Doheny and UCLA Stein Eye Institutes Welcome Kaustabh Ghosh, PhD, to the Scientific and Clinical Research Faculty

"I am tremendously proud and honored to begin this position at Doheny-UCLA," says Dr. Ghosh. " I entered the field of biomedical research from an engineering background, which perhaps gave me a new perspective to see things differently. As a biomedical engineer, it allowed me to think about diseases in a way that a typical biomedical researcher and clinician may not."

Dr. Ghosh states that also as a vascular biologist, one such perspective he was able to successfully introduce was the importance of "stiffness" of blood vessels in disease pathogenesis.

"Doheny will be the ideal place for me to realize the true translational potential for my work as it offers strength and resources in ophthalmic imaging," shares Dr. Ghosh. "Doheny also provides the perfect balance between basic science and clinical research."

He adds, "I look forward to developing strong, collaborative relationships with members of Doheny-UCLA engineering, biomedical sciences and clinical infrastructure. Our goal will be to discover effective treatment strategies from a multidisciplinary approach especially in the area of investigating the role of chronic vascular inflammation, a major determinant of various debilitating conditions including macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy."

Dr. Ghosh was most recently Associate Professor of Bioengineering at University of California, Riverside (UCR) as well as Participating Faculty in the Division of Biomedical Sciences, Stem Cell Center and the Program in Cell, Molecular and Developmental Biology. The Ghosh Research Group at UCR focused on leveraging the principles of mechanobiology to examine and treat inflammation‐mediated vascular degeneration associated with diabetic retinopathy and age‐related macular degeneration, the leading causes of vision loss in the diabetic and aging population. In 2016, these studies were supported by two R01 grants from the National Eye Institute (NEI), and a macular degeneration grant from the BrightFocus Foundation. Dr. Ghosh has received numerous awards during his research career, including the Hellman Fellowship and the NIH Postdoctoral Training Grant, and has published 24 peer-reviewed papers in highly-regarded journals that include PNAS, The FASEB Journal, Science, and Nano Letters, among others.

In 2011, prior to joining UCR, Dr. Ghosh was a postdoctoral fellow in the laboratory of Donald Ingber, MD, PhD, part of the Vascular Biology Program at Boston Children's Hospital and Harvard Medical School. In 2006, Dr. Ghosh received his PhD in Biomedical Engineering from Stony Brook University, New York. He obtained his undergraduate degree in Chemical Engineering from National Institute of Technology, Warangal, India in 2001.

Dr. Ghosh's dedication to collaborative research and team building is evident in his numerous and illustrious achievements. His distinguished scientific leadership demonstrates an excellence that will contribute greatly to Doheny Eye Institute's research programs.

About Doheny Eye Institute

For over 70 years, Doheny Eye Institute has been at the forefront of vision science. From seeking new ways to free blockages that prevent fluid drainage in glaucoma, to replacing retinal cells in age-related macular degeneration, to providing colleagues worldwide with standardized analyses of anatomical changes in the eyes of patients, Doheny clinician–scientists and researchers are changing how people see — and also how they think about the future of vision. Please visit doheny.org for more information.

Doheny Eye Institute and UCLA Stein Eye Institute have joined forces to offer the best inpatient care, vision research and education. This affiliation combines the strength, reputation and distinction of two of the nation's top eye institutions to advance vision research, education and patient care in Southern California.

