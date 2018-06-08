Dohmen Life Science Services Chooses ValGenesis' as the Empowering Technology to Drive Paperless, Cloud-Based, Electronic Validation

SAN FRANCISCO, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis, Inc., the market leader in Enterprise Validation Lifecycle Management Solutions (VLMS) today announced that Dohmen Life Science Services (DLSS) selected ValGenesis Validation Lifecycle Management System to manage their corporate validation lifecycle process as 100% paperless.

Since 1858, Dohmen has been going strong and delivering innovative services to industry. DLSS has always leveraged technologies to empower their business and maintain a competitive advantage. DLSS was created with the belief that a new therapeutic model was emerging in response to converging trends. Trends empowered by healthcare consumerization, emerging technology, increasingly sophisticated analytics and advances in precision medicine. Recognizing that traditional, manual, paper-based validation processes are costly and inefficient, DLSS sought an electronic, paperless, cloud-based, Software as a Service (SaaS) solution to meet their needs.

After extensive research, DLSS selected ValGenesis Enterprise VLMS thus giving DLSS the ability to significantly improve their validation process through increased efficiency, a higher standard of data integrity, reduced validation cycle times, improved regulatory compliance and a holistic view of real-time validation status for all regulated systems across the organization.

"It became apparent that not only was ValGenesis the technology leader in this space, but they also pioneered paperless validation technology. Their longevity and proven track-record of delivering to life science companies provided us the assurance we needed to make a confident and informed decision," said Thomas Barton, Director of Business Processes at Dohmen Life Science Services.

"ValGenesis has proven that its offering of an electronic validation lifecycle management software is effective for all types and sizes of life science companies. We are delighted to be a key partner to Dohmen Life Science Services, as they continue to deliver a new paradigm of innovative services to industry," said Narayan Raj, Vice President of ValGenesis Inc. ValGenesis is committed to and continues to build its leadership position and to offer solutions such as ValGenesis VLMS that are being recognized as the de-facto standard on how a Paperless Validation Lifecycle Management system can improve quality assurance and regulatory compliance for global life sciences companies.

About ValGenesis

ValGenesis, Inc. is the inventor of an innovative software platform serving as the foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in Life Sciences companies. ValGenesis, Inc. provides the first enterprise application to manage the corporate validation lifecycle process. As the only system for managing validation execution and approval 100% electronically, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award. The solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. For more information, visit www.valgenesis.com

