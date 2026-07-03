ABU DHABI, UAE, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the emirate, and the MIT – Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research have announced a strategic collaboration to advance AI-enabled oncology research, translational science and bioconvergence innovation. Leveraging Abu Dhabi's intelligent life science ecosystem, the partnership will connect world-class research expertise with the infrastructure, talent and capabilities required to accelerate the translation of scientific discovery into real-world impact.

DoH and MIT– Koch Institute Partner to Advance AI-Driven Cancer Research

Aligned with UAE's National Cancer Strategy and MIT's research excellence, the partnership aims to advance breakthrough cancer research with an emphasis on addressing climate-health and population-specific oncology challenges. This will be achieved through the development and implementation of large-scale, multi-institutional clinical trials and translational research studies, participation in MIT's Bioconvergence Cancer Alliance and establishment of shared research databases and biobanks enabling population-specific cancer research.

H.E. Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the DoH, said: "We define innovation by the impact it creates at a population-level. Our partnership with the MIT Koch Institute is built on this principle and focuses on building an all-encompassing sustainable ecosystem that empowers knowledge sharing, scientific discovery and applied innovation. Together, we will advance new approaches to cancer research, talent development and bioconvergence innovation while creating new opportunities to build, test and scale solutions that can benefit patients in Abu Dhabi and around the world."

Matthew Vander Heiden, MD, PhD, Director, MIT's Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research at MIT notes: We believe addressing complex health challenges requires collaboration across disciplines, sectors, and geographies and are delighted to welcome our new collaborators in Abu Dhabi to the Alliance. We look forward to connecting MIT's research community with Abu Dhabi's growing healthcare innovation ecosystem, to exploring together new opportunities in oncology, AI and precision medicine, and ultimately to improving patient outcomes.

Beyond research, the collaboration will focus on building the next generation of talent and innovation at the intersection of AI and oncology. Through physician-scientist fellowships, bilateral exchange programmes and joint learning opportunities, DoH and MIT will equip healthcare professionals with advanced capabilities in clinical oncology, artificial intelligence and computational biology. The partnership will also establish a bioconvergence incubator to support the growth of high-potential startups, connecting innovators with mentorship, expertise and investment to accelerate the translation of scientific discoveries into real-world health solutions.

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SOURCE The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi