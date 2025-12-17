Doina Dragusanu Introduces Transformative Wellness Initiative for Women Navigating Menopause

Holistic, evidence-based support now available for women aged 40–65 to manage menopause symptoms, reclaim wellness, and thrive through midlife

SEATTLE, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than one billion women worldwide expected to experience menopause by 2025, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), nurse and certified menopause coach Doina-Mihaela Dragusanu has launched a six-month menopause coaching program designed to support women aged 40–65 through this often misunderstood life transition.

Despite affecting nearly every woman, menopause remains widely under-discussed and inadequately supported. Studies show that 75% of women experience menopausal symptoms, with one in four describing them as severe, according to the British Menopause Society. Common symptoms include hot flashes, anxiety, dizziness, sleep disturbances, and elevated blood pressure. Alarmingly, one in ten women leaves the workforce due to unmanaged menopausal symptoms, underscoring the personal and economic cost of insufficient care.

Healthcare models frequently focus on medication alone, leaving significant gaps in education, emotional support, and lifestyle guidance. Research indicates that over 60% of women feel unprepared for menopause, while only 20% seek professional help or receive accurate information, often resulting in confusion, isolation, and reduced quality of life during midlife.

Dragusanu's six-month program aims to close this gap by blending medical expertise, behavioral coaching, and holistic lifestyle strategies. Designed to meet women where they are, the program offers personalized, evidence-based support to help participants understand their bodies, manage symptoms naturally, and regain confidence and balance.

Program highlights include:

Personalized guidance for managing menopause symptoms

Nutrition and lifestyle coaching for long-term wellbeing

Emotional support and practical mindset tools

Expert-led workshops and interactive webinars

Access to a supportive online community

"I created this program because I know firsthand how overwhelming menopause can feel without the right support," said Doina Dragusanu, RGN & Certified Menopause Coach. "Too many women are told to 'just get on with it' or that symptoms are simply a sign of aging. Menopause is not an ending—it is a powerful transition. With the right guidance, it can become a time of growth, balance, and renewed confidence."

This initiative delivers a compassionate and evidence-based approach to menopause care, empowering women with the tools, education, and community they need to take control of their health and thrive through midlife.

