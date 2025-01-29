Dohmen Company Foundation Unveils 2024 Impact Report

Document Highlights the Organization's Progress to Combat Diet-Related Disease

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dohmen Company Foundation, a private foundation dedicated to eliminating diet-related diseases, today announced the release of its 2024 Impact Report. The document showcases the Foundation's strategies, key initiatives, and impressive progress aimed at driving transformative change and creating a healthier future for all.

The report, now publicly available on the Dohmen Company Foundation's website, details the nonprofit's innovative efforts across three core pillars: Grant Making, Impact Investing, and Research & Public Awareness. Together, these pillars comprise the Foundation's holistic approach to fostering systemic change in food and health.

The 2024 Impact Report underscores the Dohmen Company Foundation's commitment to eliminating diet-related disease. Post this

"The 2024 Impact Report underscores the Dohmen Company Foundation's relentless commitment to eliminating diet-related disease," said Rachel Roller, President and CEO of the Dohmen Company Foundation. "With bold investments and strategic partnerships, we are positioning food as a life-saving force – driving the elimination of preventable diseases and paving the way for a healthier, more equitable future for all."

Key Achievements Outlined in the Report:

Empowering Change through Grant Making: The Foundation invested in transformative grants to mission-aligned organizations, boosting their capacity to drive meaningful outcomes through nutrition education, healthy meal programs, and food-as-medicine initiatives.





The Dohmen Company Foundation's Impact Investment Fund continues to fuel innovative for-profit social enterprises dedicated to advancing proven food solutions that improve human health. Advancing Research and Amplifying Public Awareness: Working alongside leading researchers, the Foundation aims to uncover the health impacts of ultra-processed foods and inspire a meaningful dialogue about this escalating health concern.

Additionally, the report highlights the work and progress of a few of the Foundation's partner organizations, including FoodCorps, Food For Health, Food Is Medicine Coalition, Everytable, and ModifyHealth.

The Dohmen Company Foundation encourages individuals to join the healthy eating movement by outlining tangible ways to choose nutritious, whole foods, while reducing consumption of ultra-processed foods. To learn more about the Dohmen Company Foundation's efforts and explore the full 2024 Impact Report, visit dohmencompanyfoundation.org.

About the Dohmen Company Foundation

With more than 165 years of healthcare experience, Dohmen has found a way to combine the rigor of business with the heart of philanthropy. After exiting the life science industry in 2018, Dohmen shareholders transformed the multi-generational family-owned business to a private foundation. Today, the Dohmen Company Foundation advances its vision of life without diet-related disease in three powerful ways: via its investment fund focused on accelerating the growth of for-profit social businesses with proven food solutions that improve human health, via traditional grant making dedicated to increasing the impact of charitable organizations aligned with its vision, and through public awareness of nutrition as the most efficacious way to prevent and reverse diet-related disease. For more information, please visit dohmencompanyfoundation.org.

