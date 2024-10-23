Dogwood State Bank Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results and Successful Integration of Community First

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogwood State Bank (OTC: DSBX) ("Dogwood" or the "Bank") announced today its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

The acquisition of Community First Bancorporation ("Community First") was completed on August 1, 2024 .

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) improved to $6.4 million in Q3 2024, compared to $3.1 million in Q2 2024 and $2.9 million in Q3 2023.

Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) increased to $0.36 per diluted share in Q3 2024, compared to $0.20 per share in Q2 2024 and $0.20 per share in Q3 2023.

Net interest margin expanded to 3.93% in Q3 2024, compared to 3.53% in Q2 2024 and 3.43% in Q3 2023.

SBA lending income rose to $2.8 million in Q3 2024, compared to $2.7 million in Q2 2024 and $2.4 million in Q3 2023. Dogwood was ranked 3 rd largest North Carolina SBA lender and 29 th largest in the nation in the SBA's most recent fiscal year.

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) improved to 60.8% in Q3 2024, compared to 62.1% in Q2 2024 and 65.1% in Q3 2023.

"Dogwood's third quarter 2024 results demonstrate our strong organic growth and operating momentum as well as enhanced earnings power from the Community First acquisition," commented Steve Jones, Chief Executive Officer. "The combination of these factors contributed to a 106% increase in adjusted net income compared to last quarter and a 79% growth in adjusted EPS over the same periods. I am also pleased to announce the successful conversion of Community First's customers and systems onto Dogwood's platform this past weekend, officially completing the merger integration process. Thanks to the hard work and dedication of our employees, we were able to ensure a smooth transition for our customers. Their commitment has been crucial in making this conversion a success, and we look forward to delivering even greater value as a unified company."

Community First Acquisition

On August 1, 2024, Dogwood completed the acquisition of Community First in an all-stock transaction. A total of 3.4 million shares of Dogwood voting common stock were issued in the transaction, which equated to total consideration paid of $54.3 million. Dogwood added $682.8 million in total assets, $474.1 million in gross loans, $572.1 million in total deposits, and $53.6 million in shareholders' equity to its balance sheet in the acquisition. As part of the purchase price allocation, $4.6 million in goodwill was recognized at acquisition.

Q3 2024 Earnings Performance

Dogwood reported a GAAP net loss in Q3 2024 of ($4.8) million, or ($0.28) per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.9 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, in Q3 2023. Current quarter GAAP earnings were negatively impacted by merger & acquisition expenses and a one-time provision charge on acquired non-purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans, both of which were related to the acquisition of Community First.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) in Q3 2024, which excludes the impact of merger & acquisition expenses as well as the provision charge on acquired non-PCD loans, increased to $6.4 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, from $2.9 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, in Q3 2023. Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) in Q3 2024 was $8.8 million, an increase from $4.9 million in Q3 2023.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $18.2 million in Q3 2024, an increase from $11.0 million in Q3 2023. The increase was primarily due to significant growth in interest-earning assets over the past year, including an increase in assets from the Community First acquisition, and an expansion in net interest margin.

Total average interest-earning assets increased to $1.96 billion in Q3 2024 from $1.34 billion in Q3 2023. Average loans increased by $562.6 million. Average investment securities balances increased by $19.7 million.

Net interest margin expanded to 3.93% in Q3 2024 from 3.43% in Q3 2023. While cost of funds increased by 0.24% over the periods under comparison, higher yields on interest-earning assets coupled with a more favorable mix of those assets contributed to the improved net interest margin.

Provision for Credit Losses and Asset Quality

Provision for credit losses was $5.9 million in Q3 2024, an increase from $1.1 million in Q3 2023. This increase was primarily due to a one-time provision charge of $5.3 million on acquired non-PCD loans. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.09% as of September 30, 2024, compared to 1.08% as of June 30, 2024 and 1.10% as of September 30, 2023.

