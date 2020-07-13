DoiT International Appoints Chief People Officer

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DoiT International, a leading provider of proprietary cloud optimization technologies and public cloud expertise, announced today the expansion of its leadership team with the naming of Kristen Tronsky as Chief People Officer.

Kristen joins DoiT International from VMware, where she served most recently as Chief of Staff for multi-cloud management company CloudHealth Technologies after their successful acquisition. In her new role at DoiT International, Kristen will manage the company's People Strategy, Talent Acquisition, and Culture functions.

"Kristen's previous experience with growth-stage companies in the Cloud space will serve as an asset as we scale and grow our global operations at DoiT International," said Yoav Toussia-Cohen, CEO of DoiT International. "We'll rely heavily on Kristen to build our HR function as we expand our headcount and operation. Our greatest asset is our people, and Kristen's leadership will help us ensure that employee engagement, motivation, and happiness are further developed as the core values of our company."

With over 15 years of experience driving People Strategy, Talent Acquisition, and Culture in both the public and private sectors, Kristen has made a career of pioneering innovative human capital strategies for startups and high-growth companies in high-tech. Prior to CloudHealth's acquisition to VMWare, Kristen led Global Human Resources and Talent Acquisition. She joined CloudHealth in early 2016 and scaled the team, aligned business strategy with people strategy, and ensured both stellar employee and candidate experiences during hyper-growth.

Kristen previously held Human Resources leadership positions at Altisource Labs, an incubator developing enterprise software and analytics solutions for the financial services industry, and Sophos, a security software and hardware company. She has a BA in Sociology with an emphasis in Work and Organizational Structure from Boston University.

"I'm incredibly excited to be joining DoiT to lead the company's People Strategy during this next chapter of high growth and global expansion," said Kristen. "The opportunity to build on the momentum of this amazing team coupled with their track record of success supporting the public cloud ecosystem was a natural draw. I'm looking forward to scaling the business, expanding the employee experience, and driving operational excellence within the organization."

DoiT International is the leading global cloud consulting company and strategic partner of Google Cloud Platform and Amazon Web Services. We tackle complex problems of scale for our customers, using our expertise in resolving problems, machine learning, algorithms, complexity analysis, and system design.

Founded in 2011, DoiT International has offices in Tel Aviv, San Francisco, Santa Clara, New York, Austin, London, Paris, Berlin, Los Angeles, and Melbourne with plans to expand Chicago, and Seattle in 2020. For more information, please visit www.doit-intl.com.

