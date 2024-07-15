DOI issued a formal decision to transfer the Redding Rancheria Property into federal trust status

I-5 Property Transferred into Trust for Gaming!

REDDING, Calif., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 1, 2024, the Department of the Interior (the "DOI") issued a formal decision to transfer the I-5 Property into federal trust status for gaming purposes. This monumental decision concludes the federal agency review process that included nearly two decades of comprehensive expert analysis into the environmental, economic, and social impacts of our proposed casino relocation project. The DOI-led analysis produced a final report that included thousands of pages of research on the possible impacts to local traffic, wildlife and habitat, businesses, the Sacramento River, historical and cultural resources, and a myriad of other potential issues. This final report served as the basis for the decision.

We extend special gratitude to the DOI, its leadership and staff for its hard work, thorough analysis, and ultimate approval of our casino relocation project. We also thank key congressional representatives, the State of California - especially the Governor's Office and Assemblymember Ramos, Shasta County, the City of Shasta Lake, and the many tribal nations that have supported us along the way. Finally, we thank our tribal members, employees, and community supporters.

Our timeline to break ground depends on several factors. While we are confident a few special interest groups that have opposed our project will challenge the decision in federal court, we are equally confident that the decision will be upheld. These types of challenges are, unfortunately, common in Indian Country, and we are confident that the DOI's decision making process for our casino relocation project is thorough, sound, and in compliance with federal law. The Tribe has waited for more than two decades for the restoration of these aboriginal homelands to trust, and will monitor developments over the coming weeks to take any necessary action to preserve our interests in the decision.

SOURCE Redding Rancheria