Nonperforming loans were 0.18% of total loans as of September 30, 2024, compared to 0.17% as of June 30, 2024, and 0.16% as of September 30, 2023. Annualized net charge offs were 0.17% of average loans in Q3 2024, which was lower than 0.30% in Q3 2023. The vast majority of charge offs recognized in Q3 2024 were related to unguaranteed portions of U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $4.2 million in Q3 2024, an increase from $3.0 million in Q3 2023. This increase was primarily related to SBA lending income as well as service charges and debit card income.

SBA lending income rose by $439 thousand due to higher secondary market premiums on sales of guaranteed loans sold in the quarter and higher servicing fee income. The weighted average net premium on SBA loans sold in Q3 2024 was 9.64%, an increase from 7.72% in Q3 2023. Guaranteed balances of SBA loans sold totaled $29.3 million in Q3 2024, which was a decrease from $35.2 million in Q3 2023.

Service charges and debit card income increased by $466 thousand, which was primarily due to the Community First acquisition.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $22.7 million in Q3 2024, an increase from $9.1 million in Q3 2023. Merger & acquisition expenses of $9.1 million were incurred in Q3 2024 to complete the Community First acquisition. These one-time expenses included placement agent fees, professional fees, executive change in control payments, vendor termination payments, and other merger-related costs. Further, amortization of the Community First core deposit intangible which was recognized in the acquisition added $408 thousand to expense in the quarter.

Also contributing to the increase in non-interest expense, compensation and benefits grew by $2.6 million due partially to the increased headcount from the Community First acquisition as well as other investments that have been made in human capital across the Bank to support its organic growth, including entering new markets.

Increases in expense items such as occupancy and equipment, software, data processing, and FDIC insurance were primarily due to the Community First acquisition.

Income Taxes

Dogwood generated a tax benefit of $1.4 million in Q3 2024, compared to tax expense of $902 thousand in Q3 2023. The effective tax benefit rate was 23.2% in Q3 2024, which was slightly lower than the effective tax rate of 23.5% in Q3 2023.

Year-to-Date 2024 Earnings Performance

Dogwood reported a GAAP net loss in the first nine months of 2024 ("YTD 2024") of ($288) thousand, or ($0.02) per diluted share, compared to net income of $7.7 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2023 ("YTD 2023"). YTD 2024 GAAP earnings were negatively impacted by merger & acquisition expenses and a one-time provision charge on acquired PCD loans, both of which were related to the acquisition of Community First.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) in Q3 2024, which excludes the impact of merger & acquisition expenses as well as the provision charge on acquired non-PCD loans, increased to $12.0 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, from $7.7 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, in YTD 2023. Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) in YTD 2024 was $19.1 million, an increase from $13.4 million in YTD 2023.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $42.0 million in YTD 2024, an increase from $30.9 million in YTD 2023. The increase was due to significant growth in interest-earning assets over the past year, including an increase in assets from the Community First acquisition, and an expansion in net interest margin.

Total average interest-earning assets increased to $1.53 billion in YTD 2024 from $1.16 billion in YTD 2023. Average loans increased by $346.2 million. Average investment securities balances increased by $18.2 million, and average interest-earning cash balances increased $10.2 million.

Net interest margin expanded to 3.66% in YTD 2024 from 3.56% in YTD 2023. While cost of funds increased by 0.67% over the periods under comparison, higher yields on interest-earning assets coupled with a more favorable mix of those assets contributed to the improved net interest margin.

Provision for Credit Losses and Asset Quality

Provision for credit losses was $8.8 million in YTD 2024, an increase from $3.5 million in YTD 2023. The increase in provision expense was primarily due to a one-time provision charge of $5.3 million on acquired non-PCD loans.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $10.5 million in YTD 2024, an increase from $8.4 million in YTD 2023. This increase was primarily related to SBA lending income as well as service charges and debit card income.

