Dohmen Company Foundation Announces $4M Investment in FoodCorps to Build and Launch Two First-of-Their-Kind School Nutrition Leadership Programs

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dohmen Company Foundation, a private foundation guided by a vision of 'life without diet-related disease,' today announced a three-year, $4 million investment in FoodCorps, a national nonprofit advancing child well-being through food in school. The investment will support the development and launch of two groundbreaking initiatives designed to empower educators and school nutrition professionals to promote and strengthen healthy, nourishing food environments in schools.

"Dohmen Company Foundation is proud to support two new FoodCorps programs that will equip the next generation of educators and school nutrition professionals with the skills and support they need to realize FoodCorps' bold vision: that every child, in every school, has access to food education and nourishing meals by 2030," said Rachel Roller, President and CEO of Dohmen Company Foundation. "These two new programs build upon FoodCorps' envisioned future where nourishing food supports every child's health, learning, and long-term well-being."

Dohmen Company Foundation's investment will fund FoodCorps' expanding leadership programming, including two new programs that will prepare educators and school food professionals to be change agents in their communities.

The Kindred Fellowship , launching in January 2026, will convene 30 rising school food leaders annually for a seven-month curriculum focused on driving change in school food systems through policy and advocacy, strategic communications, and innovation in healthy, scratch-made, locally sourced meals.

, launching in January 2026, will convene 30 rising school food leaders annually for a seven-month curriculum focused on driving change in school food systems through policy and advocacy, strategic communications, and innovation in healthy, scratch-made, locally sourced meals. The Food-E Certificate Program, a first-of-its-kind education initiative currently being developed with a leading academic institution, will establish a new credentialing pathway for educators and advocates. Slated to launch in the summer of 2026, the program will equip participants from any background with research-informed strategies and hands-on tools to bring high-quality food and nutrition education into classrooms nationwide.

Together, these programs build on FoodCorps' work to expand access to food education and nourishing meals in schools.

"We're thrilled that Dohmen Company Foundation has deepened its support of our work to nourish kids," said Curt Ellis, FoodCorps CEO and co-founder. "The Foundation's transformative investment in our programs illustrates our shared belief in the powerful potential of food. We look forward to working together toward our vision of nourishing food in schools – one that puts kids' well-being at the center."

FoodCorps' proven food programming reaches thousands of students each year, helping to support kids' health, academic progress, and connection to their community. The nonprofit's food educators and school nutrition specialists set students up for success by working with schools to provide nourishing meals, nutrition education, and family engagement through food.

About Dohmen Company Foundation:

With more than 165 years of healthcare experience, Dohmen has found a way to combine the rigor of business with the heart of philanthropy. After exiting the life science industry in 2018, Dohmen shareholders transformed the multi-generational family-owned business to a private foundation. Today, Dohmen Company Foundation advances its vision of life without diet-related disease in three powerful ways via: its investment fund focused on accelerating the growth of for-profit social businesses with proven food solutions that improve human health, traditional grant making dedicated to increasing the impact of charitable organizations aligned with our vision, and through public awareness of the surging rates of diet-related disease that threaten our national wellbeing. For more information, please visit dohmencompanyfoundation.org.

About FoodCorps:

FoodCorps is a national nonprofit advancing child well-being through food in school. FoodCorps partners with students, families, and communities to champion nourishing food at local, state, and national levels. Our leaders support schools in providing nutritious meals, locally-informed food education, and welcoming school environments that set kids up for positive, vibrant relationships with food. Building on this program, we develop leaders, grow networks, and advocate for policies in service of every kid's health and well-being. FoodCorps is working toward a future where all 50 million public school students have access to food education and nourishing meals in school. Learn more at www.foodcorps.org.

