DoiT International Appoints John Purcell as Chief Product Officer

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DoiT International ("DoiT" or the "Company"), a provider of proprietary public cloud optimization and governance software and public cloud expertise, today announced the naming of John Purcell as Chief Product Officer. The addition of a Chief Product Officer to DoiT's leadership roster aligns with the next evolution of the Company, emphasizing its mission to empower developers and DevOps professionals with better Cloud Analytics, Optimization, Governance, and Productivity.

With 20 years of experience leading business, technology, and product strategy in both the public and private sectors, John has made a career of assembling and scaling great teams to solve challenging problems for companies and their customers. In his new role at DoiT, John will lead the global product team to revolutionize the Company's Cloud Management Platform.

DoiT's innovative Cloud Management Platform delivers significant value to its growing base of technology customers, providing support for AI-driven Cloud Cost and Usage Analytics, developer-friendly Disposable Cloud Environments, Flexible Reservations, and Cost Anomalies. Its software platform uses artificial intelligence to achieve sustainable cost reduction, providing meaningful cost savings to customers within the first 90 days of onboarding.

John joins DoiT International from mabl where he served as Head of Product for the software quality company. Before joining mabl, John was VP Products for CloudHealth (acquired by VMware), where he scaled the Product, UX Design, Technical Writing, and Program Management functions. Previously, John was VP Products for SmartBear (acquired by Francisco Partners), where he led the fast-growing API Testing business. He holds a Bachelor's in Engineering from University College Dublin and graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Masters in Business Administration from Babson College.

"I'm incredibly excited to join DoiT to lead the company's Product Strategy during this next phase of high growth and global expansion," said John. "This is a truly unique company with a unique team, and the opportunity to build on their terrific success was compelling to me. I look forward to scaling and driving the business forward, and continuing to deliver the best services, support, and products to the best customers in the world!"

A remote-first company, DoiT is actively hiring talent across the globe in Product, Engineering, Sales, and more. Visit careers.doit-intl.com.

About DoiT International

DoiT International is a leading global cloud consulting company and strategic partner of Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services. We tackle complex problems of scale for our customers, using our expertise in machine learning, algorithms, complexity analysis, and system design.

Founded in 2011, DoiT International operates in nearly 70 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia and Israel. For more information, please visit www.doit-intl.com.

