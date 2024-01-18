Doherty Enterprises, Inc. Ranks No. 25 in Top 200 Franchisees in the United States by Restaurant Finance Monitor

ALLENDALE, N.J., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Doherty Enterprises, Inc. (Doherty) announced today it has acquired 21 Applebee's restaurants located throughout the New York City metro area. The deal marks a significant strategic move, as Doherty expands its footprint in the restaurant franchise market. The Allendale, NJ-based company has been an Applebee's franchisee since 1993, and today owns and operates 104 Applebee's restaurants in New York, New Jersey, Florida, and Georgia.

Doherty Enterprises Inc. Expands Restaurant Portfolio in New York with Acquisition of 21 Applebee’s® Restaurants formerly owned by Apple Metro

Through this acquisition, Doherty now ranks 25th in Top 200 Franchisees in the United States by Restaurant Finance Monitor with a portfolio of 160 franchise restaurants across New York, New Jersey, Florida, and Georgia including Applebee's, Panera Bread, and Chevys Fresh Mex. They additionally own two restaurant concepts, Shannon Rose Irish Pub and Spuntino Wine Bar, and operate a combined four restaurants under these two brands.

Commenting on the acquisition, Doherty's Chairman and CEO, Ed Doherty, stated, "This acquisition marks a pivotal moment in our company's journey and aligns with our strategic vision for growth and innovation in the restaurant franchise space. We are thrilled to welcome the Apple Metro team into the Doherty family, knowing that their expertise and commitment will further strengthen our position in the industry."

Doherty acquired the 21 Applebee's restaurants in the New York City metro area from Applebee's franchisee, Apple Metro. Team members currently working in the acquired restaurants will be offered jobs with Doherty. This transition ensures a seamless experience for guests while preserving the expertise and dedication of the current team members.

"Our mission at Doherty Enterprises is to become the best food service company in the communities we serve," said Doherty Enterprises Chief Operating Officer, Tim Doherty. "We look forward to 'wowing' every guest, every time, as we bring our quality Applebee's dining experience to our new locations in the Big Apple."

About Applebee's®

As one of the world's largest casual dining brands, Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America's kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee's makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it's in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin' Good in the Neighborhood™ is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee's is always Doin' Good in the Neighborhood®.

Applebee's franchise operations consisted of 1,654 Applebee's restaurants in the United States, two U.S. territories and 11 countries outside the United States as of September 30, 2023. This number does not include two domestic Applebee's ghost kitchens (small kitchens with no store-front presence, used to fill off-premise orders) and 12 Applebee's international ghost kitchens. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

About Doherty Enterprises, Inc.

Established in 1985, Doherty Enterprises owns and operates more than 160 restaurants in New Jersey, New York, Florida and Georgia, including five restaurant concepts: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Panera Bread, Chevys Fresh Mex and its own concepts, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub and Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas. In addition, Doherty Enterprises is also a franchisee of Sola Salon Studios with 13 locations in Staten Island and New Jersey.

Doherty Enterprises is ranked 25th in Top 200 Franchisees in the United States by Restaurant Finance Monitor, is recognized as the 77th largest Foodservice revenue company in the United States by Nation's Restaurant News, the 73rd largest privately held business in the New York Metro area by Crain's Business, and 34th largest privately held company in New Jersey by NJBIZ.

The Doherty vision is to be the "Best Food Service Company in the Communities We Serve" and its mission is to "Wow Every Guest Every Time, Wow our People, Wow Our Communities and Wow Our Suppliers." Doherty Enterprises has also been lending a helping hand to team members and their immediate families when financially burdened through the WOW a Friend Foundation. To date, the foundation has assisted more than 4,00 people and donated over $5.3 million directly back to those in need. (www.DohertyInc.com) .

Press Contact:

Lynn Munroe

845-548-1211

SOURCE Doherty Enterprises, Inc.