SBA lending income rose by $1.1 million due to higher secondary market premiums on sales of guaranteed loans sold YTD and higher servicing fee income. The weighted average net premium on SBA loans sold in YTD 2024 was 9.52%, an increase from 8.14% in YTD 2023. Guaranteed balances of SBA loans sold totaled $79.5 million in YTD 2024, which was relatively consistent with $79.7 million in YTD 2023.

Service charges and debit card income increased by $446 thousand, which was primarily due to the Community First acquisition.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $44.0 million in YTD 2024, an increase from $25.9 million in YTD 2023. Merger & acquisition expenses of $10.7 million were incurred in YTD 2024 to complete the Community First acquisition. These one-time expenses included placement agent fees, professional fees, executive change in control payments, vendor termination payments, and other merger-related costs. Further, amortization of the Community First core deposit intangible which was recognized in the acquisition added $408 thousand to expense.

Also contributing to the increase in non-interest expense, compensation and benefits grew by $4.6 million due partially to the increased headcount from the Community First acquisition as well as other investments that have been made in human capital across the Bank to support its organic growth, including entering new markets.

Increases in expense items such as occupancy and equipment, software, data processing, and FDIC insurance were primarily due to the Community First acquisition.

Income Taxes

Dogwood generated a tax benefit of $46 thousand in YTD 2024, compared to tax expense of $2.2 million in YTD 2023. The effective tax benefit rate was 13.8% in YTD 2024, compared to the effective tax rate of 21.9% in YTD 2023.

About Dogwood State Bank

Dogwood State Bank is a state-chartered community bank headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, with approximately $2.2 billion in total assets. Dogwood provides a wide range of banking products and services through its online offerings and twenty branch offices in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Eastern Tennessee. Dogwood also specializes in providing lending services to small businesses through its Dogwood State Bank Small Business Lending division. Dogwood is focused on becoming the bank for businesses, business owners, professionals, and their employees and redefining what it means to Bank Local. By leveraging leadership, investing in technology, and committing to personalized, superior customer service, Dogwood is changing the landscape of community banking.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release, other than those concerning historical financial information, may be considered forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Our ability to predict results, or the actual effect of future plans or strategies, is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have a material effect on the Bank's operations and future prospects include but are not limited to: the expected growth opportunities or cost savings from the proposed merger (the "merger") of Community First and Community First Bank, Inc. with and into the Bank may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the businesses of the Bank and Community First may not be integrated successfully or such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; deposit attrition, operating costs, customer losses and business disruption prior to and following the merger, including adverse effects on relationships with employees and customers, may be greater than expected; the regulatory and shareholder approvals required for the merger may not be obtained; changes in interest rates, general economic and business conditions; legislative/regulatory changes; the monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; the quality and composition of the Bank's loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products and other financial services in our market areas; inflation; deposit flows; competition; our implementation of new technologies and ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; changes in the securities markets; and changes in accounting principles, policies and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We undertake no obligation to update or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Bank uses the non-GAAP financial measures discussed herein in its analysis of the Bank's performance. The Bank's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods by excluding the impact of items or events that may obscure trends in the Bank's performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation table for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Quarterly Financial Tables

Dogwood State Bank Income Statements



Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Sep 30

2024 Jun 30

2024 Mar 31

2024 Dec 31

2023 Sept 30

2023

Sep 30

2024 Sep 30

2023





















Net interest income

$ 18,157 $ 12,521 $ 11,312 $ 11,900 $ 11,005

$ 41,990 $ 30,884

Provision for credit losses

5,857 2,017 921 1,638 1,063

8,795 3,526



Net interest income after provision

12,300 10,504 10,391 10,262 9,942

33,195 27,358 Non-interest income



















SBA lending

2,801 2,717 2,197 1,838 2,362

7,715 6,583

Service charges and debit card income

811 340 351 343 345

1,502 1,056

Bank-owned life insurance

301 219 211 201 187

733 550

Securities gains (losses), net

(8) (6) 6 5 94

(8) 72

Gain on payoff of FHLB advances

- - - 1,230 -

- -

Other

293 161 85 93 49

537 158



Total non-interest income

4,198 3,431 2,850 3,710 3,037

10,479 8,419 Non-interest expense



















Compensation and benefits

8,598 6,683 6,506 6,910 6,003

21,787 17,229

Occupancy and equipment

1,025 707 719 634 590

2,451 1,769

Software

497 344 346 343 346

1,187 1,032

Loan related costs

182 314 290 254 305

786 660

Data processing

648 315 261 245 263

1,224 765

Professional fees

208 235 225 242 250

668 729

FDIC insurance

287 204 240 239 222

731 495

Merger and acquisition expenses

9,139 562 958 14 -

10,659 -

Amortization of other intangible assets

408 4 11 18 24

423 93

Other

1,731 1,102 1,259 1,274 1,137

4,092 3,132



Total non-interest expense

22,723 10,470 10,815 10,173 9,140

44,008 25,904



Net income (loss) before income taxes

(6,225) 3,465 2,426 3,799 3,839

(334) 9,873 Income tax expense (benefit)

(1,445) 811 588 865 902

(46) 2,159



Net income (loss)

$ (4,780) $ 2,654 $ 1,838 $ 2,934 $ 2,937

$ (288) $ 7,714

Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)(1)

$ (368) $ 5,482 $ 3,347 $ 5,437 $ 4,902

$ 8,461 $ 13,399 Adjusted PPNR(1)

8,771 6,044 4,305 5,451 4,902

19,120 13,399

Per Share Data:



















Earnings per share (EPS) - basic

$ (0.28) $ 0.18 $ 0.13 $ 0.20 $ 0.20

$ (0.02) $ 0.55

Adjusted EPS - basic(1)

0.37 0.21 0.18 0.21 0.20

0.77 0.55

Earnings per share - diluted

(0.28) 0.17 0.12 0.20 0.20

(0.02) 0.52

Adjusted EPS - diluted(1)

0.36 0.20 0.17 0.20 0.20

0.75 0.52

Performance Ratios:



















Return on average assets (ROA)

-0.97 % 0.71 % 0.53 % 0.80 % 0.87 %

-0.02 % 0.84 %

Adjusted ROA(1)

1.30 % 0.83 % 0.74 % 0.81 % 0.87 %

0.99 % 0.84 %

Return on average equity (ROE)

-9.07 % 6.16 % 4.44 % 7.15 % 7.32 %

-0.21 % 6.77 %

Adjusted ROE(1)

12.09 % 7.16 % 6.22 % 7.18 % 7.32 %

8.77 % 6.77 %

Return on tangible common equity (ROTCE)(1)

-9.93 % 6.42 % 4.63 % 7.48 % 7.66 %

-0.22 % 7.10 %

Adjusted ROTCE(1)

13.24 % 7.46 % 6.50 % 7.51 % 7.66 %

9.32 % 7.10 %

Net interest margin

3.93 % 3.53 % 3.41 % 3.42 % 3.43 %

3.66 % 3.57 %

Efficiency ratio

101.65 % 65.63 % 76.37 % 65.17 % 65.09 %

83.87 % 65.91 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio(1)

60.76 % 62.11 % 69.60 % 65.08 % 65.09 %

63.56 % 65.91 %

(1) Denotes a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation subsequently included in these materials for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. "Adjusted" items exclude the impact of merger and acquisition expenses.

Dogwood State Bank











Balance Sheets















Ending Balance (In thousands, except per share data)

Sep 30

2024 Jun 30

2024 Mar 31

2024 Dec 31

2023 Sept 30

2023 Assets











Cash and due from banks

$ 7,622 $ 2,514 $ 2,353 $ 5,191 $ 5,261 Interest-earning deposits with banks

146,732 59,073 91,365 123,474 220,206

Total cash and cash equivalents

154,354 61,587 93,718 128,665 225,467 Investment securities available for sale

95,290 58,989 55,984 49,244 40,887 Investment securities held to maturity

73,144 74,404 76,119 77,557 78,614 Marketable equity securities

335 329 336 329 324

Total investment securities

168,769 133,722 132,439 127,130 119,825 Loans held for sale

7,924 11,030 8,146 15,274 20,329 Loans

1,757,828 1,236,722 1,148,899 1,095,339 1,036,636 Less allowance for credit losses

(19,143) (13,349) (12,344) (11,943) (11,385)

Loans, net

1,738,685 1,223,373 1,136,555 1,083,396 1,025,251 Bank-owned life insurance

44,743 27,888 27,669 27,458 27,257 Premises and equipment, net

35,378 19,713 18,838 18,707 19,522 SBA servicing asset

5,026 4,568 4,373 3,967 3,913 Goodwill

11,603 7,016 7,016 7,016 7,016 Other intangible assets, net

11,972 - 4 15 33 Other assets

36,274 21,854 19,750 20,060 19,845



Total assets

$ 2,214,728 $ 1,510,751 $ 1,448,508 $ 1,431,688 $ 1,468,458 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity











Deposits:













Noninterest-bearing

$ 483,908 $ 379,465 $ 302,705 $ 291,910 $ 390,018

Interest-bearing

1,357,439 872,430 913,914 902,369 844,914





Total deposits

1,841,347 1,251,895 1,216,619 1,194,279 1,234,932 FHLB advances

101,686 60,000 40,000 50,000 50,000 Subordinated debt

9,627 - - - - Lease obligations

10,491 10,726 10,959 11,187 11,416 Other liabilities

26,503 13,162 11,459 11,719 12,012



Total liabilities

1,989,654 1,335,783 1,279,037 1,267,185 1,308,360 Shareholders' equity













Common stock ($1 par value)

18,980 15,541 15,020 14,710 14,695

Additional paid-in capital

187,813 137,431 135,077 132,373 132,113

Retained earnings

22,118 26,897 24,244 22,406 19,473

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3,837) (4,901) (4,870) (4,986) (6,183)



Total shareholders' equity

225,074 174,968 169,471 164,503 160,098



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 2,214,728 $ 1,510,751 $ 1,448,508 $ 1,431,688 $ 1,468,458













Per Share Information:













Shares outstanding

18,980 15,541 15,020 14,710 14,695

Book value per share

$ 11.86 $ 11.26 $ 11.28 $ 11.18 $ 10.89

Tangible book value per share(1)

$ 10.62 $ 10.81 $ 10.82 $ 10.71 $ 10.42



















Capital Ratios:













Tier 1 leverage

10.56 % 12.14 % 11.75 % 11.05 % 11.72 %

Common equity Tier 1 capital

10.66 % 12.64 % 13.12 % 13.47 % 13.97 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital

10.66 % 12.64 % 13.12 % 13.47 % 13.97 %

Total risk-based capital

12.30 % 13.81 % 14.29 % 14.65 % 15.08 %

Tangible common equity(1)

9.20 % 11.17 % 11.27 % 11.05 % 10.47 %

(1) Denotes a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation subsequently included in these materials for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Dogwood State Bank











Asset Quality Measures















Quarter Ended (Dollars in thousands)

Sep 30

2024 Jun 30

2024 Mar 31

2024 Dec 31

2023 Sept 30

2023 Nonperforming Assets:













Non-accrual loans

$ 3,234 $ 2,069 $ 1,938 $ 1,670 $ 1,684

Loans 90 days or more past due and accruing

- - - - -

Other real estate owned

104 - - - -



Total nonperforming assets

$ 3,338 $ 2,069 $ 1,938 $ 1,670 $ 1,684













Asset Quality Ratios:













Nonperforming loans/loans

0.18 % 0.17 % 0.17 % 0.15 % 0.16 %

Nonperforming assets/total assets

0.15 % 0.14 % 0.13 % 0.12 % 0.11 %

Nonperforming assets/loans and other real estate owned

0.19 % 0.17 % 0.17 % 0.15 % 0.16 %

Loans 30 days or more past due/loans (excludes non-accruals)

0.30 % 0.21 % 0.41 % 0.23 % 0.05 %













Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL):













ACL on Loans:













Balance, beginning of period

$ 13,349 $ 12,344 $ 11,943 $ 11,385 $ 11,204

Reclass of Day 1 ACL from loan fair value discount on acquired PCD loans

658 - - - -

Loans charged off

(738) (987) (288) (81) (792)

Recoveries of loans previously charged off

79 11 9 40 29



Net loans charged off

(659) (976) (279) (41) (763)

Provision for credit losses

5,795 1,981 680 599 944

Balance, end of period

$ 19,143 $ 13,349 $ 12,344 $ 11,943 $ 11,385















ACL on Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposures:













Balance, beginning of period

$ 2,336 $ 2,300 $ 2,059 $ 1,020 $ 901

Reserve on acquired unfunded loan commitments

197 - - - -

Provision for credit losses

62 36 241 1,039 119

Balance, end of period

$ 2,595 $ 2,336 $ 2,300 $ 2,059 $ 1,020













Allowance for Credit Losses Ratios:













Allowance for credit losses/loans

1.09 % 1.08 % 1.07 % 1.09 % 1.10 %

Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans

591.93 % 645.19 % 636.95 % 715.15 % 676.07 %

Net charge-offs/average loans (annualized)

0.17 % 0.33 % 0.10 % 0.02 % 0.30 %

Dogwood State Bank



































Net Interest Margin Analysis













































































Quarter Ended



September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

September 30, 2023 (Dollars in thousands)

Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield/ Rate

Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield/ Rate

Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield/ Rate Interest-Earning Assets:





































Loans

$ 1,585,101

$ 27,589

6.92 %

$ 1,192,611

$ 19,547

6.59 %

$ 1,022,537

$ 15,959

6.19 %

Investment securities

152,851

1,361

3.54 %

133,164

1,066

3.22 %

119,534

840

2.79 %

Interest-earning deposits with banks

100,616

1,272

5.03 %

99,729

1,259

5.08 %

131,977

1,710

5.14 %



Total interest-earning assets

1,838,568

30,222

6.54 %

1,425,504

21,872

6.17 %

1,274,048

18,509

5.76 % Non interest-earning assets

116,334









68,849









65,619











Total assets

$ 1,954,902









$ 1,494,353









$ 1,339,667













































Interest-Bearing Liabilities:





































Interest-bearing demand

$ 165,104

$ 531

1.28 %

$ 117,889

$ 285

0.97 %

$ 109,731

$ 254

0.92 %

Savings and money market

696,594

6,502

3.71 %

606,729

6,239

4.14 %

448,059

4,199

3.72 %

Time

319,104

3,846

4.79 %

187,206

2,206

4.74 %

225,987

2,489

4.37 %



Total interest-bearing deposits

1,180,802

10,879

3.67 %

911,824

8,730

3.85 %

783,777

6,942

3.51 %

FHLB advances

76,176

979

5.11 %

41,099

552

5.40 %

50,435

505

3.97 %

Subordinated debt

6,630

139

8.34 %

-

-

0.00 %

-

-

0.00 %

Lease obligations

10,353

68

2.61 %

10,851

69

2.56 %

10,606

59

2.21 %



Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,273,961

12,065

3.77 %

963,774

9,351

3.90 %

844,818

7,506

3.52 % Non-interest bearing deposits

451,987









343,732









326,827







Other liabilities

19,280









13,491









8,813







Shareholders' equity

209,674









173,356









159,209











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,954,902









$ 1,494,353









$ 1,339,667







Net interest income and interest rate spread





$ 18,157

2.77 %





$ 12,521

2.27 %





$ 11,005

2.24 % Net interest margin









3.93 %









3.53 %









3.43 %





































Cost of funds









2.78 %









2.88 %









2.54 % Cost of deposits









2.65 %









2.80 %









2.48 %























































Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023 (Dollars in thousands)

Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield/ Rate

Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield/ Rate Interest-Earning Assets:

























Loans

$ 1,302,139

$ 65,251

6.69 %

$ 955,929

$ 42,691

5.97 %

Investment securities

139,138

3,456

3.32 %

120,923

2,468

2.73 %

Interest-earning deposits with banks

93,078

3,507

5.03 %

82,880

2,980

4.81 %



Total interest-earning assets

1,534,355

72,214

6.29 %

1,159,732

48,139

5.55 % Non interest-earning assets

84,036









63,575











Total assets

$ 1,618,391









$ 1,223,307

































Interest-Bearing Liabilities:

























Interest-bearing demand

$ 135,874

$ 1,108

1.09 %

$ 107,793

$ 644

0.80 %

Savings and money market

635,106

18,852

3.96 %

392,687

9,079

3.09 %

Time

226,099

8,019

4.74 %

204,047

5,820

3.81 %



Total interest-bearing deposits

997,079

27,979

3.75 %

704,527

15,543

2.95 %

FHLB advances

48,278

1,899

5.25 %

46,667

1,540

4.41 %

Subordinated debt

2,137

139

8.69 %

-

-

-

Lease obligation

10,851

207

2.55 %

9,904

172

2.32 %



Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,058,345

30,224

3.81 %

761,098

17,255

3.03 % Non-interest bearing deposits

361,743









302,112







Other liabilities

15,018









7,709







Shareholders' equity

183,285









152,388











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,618,391









$ 1,223,307







Net interest income and interest rate spread





$ 41,990

2.47 %





$ 30,884

2.52 % Net interest margin









3.66 %









3.56 %

























Cost of funds









2.84 %









2.17 % Cost of deposits









3.69 %









2.06 %

Dogwood State Bank Non-GAAP Reconciliation



Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data)

Sep 30

2024 Jun 30

2024 Mar 31

2024 Dec 31

2023 Sept 30

2023

Sep 30

2024 Sep 30

2023



















Net income and EPS:



















Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$ (4,780) $ 2,654 $ 1,838 $ 2,934 $ 2,937

$ (288) $ 7,714



Adjust for provision on acquired non-PCD loans, net of tax

4,111 - - - -

4,111 -



Adjust for merger and acquisition expenses, net of tax

7,039 433 738 11 -

8,210 -

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$ 6,369 $ 3,087 $ 2,576 $ 2,945 $ 2,937

$ 12,032 $ 7,714





















Weighted average common shares outstanding





















Basic

17,301 14,905 14,377 14,329 14,329

15,529 14,092



Diluted

17,810 15,480 15,075 15,039 15,026

16,094 14,783





















EPS (GAAP)





















Basic

$ (0.28) $ 0.18 $ 0.13 $ 0.20 $ 0.20

$ (0.02) $ 0.55



Diluted

(0.28) 0.17 0.12 0.20 0.20

(0.02) 0.52





















Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP)





















Basic

$ 0.37 $ 0.21 $ 0.18 $ 0.21 $ 0.20

$ 0.77 $ 0.55



Diluted

0.36 0.20 0.17 0.20 0.20

0.75 0.52



















PPNR:



















Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$ (4,780) $ 2,654 $ 1,838 $ 2,934 $ 2,937

$ (288) $ 7,714

Add:





















Provision for credit losses

5,857 2,017 921 1,638 1,063

8,795 3,526



Income tax expense (benefit)

(1,445) 811 588 865 902

(46) 2,159

PPNR (non-GAAP)

(368) 5,482 3,347 5,437 4,902

8,461 13,399



Add: merger and acquisition expenses

9,139 562 958 14 -

10,659 -

Adjusted PPNR (non-GAAP)

