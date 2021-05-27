Doing Copper-Infused Dog Blankets the Right Way

ROGERS, Ark., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CopperPet® is excited to announce the launch of the luxuriously soft, fleece, copper-infused dog blanket. This water-resistant blanket is infused with copper to naturally shield against bacteria, fungi, and mildew. This soft fleece blanket is machine washable, so you never have to worry about foul odors or what is growing on your furry friend's blanket.

Many scientific journals including, The American Journal of Medicine and Applied, and Environmental Microbiology, have studied the biocidal effects of copper, even in low doses. It has been proven to inhibit the growth of mold, fungi, bacteria, and even the flu virus. By utilizing copper technology infused into the blanket, the copper remains effective for the life of the product and will not wash or rub off, unlike other chemically applied topical applications.

CopperPet® is not only concerned about the aroma of your home, but also the comfort of your pet. Pair this blanket with The CopperPet® Dog Bed and your sweet pooch will surely be in doggie heaven. The CopperPet® blanket is:

Copper-Infused to Be Ruff on Odor

100% Manufactured in the USA

Durable Machine Washable Fabric

30" x 40" Luxuriously Soft Fleece Blanket

Water-Resistant

The blanket also has a 30-night trial, comes with free shipping/returns, and a one-year warranty.

About CopperPet, Inc.: CopperPet, Inc. is a pet product company based in Rogers, AR. Founded in 2018, it is committed to offering long-lasting products that help minimize the drawbacks to pet ownership. CopperPet, Inc. is committed to the welfare of all pets and donates 10% of all profits to animal shelters.

2021 New Products: CopperPet® is expanding its line to more new and exciting products in 2021. Visit thecopperpet.com for up-to-date information.

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE CopperPet, Inc.

Related Links

https://thecopperpet.com/

