Doheny and UCLA Stein Eye Institutes Welcome Yuhua Zhang, PhD

Dr. Zhang joins Doheny – UCLA as a principal investigator and as an Associate Professor in the UCLA Department of Ophthalmology. He comes from the University of Alabama at Birmingham where he established an early version of the instrument planned for Doheny Eye Institute's new Laboratory for Advanced Retinal Imaging.

Dr. Zhang's collaborators at Doheny – UCLA include AMD expert Dr. SriniVas Sadda, Doheny's President and Chief Scientific Officer, and other specialists in AMD, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and even Alzheimer's disease whose patients ultimately benefit from the new technology.

The technology integrates adaptive optics, scanning laser ophthalmoscopy, and optical coherence tomography (AO-SLO-OCT) to study the vision-producing cells and tiniest blood vessels of the eye. Understanding their interplay will help answer questions about causes of vision loss; improve prognoses for patients; and lead to directed treatments to slow or prevent vision loss.

"I'm especially interested in the therapeutic effect of treatments on the eye's photoreceptor cells and early detection of retinal disease," explains Dr. Zhang, whose own mother-in-law lost vision due to severe macular degeneration. He believes that advanced imaging technology capable of assessing the retina and its blood supply system at the cellular level may lead to the development of novel strategies to rescue vision.

Dr. Zhang received his PhD in precision metrology and instruments engineering in 1997 from Tianjin University in China. He came to the US in 2003 to join University of California - Berkeley experts on adaptive optics retinal imaging, before heading to the University of Alabama for a position in the Department of Ophthalmology.

He is the recipient of a prestigious R&D 100 Award for his development of a MEMS-based adaptive optics scanning laser ophthalmoscope. The award honors pioneers of revolutionary new ideas in science and technology. Dr. Zhang's work has been acknowledged in numerous ways, including a 5-year grant from the National Institutes of Health to pursue his imaging studies of retinal lesions and photoreceptors in AMD.

