,708




62,535





Total assets





$    1,448,286




$    1,164,162
























Interest-Bearing Liabilities:

















Interest-bearing demand





$        121,099

$          577

0.96 %

$        106,809

$          390

0.74 %

Savings and money market





604,024

12,350

4.11 %

364,542

4,881

2.70 %

Time





179,085

4,174

4.69 %

192,895

3,332

3.48 %


Total interest-bearing deposits





904,208

17,101

3.80 %

664,246

8,603

2.61 %

FHLB advances





34,176

920

5.41 %

44,751

1,035

4.66 %

Lease obligation





10,968

139

2.55 %

9,540

113

2.39 %


Total interest-bearing liabilities





949,352

18,160

3.85 %

718,537

9,751

2.74 %

Non-interest bearing deposits





316,125




289,549



Other liabilities





12,865




7,156



Shareholders' equity





169,944




148,920





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity





$    1,448,286




$    1,164,162



Net interest income and interest rate spread







$    23,833

2.27 %


$    19,880

2.69 %

Net interest margin









3.47 %




3.64 %





















Cost of funds









3.80 %




1.95 %

Cost of deposits









3.75 %




1.82 %

Dogwood State Bank







Non-GAAP Reconciliation 











Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

Jun 30
2024

Mar 31
2024

Dec 31
2023

Sept 30
2023

Jun 30
2023

Jun 30
2024

Jun 30
2023












Net income and EPS:








Net income (GAAP)

$             2,654

$             1,838

$             2,934

$             2,937

$             1,980

$             4,492

$             4,777


Adjust for merger and acquisition expenses, net of tax

433

738

11

-

-

1,171

-

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$             3,087

$             2,576

$             2,945

$             2,937

$             1,980

$             5,663

$             4,777













Weighted average common shares outstanding









Basic

14,905

14,377

14,329

14,329

14,329

14,641

13,971


Diluted

15,480

15,075

15,039

15,026

15,017

15,202

14,642













EPS (GAAP)









Basic 

$               0.18

$               0.13

$               0.20

$               0.20

$               0.14

$               0.31

$               0.34


Diluted

0.17

0.12

0.20

0.20

0.13

0.30

0.33













Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP)









Basic 

$               0.21

$               0.18

$               0.21

$               0.20

$               0.14

$               0.39

$               0.34


Diluted

0.20

0.17

0.20

0.20

0.13

0.37

0.33












PPNR:








Net income (GAAP)

$             2,654

$             1,838

$             2,934

$             2,937

$             1,980

$             4,492

$             4,777

Add:









Provision for credit losses

2,017

921

1,638

1,063

1,725

2,938

2,464


Income tax expense

811

588

865

902

550

1,399

1,257

PPNR (non-GAAP)

5,482

3,347

5,437

4,902

4,255

8,829

8,498


Less: merger and acquisition expenses

562

958

14

-

-

1,520

-

Adjusted PPNR (non-GAAP)

$             6,044

$             4,305

$             5,451

$             4,902

$             4,255

$          10,349

$             8,498












ROA:









Net income (GAAP)

$             2,654

$             1,838

$             2,934

$             2,937

$             1,980

$             4,492

$             4,777

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

3,087

2,576

2,945

2,937

1,980

5,663

4,777













Average assets

1,494,353

1,402,220

1,448,929

1,339,667

1,192,052

1,448,286

1,164,162













ROA

0.71 %

0.53 %

0.80 %

0.87 %

0.67 %

0.62 %

0.83 %

Adjusted ROA (non-GAAP)

0.83 %

0.74 %

0.81 %

0.87 %

0.67 %

0.79 %

0.83 %












ROE and ROTCE:








Net income (GAAP)

$             2,654

$             1,838

$             2,934

$             2,937

$             1,980

$             4,492

$             4,777

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

3,087

2,576

2,945

2,937

1,980

5,663

4,777













Average shareholders' equity (GAAP)

173,356

166,534

162,703

159,209

157,299

169,944

148,920


Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net

7,018

7,027

7,041

7,063

7,091

7,022

7,109

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

166,338

159,507

155,662

152,146

150,208

162,922

141,811













ROE

6.16 %

4.44 %

7.15 %

7.32 %

5.05 %

5.32 %

6.47 %

Adjusted ROE (non-GAAP)

7.16 %

6.22 %

7.18 %

7.32 %

5.05 %

6.70 %

6.47 %

ROTCE (non-GAAP)

6.42 %

4.63 %

7.48 %

7.66 %

5.29 %

5.54 %

6.79 %

Adjusted ROTCE (non-GAAP)

7.46 %

6.50 %

7.51 %

7.66 %

5.29 %

6.99 %

6.79 %












Efficiency Ratio:








Non-interest expense (GAAP)

$          10,470

$          10,815

$          10,173

$             9,140

$             8,350

$          21,285

$          16,765


Less: merger and acquisition expenses

562

958

14

-

-

1,520

-

Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP)

9,908

9,857

10,159

9,140

8,350

19,765

16,765













Net interest income

12,521

11,312

11,900

11,005

9,853

23,833

19,880

Non-interest income

3,431

2,850

3,710

3,037

2,752

6,281

5,383

Total revenue

15,952

14,162

15,610

14,042

12,605

30,114

25,263













Efficiency ratio (non-interest expense / total revenue)

65.63 %

76.37 %

65.17 %

65.09 %

66.24 %

70.68 %

66.36 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

62.11 %

69.60 %

65.08 %

65.09 %

66.24 %

65.63 %

66.36 %












Tangible Book Value per Share and Tangible Common Equity Ratio:







Shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$        174,968

$        169,471

$        164,503

$        160,098

$        157,659

$        174,968

$        157,659


Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net

7,016

7,020

7,031

7,049

7,074

7,016

7,074

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

167,952

162,451

157,472

153,049

150,585

167,952

150,585













Common shares outstanding

15,541

15,020

14,710

14,695

14,695

15,541

14,695













Book value per share

$             11.26

$             11.28

$             11.18

$             10.89

$             10.73

$             11.26

$             10.73

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

10.81

10.82

10.71

10.42

10.25

10.81

10.25













Total assets (GAAP)

$    1,510,751

$    1,448,508

$    1,431,688

$    1,468,458

$    1,302,519

$    1,510,751

$    1,302,519


Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net

7,016

7,020

7,031

7,049

7,074

7,016

7,074

Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

1,503,735

1,441,488

1,424,657

1,461,409

1,295,445

1,503,735

1,295,445













Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)

11.17 %

11.27 %

11.05 %

10.47 %

11.62 %

11.17 %

11.62 %

SOURCE Dogwood State Bank

Also from this source

Dogwood State Bank and Community First Bancorporation Announce Receipt of Regulatory Approvals for Merger

Dogwood State Bank (OTC: DSBX) ("Dogwood") and Community First Bancorporation (OTC: CFOK) ("Community First"), the parent holding company of...

SHAREHOLDERS OF DOGWOOD STATE BANK AND COMMUNITY FIRST BANCORPORATION APPROVE MERGER

At separate shareholder meetings, shareholders of Dogwood State Bank (OTC: DSBX) ("Dogwood") and Community First Bancorporation (OTC: CFOK)...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Earnings

Image1

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics