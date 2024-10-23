Dogwood State Bank Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results and Successful Integration of Community First

Dogwood State Bank

Oct 23, 2024, 16:52 ET

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogwood State Bank (OTC: DSBX) ("Dogwood" or the "Bank") announced today its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

  • The acquisition of Community First Bancorporation ("Community First") was completed on August 1, 2024.
  • Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) improved to $6.4 million in Q3 2024, compared to $3.1 million in Q2 2024 and $2.9 million in Q3 2023.
  • Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) increased to $0.36 per diluted share in Q3 2024, compared to $0.20 per share in Q2 2024 and $0.20 per share in Q3 2023.
  • Net interest margin expanded to 3.93% in Q3 2024, compared to 3.53% in Q2 2024 and 3.43% in Q3 2023.
  • SBA lending income rose to $2.8 million in Q3 2024, compared to $2.7 million in Q2 2024 and $2.4 million in Q3 2023. Dogwood was ranked 3rd largest North Carolina SBA lender and 29th largest in the nation in the SBA's most recent fiscal year.
  • Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) improved to 60.8% in Q3 2024, compared to 62.1% in Q2 2024 and 65.1% in Q3 2023.

"Dogwood's third quarter 2024 results demonstrate our strong organic growth and operating momentum as well as enhanced earnings power from the Community First acquisition," commented Steve Jones, Chief Executive Officer.  "The combination of these factors contributed to a 106% increase in adjusted net income compared to last quarter and a 79% growth in adjusted EPS over the same periods.  I am also pleased to announce the successful conversion of Community First's customers and systems onto Dogwood's platform this past weekend, officially completing the merger integration process.  Thanks to the hard work and dedication of our employees, we were able to ensure a smooth transition for our customers.  Their commitment has been crucial in making this conversion a success, and we look forward to delivering even greater value as a unified company."

Community First Acquisition

On August 1, 2024, Dogwood completed the acquisition of Community First in an all-stock transaction.  A total of 3.4 million shares of Dogwood voting common stock were issued in the transaction, which equated to total consideration paid of $54.3 million.  Dogwood added $682.8 million in total assets, $474.1 million in gross loans, $572.1 million in total deposits, and $53.6 million in shareholders' equity to its balance sheet in the acquisition.  As part of the purchase price allocation, $4.6 million in goodwill was recognized at acquisition.

Q3 2024 Earnings Performance

Dogwood reported a GAAP net loss in Q3 2024 of ($4.8) million, or ($0.28) per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.9 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, in Q3 2023.  Current quarter GAAP earnings were negatively impacted by merger & acquisition expenses and a one-time provision charge on acquired non-purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans, both of which were related to the acquisition of Community First. 

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) in Q3 2024, which excludes the impact of merger & acquisition expenses as well as the provision charge on acquired non-PCD loans, increased to $6.4 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, from $2.9 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, in Q3 2023.  Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) in Q3 2024 was $8.8 million, an increase from $4.9 million in Q3 2023.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $18.2 million in Q3 2024, an increase from $11.0 million in Q3 2023.  The increase was primarily due to significant growth in interest-earning assets over the past year, including an increase in assets from the Community First acquisition, and an expansion in net interest margin.

Total average interest-earning assets increased to $1.96 billion in Q3 2024 from $1.34 billion in Q3 2023. Average loans increased by $562.6 million.  Average investment securities balances increased by $19.7 million.

Net interest margin expanded to 3.93% in Q3 2024 from 3.43% in Q3 2023.  While cost of funds increased by 0.24% over the periods under comparison, higher yields on interest-earning assets coupled with a more favorable mix of those assets contributed to the improved net interest margin.

Provision for Credit Losses and Asset Quality

Provision for credit losses was $5.9 million in Q3 2024, an increase from $1.1 million in Q3 2023.  This increase was primarily due to a one-time provision charge of $5.3 million on acquired non-PCD loans.  The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.09% as of September 30, 2024, compared to 1.08% as of June 30, 2024 and 1.10% as of September 30, 2023.

