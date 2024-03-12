Doing Digital Forum Returns with Brett King as Keynote Speaker

YEREVAN, Armenia, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SPRING PR again will host its annual International Doing Digital Forum (DDF) in the capital of Armenia, Yerevan on April 3, 2024. This year the Forum is entitled "Embracing Opportunities" and will focus on the latest approaches to digital transformation in finance and various business sectors, examine opportunities and the specifics of their localization, and position Armenia as a growing hub for digital transformation within the global technological and business community, thus enhancing the country's competitiveness. Ameriabank is the fintech partner of the forum.

The Doing Digital Forum (DDF) in Yerevan

DDF24 features an exciting lineup of the world's top speakers and engaging topics. The keynote speaker is Brett King, a world-renowned futurist, founder of a groundbreaking banking concept, and bestselling author. King is a sought-after expert on innovation, financial services, and the future of business, with appearances on major media outlets and advisory roles for regulators and bank boards worldwide.

Along with Brett King Forum will also feature Henry Arslanyan, global crypto leader, co-founder and managing partner of Nine Blocks Capital Management, Dirk Ohlmeier, a visionary leader, CEO of Just Better People Growth Organization, and Mohamed Bardastani, Economist and Director of Business and Economic Insights at Visa CEMEA.

"Doing Digital Forum 2024: Embracing Opportunities" will serve as an exceptional platform for attendees to meet and learn from the global leading experts.

Tatevik Simonyan, the Founder of SPRING PR and the Doing Digital Forum, says: "DDF24 will spotlight the transformative potential of technology and digitization across finance, governmental and economic sectors. Our goal is to establish an international platform for exchanging best practices, showcasing successful transformation initiatives, and catalyzing change within state organizations and businesses."

Ameriabank, a leading Armenian financial and technology company, is supporting the Doing Digital Forum for the second year.

"For us, digital transformation of the economy serves as a tool for improving the quality of life, a driving force for social change and economic growth. By bringing the digital transformation agenda to Armenia and inviting top experts in the field, we aim to jointly shape the future of fintech in our country and share our experience to achieve systemic development in this field," Artak Hanesyan, CEO of Ameriabank, says.

DDF24 will feature keynote presentations, panel discussions, and case studies covering digital transformations across multiple sectors. Topics will include: digital economy, rise of fintechs, AI in banking, leadership and talent acquisition in the digital era. Additionally, the Forum will address challenges including cryptocurrencies, data protection, and cybersecurity risk management.

The Doing Digital Forum welcomes all enthusiasts of digital transformation and the advancement of the digital economy.

For the second year in a row, the innovation partner of the event is Visa, the investment partner is Apricot Capital and and the blockchain partner is Fastex. The tech partner of the DDF24 is Ucraft and the AI partner is Hoory.

For registration, collaboration and more information please visit: doingdigital.am

Tatevik Simonyan

SPRING PR-company

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2360511/SPRING_PR.jpg

