Doheny and UCLA Stein Eye Institutes Welcome Steven Barnes, PhD, to the Vision Science Faculty

Dr. Barnes was most recently Professor of Physiology & Biophysics and Ophthalmology & Visual Sciences at Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia. He has also been a researcher for the Department of Neurobiology at UCLA's David Geffen School of Medicine since 2007.

Dr. Barnes' scope of research is wide-reaching in saving sight, and he will be applying his skills to various projects and initiatives. He will be working alongside our world-class vision scientists at Doheny-UCLA and will take part in the Stephen J. Ryan Initiative for Macular Research (RIMR), a Doheny program that brings together the best in basic science, engineering, medical research, and clinical experts to develop a better understanding of age-related atrophic macular degeneration. Dr. Barnes' work investigates retinal dysfunction and disease, specifically in regard to the roles of voltage and ligand-gated ion channels in the visual function of the retina. He has dedicated his professional career to the identification of therapeutic strategies that could reduce, eliminate or slow damage to retinal neurons in diseases such as glaucoma.

"I am extremely proud and honored to begin this position with Doheny-UCLA," says Dr. Barnes. "I am looking forward to developing strong, collaborative relationships with members of Doheny-UCLA to work on my interests in bioenergetics of retinal physiology in respect to photo receptors and ganglia cells."

Dr. Barnes received his PhD in Neurobiology from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1985. He completed his post-doctoral fellowship at the University of Washington before moving on to the University of Calgary in 1989. In 1998, Dr. Barnes became Professor of the Departments of Physiology & Biophysics and Ophthalmology & Visual Science at Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia, Canada. He continued his tenure there while simultaneously serving as a visiting researcher and then as a researcher for the Department of Neurobiology at UCLA. Dr. Barnes also served as biologist for the Veterans Administration Greater Los Angeles Health System from 2011-2015. Dr. Barnes' dedication to his craft is evident in his eager assumption of the various scientific posts he has held. His work and list of achievements highlight his dedication to collaborative research and team building, and his skills demonstrate scientific leadership at an international level.