Nonperforming loans were 0.18% of total loans as of September 30, 2024, compared to 0.17% as of June 30, 2024, and 0.16% as of September 30, 2023.  Annualized net charge offs were 0.17% of average loans in Q3 2024, which was lower than 0.30% in Q3 2023.  The vast majority of charge offs recognized in Q3 2024 were related to unguaranteed portions of U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $4.2 million in Q3 2024, an increase from $3.0 million in Q3 2023.  This increase was primarily related to SBA lending income as well as service charges and debit card income.  

SBA lending income rose by $439 thousand due to higher secondary market premiums on sales of guaranteed loans sold in the quarter and higher servicing fee income.  The weighted average net premium on SBA loans sold in Q3 2024 was 9.64%, an increase from 7.72% in Q3 2023.  Guaranteed balances of SBA loans sold totaled $29.3 million in Q3 2024, which was a decrease from $35.2 million in Q3 2023.  

Service charges and debit card income increased by $466 thousand, which was primarily due to the Community First acquisition. 

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $22.7 million in Q3 2024, an increase from $9.1 million in Q3 2023.  Merger & acquisition expenses of $9.1 million were incurred in Q3 2024 to complete the Community First acquisition.  These one-time expenses included placement agent fees, professional fees, executive change in control payments, vendor termination payments, and other merger-related costs.  Further, amortization of the Community First core deposit intangible which was recognized in the acquisition added $408 thousand to expense in the quarter.

Also contributing to the increase in non-interest expense, compensation and benefits grew by $2.6 million due partially to the increased headcount from the Community First acquisition as well as other investments that have been made in human capital across the Bank to support its organic growth, including entering new markets.

Increases in expense items such as occupancy and equipment, software, data processing, and FDIC insurance were primarily due to the Community First acquisition.  

Income Taxes

Dogwood generated a tax benefit of $1.4 million in Q3 2024, compared to tax expense of $902 thousand in Q3 2023.  The effective tax benefit rate was 23.2% in Q3 2024, which was slightly lower than the effective tax rate of 23.5% in Q3 2023.

Year-to-Date 2024 Earnings Performance

Dogwood reported a GAAP net loss in the first nine months of 2024 ("YTD 2024") of ($288) thousand, or ($0.02) per diluted share, compared to net income of $7.7 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2023 ("YTD 2023").  YTD 2024 GAAP earnings were negatively impacted by merger & acquisition expenses and a one-time provision charge on acquired PCD loans, both of which were related to the acquisition of Community First. 

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) in Q3 2024, which excludes the impact of merger & acquisition expenses as well as the provision charge on acquired non-PCD loans, increased to $12.0 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, from $7.7 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, in YTD 2023.  Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) in YTD 2024 was $19.1 million, an increase from $13.4 million in YTD 2023.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $42.0 million in YTD 2024, an increase from $30.9 million in YTD 2023.  The increase was due to significant growth in interest-earning assets over the past year, including an increase in assets from the Community First acquisition, and an expansion in net interest margin. 

Total average interest-earning assets increased to $1.53 billion in YTD 2024 from $1.16 billion in YTD 2023.  Average loans increased by $346.2 million.  Average investment securities balances increased by $18.2 million, and average interest-earning cash balances increased $10.2 million.

Net interest margin expanded to 3.66% in YTD 2024 from 3.56% in YTD 2023.  While cost of funds increased by 0.67% over the periods under comparison, higher yields on interest-earning assets coupled with a more favorable mix of those assets contributed to the improved net interest margin.

Provision for Credit Losses and Asset Quality

Provision for credit losses was $8.8 million in YTD 2024, an increase from $3.5 million in YTD 2023. The increase in provision expense was primarily due to a one-time provision charge of $5.3 million on acquired non-PCD loans.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $10.5 million in YTD 2024, an increase from $8.4 million in YTD 2023.  This increase was primarily related to SBA lending income as well as service charges and debit card income.  

SBA lending income rose by $1.1 million due to higher secondary market premiums on sales of guaranteed loans sold YTD and higher servicing fee income.  The weighted average net premium on SBA loans sold in YTD 2024 was 9.52%, an increase from 8.14% in YTD 2023.  Guaranteed balances of SBA loans sold totaled $79.5 million in YTD 2024, which was relatively consistent with $79.7 million in YTD 2023. 

Service charges and debit card income increased by $446 thousand, which was primarily due to the Community First acquisition. 

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $44.0 million in YTD 2024, an increase from $25.9 million in YTD 2023.  Merger & acquisition expenses of $10.7 million were incurred in YTD 2024 to complete the Community First acquisition.  These one-time expenses included placement agent fees, professional fees, executive change in control payments, vendor termination payments, and other merger-related costs.  Further, amortization of the Community First core deposit intangible which was recognized in the acquisition added $408 thousand to expense.

Also contributing to the increase in non-interest expense, compensation and benefits grew by $4.6 million due partially to the increased headcount from the Community First acquisition as well as other investments that have been made in human capital across the Bank to support its organic growth, including entering new markets.

Increases in expense items such as occupancy and equipment, software, data processing, and FDIC insurance were primarily due to the Community First acquisition.  

Income Taxes

Dogwood generated a tax benefit of $46 thousand in YTD 2024, compared to tax expense of $2.2 million in YTD 2023.  The effective tax benefit rate was 13.8% in YTD 2024, compared to the effective tax rate of 21.9% in YTD 2023.

About Dogwood State Bank 

Dogwood State Bank is a state-chartered community bank headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, with approximately $2.2 billion in total assets.  Dogwood provides a wide range of banking products and services through its online offerings and twenty branch offices in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Eastern Tennessee.  Dogwood also specializes in providing lending services to small businesses through its Dogwood State Bank Small Business Lending division.  Dogwood is focused on becoming the bank for businesses, business owners, professionals, and their employees and redefining what it means to Bank Local.  By leveraging leadership, investing in technology, and committing to personalized, superior customer service, Dogwood is changing the landscape of community banking.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release, other than those concerning historical financial information, may be considered forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Our ability to predict results, or the actual effect of future plans or strategies, is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have a material effect on the Bank's operations and future prospects include but are not limited to: the expected growth opportunities or cost savings from the proposed merger (the "merger") of Community First and Community First Bank, Inc. with and into the Bank may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the businesses of the Bank and Community First may not be integrated successfully or such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; deposit attrition, operating costs, customer losses and business disruption prior to and following the merger, including adverse effects on relationships with employees and customers, may be greater than expected; the regulatory and shareholder approvals required for the merger may not be obtained; changes in interest rates, general economic and business conditions; legislative/regulatory changes; the monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; the quality and composition of the Bank's loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products and other financial services in our market areas; inflation; deposit flows; competition; our implementation of new technologies and ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; changes in the securities markets; and changes in accounting principles, policies and guidelines.  These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We undertake no obligation to update or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Bank uses the non-GAAP financial measures discussed herein in its analysis of the Bank's performance. The Bank's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods by excluding the impact of items or events that may obscure trends in the Bank's performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation table for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Quarterly Financial Tables

Dogwood State Bank

Income Statements


Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Sep 30
2024

Jun 30
2024

Mar 31
2024

Dec 31
2023

Sept 30
2023

Sep 30
2024

Sep 30
2023











Net interest income

$        18,157

$        12,521

$        11,312

$        11,900

$        11,005

$        41,990

$        30,884

Provision for credit losses

5,857

2,017

921

1,638

1,063

8,795

3,526


Net interest income after provision

12,300

10,504

10,391

10,262

9,942

33,195

27,358

Non-interest income









SBA lending

2,801

2,717

2,197

1,838

2,362

7,715

6,583

Service charges and debit card income

811

340

351

343

345

1,502

1,056

Bank-owned life insurance

301

219

211

201

187

733

550

Securities gains (losses), net

(8)