$ 8,771 $ 6,044 $ 4,305 $ 5,451 $ 4,902

$ 19,120 $ 13,399



















ROA:



















Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$ (4,780) $ 2,654 $ 1,838 $ 2,934 $ 2,937

$ (288) $ 7,714

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

6,369 3,087 2,576 2,945 2,937

12,032 7,714





















Average assets

1,954,902 1,494,353 1,402,220 1,448,929 1,339,667

1,618,391 1,223,307





















ROA

-0.97 % 0.71 % 0.53 % 0.80 % 0.87 %

-0.02 % 0.84 %

Adjusted ROA (non-GAAP)

1.30 % 0.83 % 0.74 % 0.81 % 0.87 %

0.99 % 0.84 %



















ROE and ROTCE:



















Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$ (4,780) $ 2,654 $ 1,838 $ 2,934 $ 2,937

$ (288) $ 7,714

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

6,369 3,087 2,576 2,945 2,937

12,032 7,714























Average shareholders' equity (GAAP)

209,674 173,356 166,534 162,703 159,209

183,285 152,388



Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net

18,234 7,018 7,027 7,041 7,063

10,786 7,093

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

191,440 166,338 159,507 155,662 152,146

172,499 145,295





















ROE

-9.07 % 6.16 % 4.44 % 7.15 % 7.32 %

-0.21 % 6.77 %

Adjusted ROE (non-GAAP)

12.09 % 7.16 % 6.22 % 7.18 % 7.32 %

8.77 % 6.77 %

ROTCE (non-GAAP)

-9.93 % 6.42 % 4.63 % 7.48 % 7.66 %

-0.22 % 7.10 %

Adjusted ROTCE (non-GAAP)

13.24 % 7.46 % 6.50 % 7.51 % 7.66 %

9.32 % 7.10 %



















Efficiency Ratio:



















Non-interest expense (GAAP)

$ 22,723 $ 10,470 $ 10,815 $ 10,173 $ 9,140

$ 44,008 $ 25,904



Less: merger and acquisition expenses

9,139 562 958 14 -

10,659 -

Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP)

13,584 9,908 9,857 10,159 9,140

33,349 25,904





















Net interest income

18,157 12,521 11,312 11,900 11,005

41,990 30,884

Non-interest income

4,198 3,431 2,850 3,710 3,037

10,479 8,419

Total revenue

22,355 15,952 14,162 15,610 14,042

52,469 39,303





















Efficiency ratio (non-interest expense / total revenue)

101.65 % 65.63 % 76.37 % 65.17 % 65.09 %

83.87 % 65.91 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

60.76 % 62.11 % 69.60 % 65.08 % 65.09 %

63.56 % 65.91 %



















Tangible Book Value per Share and Tangible Common Equity Ratio:



















Shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$ 225,074 $ 174,968 $ 169,471 $ 164,503 $ 160,098

$ 225,074 $ 160,098



Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net

23,575 7,016 7,020 7,031 7,049

23,575 7,049

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

201,499 167,952 162,451 157,472 153,049

201,499 153,049





















Common shares outstanding

18,980 15,541 15,020 14,710 14,695

18,980 14,695





















Book value per share

$ 11.86 $ 11.26 $ 11.28 $ 11.18 $ 10.89

$ 11.86 $ 10.89

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

10.62 10.81 10.82 10.71 10.42

10.62 10.42





















Total assets (GAAP)

$ 2,214,728 $ 1,510,751 $ 1,448,508 $ 1,431,688 $ 1,468,458

$ 2,214,728 $ 1,468,458



Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net

23,575 7,016 7,020 7,031 7,049

23,575 7,049

Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

2,191,153 1,503,735 1,441,488 1,424,657 1,461,409

2,191,153 1,461,409





















Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)

9.20 % 11.17 % 11.27 % 11.05 % 10.47 %

9.20 % 10.47 %