(6)

6

5

94

(8)

72

Gain on payoff of FHLB advances

-

-

-

1,230

-

-

-

Other

293

161

85

93

49

537

158


Total non-interest income

4,198

3,431

2,850

3,710

3,037

10,479

8,419

Non-interest expense









Compensation and benefits

8,598

6,683

6,506

6,910

6,003

21,787

17,229

Occupancy and equipment

1,025

707

719

634

590

2,451

1,769

Software

497

344

346

343

346

1,187

1,032

Loan related costs

182

314

290

254

305

786

660

Data processing

648

315

261

245

263

1,224

765

Professional fees

208

235

225

242

250

668

729

FDIC insurance

287

204

240

239

222

731

495

Merger and acquisition expenses

9,139

562

958

14

-

10,659

-

Amortization of other intangible assets

408

4

11

18

24

423

93

Other

1,731

1,102

1,259

1,274

1,137

4,092

3,132


Total non-interest expense

22,723

10,470

10,815

10,173

9,140

44,008

25,904


Net income (loss) before income taxes

(6,225)

3,465

2,426

3,799

3,839

(334)

9,873

Income tax expense (benefit)

(1,445)

811

588

865

902

(46)

2,159


Net income (loss)

$        (4,780)

$          2,654

$          1,838

$          2,934

$          2,937

$           (288)

$          7,714

Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)(1)

$           (368)

$          5,482

$          3,347

$          5,437

$          4,902

$          8,461

$        13,399

Adjusted PPNR(1)

8,771

6,044

4,305

5,451

4,902

19,120

13,399

Per Share Data:









Earnings per share (EPS) - basic

$          (0.28)

$            0.18

$            0.13

$            0.20

$            0.20

$          (0.02)

$            0.55

Adjusted EPS - basic(1)

0.37

0.21

0.18

0.21

0.20

0.77

0.55

Earnings per share - diluted

(0.28)

0.17

0.12

0.20

0.20

(0.02)

0.52

Adjusted EPS - diluted(1)

0.36

0.20

0.17

0.20

0.20

0.75

0.52

Performance Ratios:









Return on average assets (ROA)

-0.97 %

0.71 %

0.53 %

0.80 %

0.87 %

-0.02 %

0.84 %

Adjusted ROA(1)

1.30 %

0.83 %

0.74 %

0.81 %

0.87 %

0.99 %

0.84 %

Return on average equity (ROE)

-9.07 %

6.16 %

4.44 %

7.15 %

7.32 %

-0.21 %

6.77 %

Adjusted ROE(1)

12.09 %

7.16 %

6.22 %

7.18 %

7.32 %

8.77 %

6.77 %

Return on tangible common equity (ROTCE)(1)

-9.93 %

6.42 %

4.63 %

7.48 %

7.66 %

-0.22 %

7.10 %

Adjusted ROTCE(1)

13.24 %

7.46 %

6.50 %

7.51 %

7.66 %

9.32 %

7.10 %

Net interest margin

3.93 %

3.53 %

3.41 %

3.42 %

3.43 %

3.66 %

3.57 %

Efficiency ratio

101.65 %

65.63 %

76.37 %

65.17 %

65.09 %

83.87 %

65.91 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio(1)

60.76 %

62.11 %

69.60 %

65.08 %

65.09 %

63.56 %

65.91 %

(1) Denotes a non-GAAP measure.  Refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation subsequently included in these materials for a reconciliation to the most directly 

comparable GAAP measure.  "Adjusted" items exclude the impact of merger and acquisition expenses.

 

Dogwood State Bank





Balance Sheets







Ending Balance

(In thousands, except per share data)

Sep 30
2024

Jun 30
2024

Mar 31
2024

Dec 31
2023

Sept 30
2023

Assets





Cash and due from banks

$              7,622

$              2,514

$              2,353

$              5,191

$              5,261

Interest-earning deposits with banks

146,732

59,073

91,365

123,474

220,206

Total cash and cash equivalents

154,354

61,587

93,718

128,665

225,467

Investment securities available for sale

95,290

58,989

55,984

49,244

40,887

Investment securities held to maturity

73,144

74,404

76,119

77,557

78,614

Marketable equity securities

335

329

336

329

324

Total investment securities

168,769

133,722

132,439

127,130

119,825

Loans held for sale

7,924

11,030

8,146

15,274

20,329

Loans

1,757,828

1,236,722

1,148,899

1,095,339

1,036,636

Less allowance for credit losses

(19,143)

(13,349)

(12,344)

(11,943)

(11,385)

Loans, net

1,738,685

1,223,373

1,136,555

1,083,396

1,025,251

Bank-owned life insurance

44,743

27,888

27,669

27,458

27,257

Premises and equipment, net

35,378

19,713

18,838

18,707

19,522

SBA servicing asset

5,026

4,568

4,373

3,967

3,913

Goodwill

11,603

7,016

7,016

7,016

7,016

Other intangible assets, net

11,972

-

4

15

33

Other assets

36,274

21,854

19,750

20,060

19,845


Total assets

$      2,214,728

$      1,510,751

$      1,448,508

$      1,431,688

$      1,468,458

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Deposits:






Noninterest-bearing

$         483,908

$         379,465

$         302,705

$         291,910

$         390,018

Interest-bearing

1,357,439

872,430

913,914

902,369

844,914



Total deposits

1,841,347

1,251,895

1,216,619

1,194,279

1,234,932

FHLB advances

101,686

60,000

40,000

50,000

50,000

Subordinated debt

9,627

-

-

-

-

Lease obligations

10,491

10,726

10,959

11,187

11,416

Other liabilities

26,503

13,162

11,459

11,719

12,012


Total liabilities

1,989,654

1,335,783

1,279,037

1,267,185

1,308,360

Shareholders' equity






Common stock ($1 par value)

18,980

15,541

15,020

14,710

14,695

Additional paid-in capital

187,813

137,431

135,077

132,373

132,113

Retained earnings

22,118

26,897

24,244

22,406

19,473

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3,837)

(4,901)

(4,870)

(4,986)

(6,183)


Total shareholders' equity

225,074

174,968

169,471

164,503

160,098


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$      2,214,728

$      1,510,751

$      1,448,508

$      1,431,688

$      1,468,458







Per Share Information:






Shares outstanding

18,980

15,541

15,020

14,710

14,695

Book value per share

$              11.86

$              11.26

$              11.28

$              11.18

$              10.89

Tangible book value per share(1)

$              10.62

$              10.81

$              10.82

$              10.71

$              10.42










Capital Ratios:






Tier 1 leverage

10.56 %

12.14 %

11.75 %

11.05 %

11.72 %

Common equity Tier 1 capital

10.66 %

12.64 %

13.12 %

13.47 %

13.97 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital

10.66 %

12.64 %

13.12 %

13.47 %

13.97 %

Total risk-based capital

12.30 %

13.81 %

14.29 %

14.65 %

15.08 %

Tangible common equity(1)

9.20 %

11.17 %

11.27 %

11.05 %

10.47 %

(1) Denotes a non-GAAP measure.  Refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation subsequently included in these materials for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.  

 

Dogwood State Bank





Asset Quality Measures







Quarter Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

Sep 30
2024

Jun 30
2024

Mar 31
2024

Dec 31
2023

Sept 30
2023

Nonperforming Assets:






Non-accrual loans

$         3,234

$         2,069

$         1,938

$         1,670

$         1,684

Loans 90 days or more past due and accruing

-

-

-

-

-

Other real estate owned

104

-

-

-

-


Total nonperforming assets

$         3,338

$         2,069

$         1,938

$         1,670

$         1,684







Asset Quality Ratios:






Nonperforming loans/loans

0.18 %

0.17 %

0.17 %

0.15 %

0.16 %

Nonperforming assets/total assets

0.15 %

0.14 %

0.13 %

0.12 %

0.11 %

Nonperforming assets/loans and other real estate owned

0.19 %

0.17 %

0.17 %

0.15 %

0.16 %

Loans 30 days or more past due/loans (excludes non-accruals)

0.30 %

0.21 %

0.41 %

0.23 %

0.05 %







Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL):






ACL on Loans:






Balance, beginning of period

$       13,349

$       12,344

$       11,943

$       11,385

$       11,204

Reclass of Day 1 ACL from loan fair value discount on acquired PCD loans

658

-

-

-

-

Loans charged off

(738)

(987)

(288)

(81)

(792)

Recoveries of loans previously charged off

79

11

9

40

29


Net loans charged off

(659)

(976)

(279)

(41)

(763)

Provision for credit losses

5,795

1,981

680

599

944

Balance, end of period

$       19,143

$       13,349

$       12,344

$       11,943

$       11,385








ACL on Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposures:






Balance, beginning of period

$         2,336

$         2,300

$         2,059

$         1,020

$             901

Reserve on acquired unfunded loan commitments

197

-

-

-

-

Provision for credit losses

62

36

241

1,039

119

Balance, end of period

$         2,595

$         2,336

$         2,300

$         2,059

$         1,020







Allowance for Credit Losses Ratios:






Allowance for credit losses/loans

1.09 %

1.08 %

1.07 %

1.09 %

1.10 %

Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans

591.93 %

645.19 %

636.95 %

715.15 %

676.07 %

Net charge-offs/average loans (annualized)

0.17 %

0.33 %

0.10 %

0.02 %

0.30 %

 

Dogwood State Bank

















Net Interest Margin Analysis






































Quarter Ended


September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

(Dollars in thousands)

Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield/ Rate

Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield/ Rate

Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield/ Rate

Interest-Earning Assets:


















Loans

$    1,585,101

$    27,589

6.92 %

$    1,192,611

$    19,547

6.59 %

$    1,022,537

$    15,959

6.19 %

Investment securities

152,851

1,361

3.54 %

133,164

1,066

3.22 %

119,534

840

2.79 %

Interest-earning deposits with banks

100,616

1,272

5.03 %

99,729

1,259

5.08 %

131,977

1,710

5.14 %


Total interest-earning assets

1,838,568

30,222

6.54 %

1,425,504

21,872

6.17 %

1,274,048

18,509

5.76 %

Non interest-earning assets

116,334




68,849




65,619





Total assets

$    1,954,902




$    1,494,353




$    1,339,667






















Interest-Bearing Liabilities:


















Interest-bearing demand

$        165,104

$          531

1.28 %

$        117,889

$          285

0.97 %

$        109,731

$          254

0.92 %

Savings and money market

696,594

6,502

3.71 %

606,729

6,239

4.14 %

448,059

4,199

3.72 %

Time

319,104

3,846

4.79 %

187,206

2,206

4.74 %

225,987

2,489

4.37 %


Total interest-bearing deposits

1,180,802

10,879

3.67 %

911,824

8,730

3.85 %

783,777

6,942

3.51 %

FHLB advances

76,176

979

5.11 %

41,099

552

5.40 %

50,435

505

3.97 %

Subordinated debt

6,630

139

8.34 %

-

-

0.00 %

-

-

0.00 %

Lease obligations

10,353

68

2.61 %

10,851

69

2.56 %

10,606

59

2.21 %


Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,273,961

12,065

3.77 %

963,774

9,351

3.90 %

844,818

7,506

3.52 %

Non-interest bearing deposits

451,987




343,732




326,827



Other liabilities

19,280




13,491




8,813



Shareholders' equity

209,674




173,356




159,209





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$    1,954,902




$    1,494,353




$    1,339,667



Net interest income and interest rate spread


$    18,157

2.77 %


$    12,521

2.27 %


$    11,005

2.24 %

Net interest margin




3.93 %




3.53 %




3.43 %



















Cost of funds




2.78 %




2.88 %




2.54 %

Cost of deposits




2.65 %




2.80 %




2.48 %




























Nine Months Ended


September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

(Dollars in thousands)

Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield/ Rate

Average Balance

Income/ Expense

Yield/ Rate

Interest-Earning Assets:












Loans

$    1,302,139

$    65,251

6.69 %

$        955,929

$    42,691

5.97 %

Investment securities

139,138

3,456

3.32 %

120,923

2,468

2.73 %

Interest-earning deposits with banks

93,078

3,507

5.03 %

82,880

2,980

4.81 %


Total interest-earning assets

1,534,355

72,214

6.29 %

1,159,732

48,139

5.55 %

Non interest-earning assets

84,036




63,575





Total assets

$    1,618,391




$    1,223,307
















Interest-Bearing Liabilities:












Interest-bearing demand

$        135,874

$      1,108

1.09 %

$        107,793

$          644

0.80 %

Savings and money market

635,106

18,852

3.96 %

392,687

9,079

3.09 %

Time

226,099

8,019

4.74 %

204,047

5,820

3.81 %


Total interest-bearing deposits

997,079

27,979

3.75 %

704,527

15,543

2.95 %

FHLB advances

48,278

1,899

5.25 %

46,667

1,540

4.41 %

Subordinated debt

2,137

139

8.69 %

-

-

-

Lease obligation

10,851

207

2.55 %

9,904

172

2.32 %


Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,058,345

30,224

3.81 %

761,098

17,255

3.03 %

Non-interest bearing deposits

361,743




302,112



Other liabilities

15,018




7,709



Shareholders' equity

183,285




152,388





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$    1,618,391




$    1,223,307



Net interest income and interest rate spread


$    41,990

2.47 %


$    30,884

2.52 %

Net interest margin




3.66 %




3.56 %













Cost of funds




2.84 %




2.17 %

Cost of deposits




3.69 %




2.06 %

 

Dogwood State Bank

Non-GAAP Reconciliation 


Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)

Sep 30
2024

Jun 30
2024

Mar 31
2024

Dec 31
2023

Sept 30
2023

Sep 30
2024

Sep 30
2023










Net income and EPS:









Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$          (4,780)

$             2,654

$             1,838

$             2,934

$             2,937

$              (288)

$             7,714


Adjust for provision on acquired non-PCD loans, net of tax

4,111

-

-

-

-

4,111

-


Adjust for merger and acquisition expenses, net of tax

7,039

433

738

11

-

8,210

-

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$             6,369

$             3,087

$             2,576

$             2,945

$             2,937

$          12,032

$             7,714











Weighted average common shares outstanding










Basic

17,301

14,905

14,377

14,329

14,329

15,529

14,092


Diluted

17,810

15,480

15,075

15,039

15,026

16,094

14,783











EPS (GAAP)










Basic 

$             (0.28)

$               0.18

$               0.13

$               0.20

$               0.20

$             (0.02)

$               0.55


Diluted

(0.28)

0.17

0.12

0.20

0.20

(0.02)

0.52











Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP)










Basic 

$               0.37

$               0.21

$               0.18

$               0.21

$               0.20

$               0.77

$               0.55


Diluted

0.36

0.20

0.17

0.20

0.20

0.75

0.52










PPNR:









Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$          (4,780)

$             2,654

$             1,838

$             2,934

$             2,937

$              (288)

$             7,714

Add:










Provision for credit losses

5,857

2,017

921

1,638

1,063

8,795

3,526


Income tax expense (benefit)

(1,445)

811

588

865

902

(46)

2,159

PPNR (non-GAAP)

(368)

5,482

3,347

5,437

4,902

8,461

13,399


Add: merger and acquisition expenses

9,139

562

958

14

-

10,659

-

Adjusted PPNR (non-GAAP)

$             8,771

$             6,044

$             4,305

$             5,451

$             4,902

$          19,120

$          13,399










ROA:









Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$          (4,780)

$             2,654

$             1,838

$             2,934

$             2,937

$              (288)

$             7,714

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

6,369

3,087

2,576

2,945

2,937

12,032

7,714











Average assets

1,954,902

1,494,353

1,402,220

1,448,929

1,339,667

1,618,391

1,223,307











ROA

-0.97 %

0.71 %

0.53 %

0.80 %

0.87 %

-0.02 %

0.84 %

Adjusted ROA (non-GAAP)

1.30 %

0.83 %

0.74 %

0.81 %

0.87 %

0.99 %

0.84 %










ROE and ROTCE:









Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$          (4,780)

$             2,654

$             1,838

$             2,934

$             2,937

$              (288)

$             7,714

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

6,369

3,087

2,576

2,945

2,937

12,032

7,714












Average shareholders' equity (GAAP)

209,674

173,356

166,534

162,703

159,209

183,285

152,388


Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net

18,234

7,018

7,027

7,041

7,063

10,786

7,093

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

191,440

166,338

159,507

155,662

152,146

172,499

145,295











ROE

-9.07 %

6.16 %

4.44 %

7.15 %

7.32 %

-0.21 %

6.77 %

Adjusted ROE (non-GAAP)

12.09 %

7.16 %

6.22 %

7.18 %

7.32 %

8.77 %

6.77 %

ROTCE (non-GAAP)

-9.93 %

6.42 %

4.63 %

7.48 %

7.66 %

-0.22 %

7.10 %

Adjusted ROTCE (non-GAAP)

13.24 %

7.46 %

6.50 %

7.51 %

7.66 %

9.32 %

7.10 %










Efficiency Ratio:









Non-interest expense (GAAP)

$          22,723

$          10,470

$          10,815

$          10,173

$             9,140

$          44,008

$          25,904


Less: merger and acquisition expenses

9,139

562

958

14

-

10,659

-

Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP)

13,584

9,908

9,857

10,159

9,140

33,349

25,904











Net interest income

18,157

12,521

11,312

11,900

11,005

41,990

30,884

Non-interest income

4,198

3,431

2,850

3,710

3,037

10,479

8,419

Total revenue

22,355

15,952

14,162

15,610

14,042

52,469

39,303











Efficiency ratio (non-interest expense / total revenue)

101.65 %

65.63 %

76.37 %

65.17 %

65.09 %

83.87 %

65.91 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

60.76 %

62.11 %

69.60 %

65.08 %

65.09 %

63.56 %

65.91 %










Tangible Book Value per Share and Tangible Common Equity Ratio:









Shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$        225,074

$        174,968

$        169,471

$        164,503

$        160,098

$        225,074

$        160,098


Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net

23,575

7,016

7,020

7,031

7,049

23,575

7,049

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

201,499

167,952

162,451

157,472

153,049

201,499

153,049











Common shares outstanding

18,980

15,541

15,020

14,710

14,695

18,980

14,695











Book value per share

$             11.86

$             11.26

$             11.28

$             11.18

$             10.89

$             11.86

$             10.89

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

10.62

10.81

10.82

10.71

10.42

10.62

10.42











Total assets (GAAP)

$    2,214,728

$    1,510,751

$    1,448,508

$    1,431,688

$    1,468,458

$    2,214,728

$    1,468,458


Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net

23,575

7,016

7,020

7,031

7,049

23,575

7,049

Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

2,191,153

1,503,735

1,441,488

1,424,657

1,461,409

2,191,153

1,461,409











Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)

9.20 %

11.17 %

11.27 %

11.05 %

10.47 %

9.20 %

10.47 %

 

SOURCE Dogwood State Bank

